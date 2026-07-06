Meet the CEO Forging a New Pathway for Hiring

Hiring today presents a number of different problems. AI tools have taken over recruiting, while on the other side, professionals are struggling to craft the perfect application.

For Sebastian Scott, CEO of Clera, he recognizes just how complex today’s hiring infrastructure has become. After witnessing firsthand the hurdles that affect how candidates land roles, he built his company to offer something different: an AI talent agent that works for candidates, not against them.

While Scott’s journey began at just 17 years old, his story offers a breadth of insight into where recruitment must move today. As the co-founder of Clera, Scott is not only rethinking how people secure jobs, but also challenging long-standing assumptions about leadership and the future of work.

Behind a marketplace business

Before starting Clera, Scott had already built two marketplace businesses. While each venture taught valuable lessons, he describes Clera as his most rewarding business thus far.

“A marketplace is really just a matchmaker,” he said. “We bring two sides together, people looking for great jobs and companies looking for great people, and when it works, both sides win. That’s the part I love.”

Yet, he is also quick to acknowledge the various obstacles that come with marketplace businesses. Especially in the beginning, early-stage projects need both sides to participate to create real value.

“With my first company, I solved that by brute force,” he added. “I signed up both sides myself, by hand, one at a time. It worked, but it was exhausting and it didn’t scale. What I’m most proud of with Clera is that we finally cracked it. We built something where both sides want to come on their own, so we’re not dragging anyone in.”

Staying motivated in the age of AI

As artificial intelligence continues to take over, many leaders also face the challenge of keeping pace with rapid change. For the recruitment industry, Scott is approaching AI with a combination of optimism and purpose.

“There’s never been a better time to build,” he explained.

His motivation stems from a deeply personal observation. Watching family members and close friends struggle through frustrating job searches highlighted a problem where the application has become more painful than it should be. Too many talented individuals remain in roles they have outgrown simply because finding a new job creates too much friction.

By implementing AI the right way, Scott believes there is an opportunity to change a dynamic that has been historically too difficult.

“What AI changes is that we can take that top headhunter experience and give it to everyone. It’s such a new idea that I think we’re all still wrapping our heads around what it means at scale,” he continues.

While many companies rush to adopt AI for efficiency, Scott is focused on understanding what job seekers and employers actually need. Rather than blindly replacing traditional recruiting practices, he is evaluating which old-school methods are valuable and which are really moving the needle forward.

Between building and leading

As Clera has grown to where it is today, Scott also points to some of his most impactful mindset shifts.

“People always say the same thing. At some point the founder has to stop building and become a manager. I’m not sure I believe that anymore,” he adds.

But rather than viewing leadership and building as counterparts, Scott sees them as compliments. With Clera, he has learned that effective leadership requires balancing hands-on development with guiding a larger organization.

He continues, “The moment you’re leading a team, part of your job is keeping everyone pointed in the same direction and spending your own time on the few things that actually move the company. So there’s a balance to it.”

Especially in a rapidly changing technology space, the traditional management rules must be rewritten. Instead of an outdated playbook, Scott approaches leadership as a continuous learning process.

“I’m trying to find the sweet spot between building and leading,” Scott said. “I learn a little more about where that line sits almost every day.”

The future of careers

Looking ahead, Scott hopes his work at Clera helps candidates maximize their careers.

Importantly, staying close to the product, he argues, is essential to improvement. While organizational leadership consumes much of his time, staying deeply involved in shaping the mission is the key to sustained growth, especially in recruitment.

“The long-term vision is simple,” he explains. “We want to help everyone get the most out of their career. Right now, having a brilliant headhunter in your corner is a luxury only a few people ever get. We want that to be normal, so anyone, anywhere, has that kind of help when they’re working out their next move.”

While hiring continues to evolve, Scott positions Clera at the intersection of technology and human potential. As his team creates a new segway for professionals, the result of his leadership is unmatched: better careers where people are genuinely matched into the roles they deserve.

For those looking to reshape hiring, Scott’s leadership represents hope for the future. And in many ways, his company Clera is the cornerstone of modern recruitment.