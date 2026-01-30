Matuse Launches Scipio 2.0: The Next Evolution in Wetsuit Innovation

Matuse’s new Scipio 2.0 introduces chamberZERO technology, combining next-level warmth, lightweight design, and sustainable materials to redefine what’s possible in modern wetsuit performance.

For more than a decade, Matuse has built a cult following among surfers, divers, and water athletes who demand performance gear that goes beyond industry standards. With the launch of the Scipio 2.0, the San Diego–based brand is once again redefining what’s possible in wetsuit technology, and it all comes down to a breakthrough they call chamberZERO.

“From the beginning, our goal at Matuse has been simple,” says Matt Larson, co-founder of Matuse. “We build products that perform better, last longer, and tread lighter on the planet. The Scipio 2.0 represents everything we’ve learned over the past 15 years about warmth, flexibility, and sustainability, and takes it a step further. Simply put, it’s the highest performing wetsuit on the market”

A New Era of Warmth and Performance

At the core of the Scipio 2.0 is Matuse Innovative Technology (MIT): chamberZERO, a proprietary system that slows heat loss through strategic internal chambers designed to reduce the movement of water and air within the 4/3mm wetsuit.

It’s an evolution of Matuse’s original blackZERO technology, a non-water-absorbing material that keeps the body dry and insulated. The combination of these two systems results in a wetsuit that’s both lighter and warmer than anything the company has built before.

“When you minimize the flow of cold water inside the suit, your body doesn’t have to work as hard to stay warm,” Larson explains. “That means longer sessions, better performance, and less fatigue in the water.”

Independent testing backs that up. Compared to standard neoprene wetsuits, Scipio 2.0 offers improved thermal retention, faster drying times, and increased range of motion, all without compromising on durability.

Built for Performance, Designed for the Planet

The Scipio 2.0 continues Matuse’s long-standing commitment to sustainability. The premium wetsuit is made using limestone-based Geoprene, a neoprene-free rubber alternative that produces 30% fewer CO₂ emissions during manufacturing. Every panel is engineered with precision to reduce material waste, and all packaging is recyclable.

“Sustainability isn’t a marketing line for us,” Larson says. “It’s part of our design DNA. If we can make something that performs at the highest level and minimizes environmental impact, that’s a win for everyone—the athlete, the ocean, and the planet.”

The company’s OCENA® line of neoprene-free suits has already set the bar for eco-friendly performance. The Scipio 2.0 builds on that legacy, marrying Matuse’s signature clean aesthetic with cutting-edge materials science.

Precision Engineering Meets Human Experience

Beyond the technology, Matuse emphasizes the human side of innovation — how a wetsuit feels, responds, and adapts to the individual wearing it.

“Everything we make starts with how it moves,” says Larson. “You can have the most advanced material in the world, but if it doesn’t flex and breathe with the person inside it, it doesn’t matter. The Scipio 2.0 is designed to feel almost invisible in motion, like a second skin that works with you, not against you.”

Surfers who have tested early prototypes have described the suit as “effortless,” “incredibly light,” and “shockingly warm for its weight.” That performance edge, combined with Matuse’s minimalist design ethos, continues to distinguish the brand from competitors.

The Future of Cold-Water Gear

Matuse’s approach to product development has always blended technical precision with artistic restraint — less flash, more function. Each suit is designed and tested in Southern California’s cold Pacific waters before being released to the public.

“We don’t rush products to market,” Larson says. “We take our time, we test relentlessly, and we only launch something when it’s better than what came before it. The Scipio 2.0 took years to perfect because we wanted it to truly represent the next frontier in wetsuit innovation.”

Founded in 2006 and based in San Diego, Matuse has become a leading force in premium wetsuit innovation. Known for its minimalist design, technical performance, and environmentally responsible materials, the brand has earned a global reputation among professional athletes and everyday surfers alike.

The Scipio 2.0 is now available exclusively at Matuse.com, in a range of thicknesses tailored for different climates and surf conditions.

For Larson, the release is more than just a product milestone; it’s a reflection of the company’s larger philosophy.

“Our mission has always been to build gear that elevates the experience, that helps people connect more deeply with the ocean,” he says. “The Scipio 2.0 is the most advanced expression of that mission yet.”