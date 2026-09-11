Marketing Trends 2026: Ad Spend Forecast Jumps to 12.3%

Every marketing trends 2026 forecast written in January is already out of date. The Interactive Advertising Bureau raised its projection on September 10, increasing expected United States ad spend to 12.3% for the full year. That sits at 2.8 percentage points higher than the 9.5% figure it published eight months ago.

A faster-growing market sounds like good news, and for publishers it is. For a founder buying media on a flat monthly budget, however, it means competitors have more to spend, auction prices climb, and the reach you bought in March costs more in November.

Where the Extra 2.8 Points Came From

Over 200 people who decide where brand and agency money goes were polled for the update. They described a first half that beat their own plans, which is why the trade group moved its full-year number up instead of down.

Two calendar events did much of the work. The Winter Olympics and the FIFA World Cup pulled large brand budgets into concentrated windows, and both delivered the audiences buyers had committed to.

Macroeconomic nerves faded as well. Buyers who spent early 2026 holding reserve budget in case demand cracked released that money once the quarter closed cleanly.

Social, CTV and Commerce Media Take the Biggest Jump

Not every channel moved. The upgrade concentrated in three places, while the rest of the market landed close to where January said it would.

IAB channel growth projections, September update versus January Channel September January Linear TV -1.5% -1.7% Digital out of home 7.0% 7.4% Paid search 8.1% 8.2% Podcasts 8.7% 8.6% Digital video excluding CTV 9.4% 9.6% Commerce media 13.6% 12.1% Connected TV 15.6% 13.8% Social media 16.5% 14.6%

Read that table as a competition map rather than a shopping list. Social, connected TV and commerce media are where the new money is arriving, so those auctions will get more crowded and more expensive for smaller advertisers.

Paid search barely moved, which is its own signal. Search budgets look flat partly because buyers cannot tell how much demand is migrating into AI answers, and partly because platform changes like Google Ads AI Max keep shifting the controls underneath them.

Why Gaining New Customers Beat Keeping Old Ones

The goal buyers named most often was customer acquisition, at 63%, a nine point rise since January. Brand equity climbed six points to 43%, while consistent purchases plateaued at 24%, even after rising sharply in prior years.

That reversal tracks what shoppers are actually doing. People under sustained price pressure switch brands, trade down, and try store labels, which loosens loyalty that felt locked in two years ago.

For a small brand, a loosening market cuts both ways. Your customers are easier to poach than they were, but so are your larger competitor’s, so the team that shows up in the consideration moment wins the swap.

The Measurement Problem Nobody Has Solved

Keeping up with how people now shop, AI search very much included, topped the list of difficulties at 44%. Second place, at 38%, went to unease about throwaway machine written material flooding the web.

Measurement is where it gets messy. Fully 86% have either reworked the way they judge campaign results or expect to inside a year, while 45% name their toughest task as lining an AI shaped purchase path up against a conventional one.

Optimizing content so it surfaces inside the answers AI generates is now the single biggest focus area, and is only continuing to increase. In fact, it’s named by 76% of buyers as being among the top priorities. That makes AI visibility a budget line rather than an experiment.

Where the Creator Budget Is Going

Buyers also ranked the ad types getting more attention, and creator and influencer partnerships led at 54%. Demographic and cohort targeting came next at 53%, Contextual placements took 45%, and publishers that own their audience data sat just above at 48%.

Those four share one trait. Each reaches someone inside an environment you can still identify, at a moment when platform level tracking keeps getting thinner.

The full IAB Outlook Study is free to download, and it deserves an hour of your time before you sign another quarter of commitments.

Marketing Trends 2026: What to Change This Quarter

Start by repricing the plan you already have. Take your fourth quarter media budget, add 12% to your assumed costs, and see what falls out; that gap is your real problem, not a rounding error.

Next, look at a channel the money is not flooding into. Podcasts at 8.7% and digital out of home at 7.0% are growing slowly, which usually means less auction pressure for whoever stays.

Then pull your holiday plan forward. Costs climb into December in an ordinary year, and this is not one, so holiday ecommerce planning finished in September buys cheaper inventory than the same plan made in November.

Questions Founders Are Asking About the New Forecast

How much did the IAB raise its 2026 forecast?

The trade group moved United States ad spend growth from 9.5% in January to 12.3% in its September update, a rise of 2.8 percentage points.

Which channel is growing fastest in 2026?

Social media leads at a projected 16.5%, followed by connected TV at 15.6% and commerce media at 13.6%.

Is linear TV still shrinking?

Yes, though more slowly. The September update puts linear TV at negative 1.5%, a slight improvement on the negative 1.7% projected in January.

What does a rising forecast mean for a small ad budget?

Higher demand generally raises auction prices, so a flat budget buys less reach as the year runs on. Plan for cost inflation instead of steady rates.