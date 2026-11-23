On Thursday, Intuit made the decision to sell Mailchimp to Milan-based Bending Spoons. This was a cash-and-stock deal worth “$3.68 billion,” the CNBC report shares. Both companies expect the deal to wrap up in the beginning of 2027. Intuit originally bought the email platform for $12 billion in 2021, so it is exiting for less than one-third of its purchase price now that growth has stalled. Unsurprisingly, many small senders are already researching Mailchimp alternatives.

Now picture the list you spent years building, the one behind most of your repeat sales. If your newsletter, cart reminders and launch emails all run through Mailchimp, this is a good week to review that setup and weigh your options calmly. A new owner usually means new priorities, and founders who plan early keep their leverage.

Why Intuit Decided to Let Go

The math stopped working for Intuit. Mailchimp revenue was around $313 million last quarter, a 1% decline, while Intuit grew revenue 12%. In other words, the email unit was dragging down the parent company’s growth story.

Intuit had already started treating Mailchimp differently. Since August, it has started factoring the business into its own reporting segment, which gave investors a clearer view of how management was steering it toward profit. Meanwhile, the outlook for next year points to flat or slightly lower sales.

Mailchimp by the numbers (source: CNBC, Intuit) Item Figure Price Intuit paid in 2021 $12 billion Price Bending Spoons will pay $3.68 billion Latest quarterly revenue $313 million, down 1% Intuit total revenue growth 12% Fiscal 2027 Mailchimp outlook Between $1.256B and $1.266B

Meet the New Owner’s Playbook

Bending Spoons looks for software brands with established reputations, buys them, and runs them inside its own lean operating system. Its collection already includes WeTransfer, Vimeo, Evernote, AOL, Meetup, Eventbrite and Brightcove. In September, it also purchased Airtable, for around one-tenth of that startup’s peak value .

That pattern looks a lot like the startup valuation reset we saw when the company agreed to buy Miro. Bending Spoons has deep pockets, too. In July, Berkshire Hathaway gave $600 million at its IPO and gave another $330 million just last month.

So far, nobody has announced changes to Mailchimp plans, staff or features. Still, a buyer focused on efficiency will look hard at every cost line, and customers should expect that review to reach them eventually.

Pricing Pressure Was Already Building

Here is the detail small senders should notice. Back in August, Intuit’s finance chief said increased prices that were more effective were helping offset the higher customer churn at Mailchimp. Put simply, many accounts were already paying more before this sale was announced.

For a bootstrapped brand, that matters more than any headline valuation. A surprise jump in your email bill can wipe out a month of margin. We have covered how sudden AI pricing changes catch teams off guard, and marketing software works the same way.

Therefore, check whether you are on monthly or annual billing. Also note your renewal date and contact tier, since those numbers decide how exposed you are to a future price change.

Run a Quick Email Stack Audit

You do not need to migrate tomorrow. However, you should know exactly what lives inside your account so any future move takes days, not months. Block one afternoon and work through this checklist:

Export your full contact list, tags and segments to a spreadsheet.

Screenshot or document every automation, including triggers and delays.

List each integration, such as your store, CRM and forms.

Confirm your sending domain is authenticated with SPF, DKIM and DMARC.

Save copies of your best templates and signup forms.

This also doubles as resilience planning. Our guide to an email backup plan explains why owning your data protects you during outages, too.

How to Compare Mailchimp Alternatives

Once your audit is done, compare options against your real workflows rather than feature lists. Klaviyo, a 2023 IPO, is the rival most often named, and it leans heavily toward ecommerce. Other platforms focus on creators, newsletters or service businesses.

Start with three questions. First, what will your bill look like at double your current list size? Second, can the tool rebuild your top automations without custom code? Third, how good is support for an account your size?

Finally, run a small test before committing. Send one campaign to a slice of your list from a trial account and compare deliverability, design time and reporting side by side.

What to Watch Before the Deal Closes

The sale still needs to clear standard closing steps, and early 2027 leaves plenty of runway. During that window, watch for updated terms of service, plan changes and support policy notices in your inbox.

You can also follow the official details in Intuit’s announcement. Meanwhile, keep your exports current each month so your options stay open.

Quick Answers for Mailchimp Users

Do I need to leave Mailchimp now?

No. Nothing changes until the deal closes, and no plan changes have been announced. Use the time to audit and prepare.

Will my Mailchimp price go up?

Nobody has said so yet. However, Intuit already relied on higher effective prices, so budget for that possibility.

What is the safest first step?

Export your contacts and document your automations. That single task gives you leverage whatever happens next.