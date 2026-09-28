Manufacturing Procurement Software Lands $17M for Axya

Manufacturers still run purchasing on spreadsheets and email chains more often than most founders would guess, and a Montreal startup just raised money to change that. Axya locked in $17 million CAD in Series A funding on September 24, with McRock Capital leading the round and Yamaha Motor Ventures joining as a co-investor.

Procurement sounds boring until you have run a manufacturing business and watched a single missed supplier email delay a shipment by weeks. This round is a signal that AI-driven back office tools are moving well past software and marketing teams and into the industrial floor, where the margins for error, and for cost savings, are much bigger.

The Round, Fast

Axya builds AI powered procurement software that automates sourcing and purchasing for manufacturers. The company is based in Montreal and works with clients including MDA Space and GE Aerospace, and it concentrates on three industrial niches: aerospace and defense work, custom machinery and vehicle builders, and natural resources and processing operations.

Axya’s Series A at a glance Detail Figure Round size $17 million CAD Lead investor McRock Capital Co-investor Yamaha Motor Ventures Sectors served Aerospace, defense, custom machinery, natural resources ERP integrations SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, Infor, Epicor, and Sage

Real Ventures returned for this round too, alongside the Industrial Innovation Venture Fund, the venture arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada, both previous backers of the company. CIBC also came on as a new banking partner, which points to steady momentum rather than a one time splash. Lead investor McRock Capital focuses specifically on industrial technology, which explains why an aerospace-heavy client list appealed to the firm.

Why Procurement Is the Problem Worth Solving

Félix Bélisle-Dockrill, who founded and now runs Axya as CEO, spent years in supplier quality roles inside major aerospace manufacturers before starting the company, so this is a problem he lived with firsthand before he tried to fix it. His pitch is straightforward: tie together the information, suppliers, and internal workflows that shape every purchasing call, instead of leaving them scattered.

Investor Udit Bhatnagar, a partner at McRock Capital, framed the same issue from the funding side, pointing out that too many purchasing calls in manufacturing still rely on information trapped in systems that never talk to one another.

That description will sound familiar to anyone running operations at a small or mid sized company. The fix rarely needs to be glamorous. It needs to connect what already exists, not replace every tool with something new.

What This Means Beyond Manufacturing

The specific niche is manufacturing, but the underlying lesson applies broadly. Back office software that quietly removes manual, error prone work keeps attracting serious capital, even when it is not flashy.

If your business runs on a patchwork of spreadsheets, shared inboxes, and someone’s memory of which supplier is reliable, you are sitting on the same problem Axya is solving, just at a smaller scale. Tools built for AI underwriting tools show the same pattern in a different back office function, quietly replacing manual review with automated data checks.

Consider how much time your team spends chasing quotes, confirming stock, or re-entering the same order into two systems. That time has a real cost, even if it never shows up as its own line item on a budget spreadsheet.

What Founders Should Do With This

Audit one back office process this month, procurement, invoicing, or scheduling, and count how many manual steps it actually takes from start to finish. You will likely find more friction than you expected.

If you are watching where flexible warehouse space and physical operations are heading, pair that with how software is catching up to the same operational bottlenecks.

And if AI tools are already creeping into every department at your company, get ahead of AI spend control before the bills multiply across five different subscriptions nobody is tracking.

What Comes Next for Axya

Axya plans to expand its AI risk detection features, grow its North American footprint, and deepen its ERP partnerships with this new funding. Watch for similar rounds in adjacent industrial software categories over the next two quarters.

Investors are betting that unglamorous, operational software still has room to run, even as flashier AI categories grab more headlines. That is worth remembering the next time a boring back office problem feels too unglamorous to fix.

FAQ: AI Procurement Software for Manufacturers

What does AI procurement software actually automate?

It typically pulls supplier data, pricing, and order history into one system, flags risk, and speeds up sourcing decisions that used to require manually checking multiple spreadsheets or emails.

Is this kind of tool only useful for large manufacturers?

No. Smaller manufacturers and even non-manufacturing businesses with complex supply chains face the same scattered information problem, just at a smaller scale.

How does an ERP integration change what a procurement tool can do?

It lets the tool pull live data straight from systems like SAP or Oracle instead of requiring manual entry, which cuts down on errors and delays.