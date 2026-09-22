M&A Trends Point to a Recovery Only at the Top

Boston Consulting Group released its M&A Report 2026 on Monday, and the top-line figure reads well. Deal value from January through August came in 15% higher than the same stretch of 2025. It also ran 11% ahead of the ten-year average.

One layer down, the m&a trends look far narrower. Almost every dollar of that gain sits in very large transactions, while activity in the smaller tiers stays soft. If you expect to sell a company one day, the shape of the market matters far more to you than the headline does.

What the M&A Trends Report Measured

The analysis pulls from LSEG deal data plus two proprietary BCG tools, the M&A Explorer platform and a sentiment index built for the same purpose. Jens Kengelbach, who leads the firm’s M&A practice, coauthored the report with Daniel Friedman, who leads transactions and integrations.

Their central finding concerns concentration. Megadeals, meaning transactions above $10 billion, reached 37 between January and August. That count sat at 24 a year earlier, and it now exceeds the 32 recorded in 2021, the previous high.

Meanwhile, deals under $1 billion have not climbed back to their historical range. So the market is not broadly busy. It is busy at the very top and quiet underneath.

Why a Narrow Recovery Changes Your Exit Math

Most companies started by young founders will never be a $10 billion transaction. They will be the small-cap or lower-midcap deal that BCG describes as running below normal levels, which means fewer comparable transactions and thinner pricing signals.

That has a practical effect on timing. When your tier is quiet, buyers have less pressure to move quickly and more room to negotiate. As a result, preparation carries more weight than market timing does.

It also reframes valuation talk. A friend’s headline exit multiple from a different size class tells you almost nothing about your own, the same way a startup valuation reset among billion-dollar names rarely maps onto a ten-person business.

Where Sentiment Is Strong and Where It Is Not

BCG’s sentiment measure combines market fundamentals with an AI-assisted read of corporate communications. The index reached 83 through August, up from 79 at the start of the year, though still below its long-run level of 100.

Sector readings vary widely, and the spread is the useful part.

BCG M&A Sentiment Index by sector, January to August 2026 (long-term average: 100) Sector Index reading Real estate, banks and insurers 108 Health care 100 Energy 96 Industrials 66 Consumer 64 Technology 52

Technology sits lowest on sentiment, yet technology, media and telecommunications still led every sector on aggregate value, rising 11% year over year. Consumer deal value grew 20% despite a similarly weak sentiment score. In other words, money keeps moving even where confidence lags.

The Five Tests Your Company Has to Pass

BCG groups deal executability into five checks, and they sort neatly into three buckets. Two of them concern the company being sold: whether it is genuinely prepared to transact, and whether a price exists that both sides can live with. Right now those two do the most to stop deals.

Two more concern the buyer, namely financing that survives contact with reality and enough internal bandwidth to absorb an acquisition. Neither looks especially tight across the market, though both still decide individual negotiations.

The fifth check is approval, and it has changed character rather than softened. Reviews tied to national security, inbound foreign investment and foreign subsidies now shape terms and timelines more than traditional antitrust does.

Founders can read that list as a diligence checklist written years in advance. Clean financials, documented IP ownership and a management team that functions without you all land squarely in the first and fourth tests.

How to Prepare Before a Buyer Calls

Start by knowing your number. Owners who track a defensible range year to year negotiate from evidence instead of hope, which is the same argument behind the newer business valuation tools aimed at small operators.

Next, get comfortable with terms beyond a clean cash sale. BCG reports that more buyers and sellers now split the disagreement instead of resolving it upfront. Earnouts and rollover equity tie part of your payout to results, joint ventures and minority stakes cap how much either side commits, and staged purchases stretch the decision across years.

Those arrangements let a transaction close when the two parties cannot agree on what the future holds. They also mean you should model your outcome as a range rather than a single number.

Finally, plan the handoff early. Succession questions surface long before a sale, and founders who have thought through business succession planning tend to present a far more transactable company.

Questions Founders Ask About the M&A Market

Does a strong M&A year help a small company sell?

Not automatically. BCG’s data shows the gains concentrated in $1 billion-plus deals, so smaller sellers should judge their own tier rather than the aggregate.

Which regions are driving the activity?

North America absorbed more than half of all deal value. Europe grew fastest in percentage terms among the big regions, and Asia-Pacific moved the other way with a decline.

Is AI making companies easier or harder to sell?

Both, according to the report. AI encourages new investment in some corners of the market, yet it also clouds how durable a business model will be, which makes certain assets harder to price. A correction in software valuations this year, alongside softer private equity activity in software, is an early example.

What should I fix first?

Asset readiness. That means tidy books, clear ownership of your intellectual property and a business that keeps running when the founder steps back for a month. You can read the full BCG publication for the underlying framework.

The recovery is real. It is simply not evenly distributed, and the founders who benefit next will be the ones whose companies are ready when their tier finally turns.