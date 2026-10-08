Mark Cuban and Daymond John: Why Good Business Ideas Fail

I’ve interviewed hundreds of entrepreneurs, investors, and CEOs. One thing I’ve learned is that people can love an idea without ever becoming customers.

That’s a tough distinction for a founder. You’ve invested time and money in it. People seem excited. You can see where it could go.

But will they pay for it? Can you make money selling it? And what happens when things don’t go as planned?

Mark Cuban gave me a simple piece of advice that I’ve often returned to.

“Don’t follow excitement, follow your homework,” Cuban told me.

He was talking about investing, but I think the advice is just as useful when evaluating a business. Before getting caught up in its potential, look at what would actually make it work.

A Great Founder Is More Than a Great Salesperson

When I asked Cuban what he looks for when evaluating private companies, he started with the entrepreneur and the product.

“For private companies, it’s a lot of things. Is it a great entrepreneur, is it a strong product, is it differentiated?” Cuban said.

But some of his worst investments taught him to pay closer attention to the person in charge.

“Integrity of the CEO often is a greater determinant of an investment’s future performance than their business acumen,” he told me.

We hear plenty about founders who are great at selling a vision. They can convince investors to write a check, employees to join them, and customers to try something new.

Eventually, something goes wrong. The numbers miss. A product needs more work. The original plan has to change.

That’s when the founder’s judgment matters most.

If I were considering investing in or joining a company, I’d ask about a decision the founder got wrong. What happened? Who did they tell? What did they do about it?

I’d learn more from that conversation than from another explanation of how big the business could become.

Build Something People Already Want

Serial entrepreneur Myron Mullins didn’t start Iron Doors Unlimited because he had always wanted to sell iron doors.

He was building a house and wanted two of these doors. The quote came back at more than $20,000, and they told him they’d take 17 to 24 weeks to arrive.

Mullins started asking why.

He later founded Iron Doors Unlimited. The company stocked eight popular styles in six common sizes, cutting turnaround times to roughly 48 hours. Home Depot eventually carried its doors.

“We solved a problem,” Mullins told me.

What I like about his story is that he started with a purchasing problem he understood firsthand. He wanted the product. The price and wait made it difficult to get.

For someone starting a business, that’s worth investigating. How are customers getting what they need now? What frustrates them? What would make them choose another option?

Those answers give you something concrete to work with before you spend money building a product.

A Good Pitch Isn’t Proof

When I interviewed Shaquille O’Neal, he told me he hadn’t always evaluated investments carefully. Early on, he could be persuaded by a good-sounding opportunity. He described how Jeff Bezos’s advice shifted his attention toward businesses that could improve people’s lives.

That distinction matters for founders, too. Convincing someone to invest doesn’t prove you’ve built something customers want.

An investor is betting on what could happen. A customer is paying for what the product can do for them now.

Before treating a successful fundraise as evidence that the business works, I’d want to know whether customers are buying, coming back, and getting enough value to justify the price. Those answers matter long after the investor’s check clears.

Your Friends Aren’t Your Market Research

In my conversation with Daymond John on The Jaime Catmull Show, he gave me one of my favorite warnings for entrepreneurs.

“People tell themselves the business is great because their friends like it,” John told me. “But that’s not data — that’s denial.”

The people closest to you want you to succeed. They might tell you they love the idea and would absolutely buy it.

Then you launch and discover that saying “I love it” and pulling out a credit card are two different things.

A paying customer gives you better information. You can learn what persuaded them to buy, whether the product met their expectations, and whether they would buy again.

Someone who passes can teach you something, too. Maybe the price is wrong. Maybe they’re satisfied with what they already use. Maybe the problem doesn’t bother them enough to spend money fixing it.

Founders need those answers, even when they’re disappointing.

More Sales Don’t Always Mean More Profit

John also told me, “Every great opportunity comes with hidden costs.”

A company can have impressive sales and still struggle financially. Getting customers may cost too much. Shipping and returns may eat into the margin. Delivering the product may take more labor than expected.

Then there’s the timing. You may need to buy inventory or pay employees well before the customer pays you.

That’s why I’d want to look beyond the sales number. How much does the company keep from each order? When does it collect the money? What will it have to spend to handle more business?

Growth sounds good until you realize you can’t afford it.

Funding Can Hide Problems

Phil Shawe co-founded TransPerfect in 1992 and built the language and technology company without outside equity funding. In his answers to my questions, Shawe described how having no financial safety net made every dollar valuable. Managing cash flow was a daily concern.

His experience makes me think about a question founders should be able to answer: What would happen if you couldn’t raise another dollar? There’s nothing wrong with raising capital. Some businesses need substantial investment to develop a product or expand. But another check doesn’t answer whether the company can eventually support itself. It can give a founder time to solve a problem. It can also give them more time to avoid it. Knowing which expenses the business can cover, and which depend on future funding, makes that distinction easier to see.

Hype Doesn’t Keep Customers Coming Back

Smarkets founder Jason Trost spent years building his prediction market business before the category attracted the attention it receives today.

“Everyone’s an expert in a bull market,” Trost has said. “The real test is surviving the winters.”

That line has stuck with me. When an industry gets hot, money comes in. Customers get curious. Companies that struggled to get attention suddenly have it. Eventually, that attention can move somewhere else. The company still needs a reason for customers to stay.

After years of interviewing founders and investors, I’m less interested in hearing why an idea could become huge. I want to know what could go wrong and how the founder is thinking about it. Maybe people like the product but won’t pay enough. Maybe costs rise faster than sales. Maybe the company depends on funding that hasn’t arrived. Those aren’t necessarily reasons to abandon a business. They’re reasons to look closer before committing more time and money. Take away the pitch deck, the funding announcement, and the excitement.

Does the business still work?