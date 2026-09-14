Mary Louve, Delaware’s 2026 Senate Candidate, Has Lived the Policies She’s Running On

Mary Louve does not need a briefing book to explain the issues driving her 2026 campaign for the U.S. Senate seat in Delaware. She has lived them, in her own bank statements, her own court filings and five years of learning how to make both add up.

Louve, a Democrat, has built her platform on two issues: the cost of living for working families, and a family court system she says fails the people who need it most.

“My mortgage takes up almost an entire paycheck every month,” Louve says. “Then it’s the game of figuring out if I can afford the full utility bill, or just a partial payment, and doing the math on two biweekly paychecks with an Excel spreadsheet, hoping it balances.”

She describes the rhythm familiar to millions of families living paycheck to paycheck: cutting back on driving when gas is tight, and stretching the final days before payday on whatever is left in the pantry.

“Inevitably, those last five days before the paycheck comes in, you’re scraping by,” she says. “That’s the reality for far too many of us raising small children.”

Rising utility costs are part of that same math. On the day of this interview, Louve was driving to a public hearing in Dover over a proposed rate hike from Delaware’s electric utility, one more bill she says families already stretched thin cannot absorb.

Her youngest daughter is not in childcare right now, a choice Louve made because she could not afford it. She counts herself fortunate to work mostly remote, which lets her keep her daughter home some of the time, but she is quick to point out that not every parent has that option.

She drives a 2009 Honda Accord with more than 175,000 miles on it, a tradeoff she made to afford a home. Even then, owning one took creativity. Student loan debt affected her debt to income ratio enough that she could not qualify for a conventional mortgage, so she structured a bond for deed agreement with a family from her church, paying them directly for three years before refinancing.

“I had to get very creative with how I could qualify for a house,” she says. “Otherwise, I never would have owned one, and too many people can’t afford a home today.”

The experience shapes what she wants to change in Washington for Delaware families: expanded childcare access, national paid family leave and school schedules realigned to match a standard workday instead of ending at 3 p.m. while most parents work until 5.

“We need to realign the way our country runs to reflect what the average day is actually like,” she says.

She points to the math behind that push. Most families now need two incomes to get by, she says, and with roughly half of marriages ending in divorce, a growing share of households are trying to do it on one.

She traces some of that disconnect to who is making the rules in the first place.

“They don’t know what it’s like living paycheck to paycheck,” she says. When they were buying homes, housing prices were lower. You could save for a house. People could buy homes in cash.”

Louve is just as direct about the second issue driving her campaign. In October 2021, eight weeks pregnant with her third daughter, she filed a protection from abuse order in Delaware against her ex-husband. What followed, she says, was a family court process that put her, not him, on trial.

She was ordered to take a paternity test and required to undergo a psychological evaluation to prove she was fit to care for the three children she had been raising largely on her own.

“I was told in court that I was mentally unstable and crazy,” Louve says.

Louve says the case stretched across years of motions, hearings and a level of conflict she never expected when she first filed for protection. At points, she says, she has struggled to find an attorney willing to take the case at all, given how contentious it has been and how unwilling her ex-husband has been to negotiate. She sees that as proof of a system that rewards prolonging conflict over resolving it.

She is careful not to let the case define her, but the system’s failures, she says, are bigger than her story alone.

The experience has shaped concrete proposals. Louve wants to see private attorneys removed from family court, or at minimum have their hourly rates capped, replaced with state appointed representation so both sides enter on equal footing. She also wants cameras installed in family courtrooms and in judges’ chambers.

“I think that would force a little more restraint in how these cases are actually handled,” she says.

She wants Delaware voters to judge her candidacy on more than her own family court fight, but she says it shaped how urgently she sees the need for reform.

“This isn’t just a U.S. problem,” Louve says. “Other countries are putting national reforms in place. Why aren’t we?”

To follow Mary Louve’s 2026 campaign for U.S. Senate, visit marylouveofficial.com or connect with her on LinkedIn.