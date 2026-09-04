LTL Freight: 5 Ways Merchants Cut Heavy Shipping Costs

ShipStation has pulled less-than-truckload shipping into its main platform, so small and mid-sized sellers can quote, book and track LTL freight in the same place they already handle boxes. If you sell anything heavy, that single change removes a tab you have been switching to for years.

I used to tell founders that heavy products were a trap. I was wrong, and the reason was tooling rather than economics, because freight was priced by phone and parcel was priced by software.

1. Stop Splitting Freight and Parcel Across Two Tools

Real-time LTL rate quotes, booking, shipping documents and tracking now sit alongside parcel in one workflow. That sounds like a convenience feature. In practice it is a margin feature.

Every separate system costs you reconciliation time and creates a place for errors to hide. When one order ships in three boxes and another ships on a pallet, you want both landing in the same record.

Run the audit this week. Count how many hours your team spends re-keying freight details, then decide whether that number belongs in your operating budget.

2. Quote Before You Price the Product

Most founders set a price, then discover shipping. Flip that order. Pull real quotes on your three most common lanes before the product page goes live.

LTL exists for goods too large or heavy for parcel but too small to justify a full truck. Several shippers share one trailer, which is why the pricing sits between the two extremes.

Because quotes now appear inside the same dashboard, this check takes minutes instead of a week of phone calls. Use that speed to test whether a heavier product line is actually viable.

Do the same exercise on returns. A heavy item coming back costs far more than a boxed one, so a return policy written for parcel economics can quietly wipe out the margin on your best product.

3. Pack for the Class, Not for the Box

Freight pricing depends heavily on density, dimensions and how a shipment is classified. A poorly built pallet can move you into a worse bracket and quietly erase the savings you were chasing.

Choosing between parcel and LTL freight Situation Usual fit Single light item, boxed Parcel Bulky or heavy, under a full truck LTL freight Multiple cartons to one address Compare both Full trailer of goods Truckload

Standardize your pallet build and measure it every time. Consistency here is worth more than negotiating skill, and it costs nothing but discipline.

Storage feeds directly into this. Founders working out of small warehouse space often cannot stage a proper pallet, and the freight bill reflects that.

4. Use Freight to Unlock Bigger Order Sizes

Here is the growth move most sellers miss. Once freight is easy to quote, wholesale and bulk orders stop being scary.

A retailer asking for twenty units is a rounding error in parcel terms and a serious margin opportunity on a pallet. You can now answer that email the same day with a real number attached.

Bigger orders also change your cash cycle, which matters when small business loan rates make working capital expensive. Fewer, larger shipments tie up less time and less financing.

Set a minimum order value for freight and publish it. Wholesale buyers respect a clear threshold, and a published number saves you from quoting one-off pallets that never earn their handling time.

5. Watch the Merger Behind the Feature

This launch is the first major product integration since Auctane and WWEX Group completed their merger in June to form ShipStation Global. That context matters, because it tells you more freight capability is likely coming.

Industry outlet FreightWaves reported the move as a first for the category, with LTL bundled directly into a parcel platform rather than sold separately.

Do not sign a long contract elsewhere this quarter without checking what lands next. Meanwhile, confirm your coverage, since heavier shipments raise the stakes on business insurance for startups that most founders never revisit.

LTL Freight Questions New Shippers Ask

When should I switch from parcel to freight? Once an item is too large or heavy for standard parcel limits, or when you are sending several cartons to one address, quote both and compare.

Do I need a loading dock? Not always. Liftgate service exists for locations without one, though it adds cost, so include it in the quote rather than discovering it later.

How far ahead should I book? Build in extra days during peak season, because freight schedules tighten in the fourth quarter just as parcel networks do.

Is LTL slower than parcel? Generally yes, since shipments consolidate along the route. Set customer expectations on the product page instead of at checkout.

Can I negotiate freight rates as a small shipper? Volume helps, though consistent, well-documented shipments matter too, because carriers price predictability as well as size.

Heavy products built plenty of great companies before software made light ones easier. The tooling has finally caught up, so the only question left is whether you are still pricing like it has not.