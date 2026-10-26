Manufacturing Automation Startup Formic Raises $50M

Formic, a Chicago-based robotics company, pulled in $50 million of growth funding, according to a Business Wire release dated October 22. Mercato Partners headed a Series B that forms part of the total, S2G Investments supplied debt, and Citi plus several venture firms joined in.

Here is the lesson I want you to steal. Formic did not win by building the flashiest robot. It won by taking on the headache of making robots work in real factories, and it charges one monthly fee for the whole thing. That model is worth studying, whatever you sell.

What Formic does and how it charges

Formic runs a robots-as-a-service business. Customers pay a flat recurring fee that covers the equipment, software, maintenance, financing and monitoring. They put up no upfront capital, and Formic stays responsible for results.

By its own count, the fleet numbers in the hundreds and works inside upwards of 100 plants spread over 30-plus states. Together those machines have logged over three quarters of a million production hours. Founded in 2020, it assembles robots in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and builds new capabilities at an R&D center in Oakland.

Formic’s reported operating numbers Metric Reported figure Capital raised $50 million (equity and debt) Facilities served 100+ in 30+ states Fleet uptime 99.6% Customer renewal rate 97% Deployment speed About three times faster than a year ago

Why the service model beats selling hardware

Factories hesitate to buy robots because the price is high and the setup is complex. Formic removes both barriers by bundling everything into a subscription. As a result, a plant owner can grow output without risking the balance sheet.

The renewal rate shows why this works. When you own the outcome, customers stay and often add more units. If you sell a product with hidden setup costs, ask whether a service wrapper could lift retention the same way. Our look at contract manufacturing shows another way founders are lowering the barrier to building physical products.

From single tasks to general-purpose robots

Today’s robots handle jobs such as palletizing, case packing and machine tending. Next, Formic wants to use the data from its fleet to support general-purpose robots that can handle a wider range of tasks. It is already working with Physical Intelligence, which develops robotic foundation models.

New targets include metal fabrication, along with deeper work in aerospace, defense, medical and energy. The strategy is simple. Collect production data now, then use it to train what comes next. Compare this with the humanoid robots pilot at a farm equipment maker we covered earlier this week.

Lessons founders can apply this quarter

You do not need a robot to use these ideas. Try the following:

Package your product, support and setup into a single predictable price.

Track uptime or reliability and share it with customers.

Capture usage data from day one so it can improve future versions.

Match funding to the asset, using debt for equipment and equity for growth.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology runs the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which helps small manufacturers adopt new technology. It is a useful resource if you sell into factories.

What to watch as the funding goes to work

The company will use the money to strengthen its AI and robotics work and expand into new applications. Watch whether renewal rates hold as it adds new robot types, since complexity can strain a service model. For background on the funding climate, see our note on robotics funding.

Pitfalls of a service model

Subscriptions look tidy, but they carry real risk. You pay for the equipment up front, then collect revenue slowly, so cash flow and financing become central. That is likely why Formic paired equity with debt in this round. Service contracts also raise your responsibility, because every outage becomes your problem.

Before copying the model, run the numbers on payback time per customer. Estimate how many months of fees cover your costs, and stress test the result against slower sales. If the math only works with perfect renewals, adjust the price or the scope.

Finally, remember that trust is the real product here. A factory manager is handing over a critical line to an outside partner, so clear reporting, fast response times and honest communication matter as much as the hardware. Founders in any field can copy that habit by sharing a simple monthly report with each customer, showing what worked, what failed and what changes are coming next.

Quick answers for founders

Is robots as a service only for factories? No. The idea of bundling hardware, software, support and financing into one fee applies to many equipment-heavy businesses.

What proof should I gather first? Collect uptime, renewal and deployment-time data, because those figures show buyers that the promise is real.