Median Net Worth Hits $215,900 in the Fed’s New Survey

The Federal Reserve’s latest consumer finance survey, released October 9, puts median family net worth at $215,900. That is a 2% rise from 2022 after adjusting for inflation. First fielded in 1989, the study repeats on a three-year cycle.

If you are building a company, this is the closest thing to a national financial report card for your future customers and employees. It also frames your own plan for building wealth, which is why it is worth a careful read. Let’s look at the median net worth figures and what they mean for founders.

The Headline Numbers From the Fed

The Fed reports changes from 2022 to 2025 in inflation-adjusted terms. Median figures describe the typical family, while means are pulled upward by the wealthiest households. Reading both together gives a fuller picture.

Selected findings from the 2025 Survey of Consumer Finances Measure 2025 result Median family income $82,200, up 7% Mean family income $145,200, down 6% Median net worth $215,900, up 2% Mean net worth $1.24 million, up 7% Homeownership rate 66% Stock market participation 56%, down from 58% Families with any debt 77% Heavy debt burden (payments over 40% of income) 8.6%, up from 6.5%

For context, we covered an earlier reading in US household net worth last year. This new survey updates the picture with a different measurement.

Why Income Rose While the Average Fell

According to the Fed, households near the bottom made small progress while those near the top lost ground. That explains the odd mix of a higher median income and a lower mean income. In simple terms, the gap narrowed a little.

For a business owner, that matters. Your typical customer has more income than three years ago, yet the high spenders pulled back. As a result, offers aimed at the broad middle may land better than premium-only positioning.

The Warning Sign Hiding in Household Debt

Here is the number that deserves attention. The heavy-burden row in the table above is the highest reading since the 2013 survey, according to the Fed.

That strain shapes how people buy. Households stretched by payments cut optional spending first, and they scrutinize subscriptions. Therefore, a founder should test pricing, offer monthly options and make cancellation easy to build trust. Owners tracking sentiment can compare this with the small business index readings.

Retirement and investing data adds another layer. For stock owners, the typical portfolio climbed 36%, from $56,900 to $77,400, even as fewer families took part. In other words, those who stayed invested benefited, which is a reminder that patience tends to beat timing.

Net Worth Versus Cash Flow for Founders

Net worth is a snapshot. Cash flow is the engine that decides whether you can pay bills, hire and survive a slow quarter. Many young founders have little net worth on paper but strong potential, so the smarter target is steady, growing cash flow.

We have argued before that net worth cash flow must be read together. Use this survey as a benchmark, but do not let a median number set your ambitions.

Another detail is the retirement picture. About 65% of families participate in a retirement plan, up slightly, which tells you that workplace benefits still matter to your hires. Offering even a modest plan can help you compete for talent against larger employers.

Moves to Make After Reading the Survey

First, review your own debt payments as a share of income, and keep them well below the 40% line the Fed flagged. Second, automate retirement saving, since about 65% of families take part in a retirement plan. Third, explore capital carefully, and compare options such as those listed in the SBA’s funding programs before taking expensive debt.

Also notice the housing data. Home equity for the typical owner moved from $218,900 to $230,000. If you own property, remember it is wealth you cannot easily spend, so keep an emergency fund in cash.

One more practical point is your own benchmark. Compare yourself to people at your stage, not to the national median, because a 25-year-old and a 55-year-old sit in very different places. Set a target for the next twelve months, write it down, and review it each quarter.

Likewise, if you serve consumers, build in flexibility. Annual discounts, pause options and clear billing reminders help stretched households stay with you instead of canceling in frustration.

What Is the Survey of Consumer Finances?

It is a triennial study fielded by NORC at the University of Chicago on the Fed’s behalf. Respondents come from a random sample spanning 119 areas of the country. It tracks income, assets and debts.

What Should Founders Watch Next?

Watch whether debt strain keeps climbing, since it affects demand. Also watch stock participation, which slipped to 56%, because fewer investors can mean less confidence for consumer spending. Both signals will shape how freely your customers spend next year.