Meet the Software Expert and CEO Driving Change in Autonomous Testing

For years, artificial intelligence was positioned as a productivity tool. It helped employees write emails, summarize documents, generate code, and automate repetitive tasks. The assumption was simple: AI would support people, while humans remained responsible for the final decision.

That assumption is already becoming outdated.

AI Has Already Crossed the Line From Tool to Workforce

Across engineering, customer support, operations, and data management, AI agents are beginning to perform work that was once handled exclusively by people. They are triaging alerts, writing and deploying code, managing customer interactions, analyzing information, and escalating issues with increasingly limited human intervention

According to Pramin Pradeep, CEO of BotGauge, many organizations have already crossed a significant threshold without realizing it.

“The line is crossed when the system makes decisions, not just assists with them,” he explains. “A tool waits to be used. When an AI agent is triaging alerts, writing and deploying code, managing customer interactions, or escalating issues autonomously, without a human directing each step, it has moved from tool to workforce participant.”

The challenge is that companies are still managing these systems as software rather than treating them as members of the workforce. And that distinction changes everything.

Deployment Is No Longer the Finish Line

Traditionally, software development has followed a relatively predictable cycle. Teams build applications, test them, deploy them, and then monitor them for bugs or performance issues. AI agents operate differently because their behavior evolves as they interact with new information and changing environments.

Many founders still assume that deployment represents the end of the process.

Pradeep argues that it actually marks the beginning.

“With software, you ship it and monitor for bugs. With an agent, deployment is the starting point because the agent’s behavior evolves based on what it encounters in production.”

That evolution introduces a new type of organizational risk.

An AI agent that performs perfectly on the day it is deployed may behave very differently three months later. Unlike a traditional software bug, this change often happens gradually. The system appears healthy, performance metrics remain positive, and no obvious failures occur. Yet the underlying behavior begins to drift.

“The misunderstanding is that an agent that works correctly on day one will continue working correctly on day ninety,” Pradeep says. “It often will not, and unlike a software bug, the drift is behavioral and gradual. It looks like success right up until it doesn’t.”

The Most Valuable Engineers of the AI Era Won’t Be the Fastest Coders

This shift is also changing how organizations should think about hiring.

For years, technical recruiting focused heavily on finding developers who could write code efficiently. AI is beginning to automate many of those responsibilities, forcing companies to rethink which skills actually create long term value.

The answer, according to Pradeep, is not necessarily hiring fewer engineers. It’s hiring different ones. “The bottleneck is shifting from writing code to understanding systems.”

Engineers who can think beyond individual components and understand how entire systems behave will become increasingly valuable.

Three skills, in particular, are becoming essential.

The first is systems thinking, or the ability to understand how different components interact rather than evaluating them in isolation.

The second is the ability to critically evaluate AI generated outputs instead of accepting them simply because they appear correct.

The third is observability and behavioral validation, which includes monitoring runtime behavior and identifying unexpected outcomes before they become incidents.

“The engineer who can look at a production system and explain what it is actually doing, not just what it was designed to do, is the one who matters most right now.”

Why AI Agents Need Onboarding, Oversight, and Performance Reviews

Perhaps the most overlooked lesson, however, has less to do with technology and more to do with leadership.

Every employee hired by a company goes through some version of onboarding. Responsibilities are defined. Access permissions are assigned. Performance expectations are established.

AI agents often receive none of those safeguards

A recent Writer survey found that 36 percent of enterprises have no formal strategy for supervising AI agents.

“That is not a technology gap. It is an organizational one,” Pradeep explains.

He argues that AI agents should go through a structured process before they’re allowed to interact with production systems.

The first step is registration.

Organizations should clearly document what an agent can access, which decisions it can make independently, and which actions require human approval.

The second step is red teaming, or intentionally trying to break the system before deployment to understand how it behaves when it encounters unexpected scenarios.

The third step is traceability.

Companies should be able to see every action an agent takes, every decision it makes, and every output it passes to another system.

Without that visibility, understanding what happened after an incident becomes nearly impossible.

“The performance review is not bureaucratic overhead,” Pradeep says.

The Future of Leadership Isn’t Just Managing People

Ultimately, the companies that successfully scale AI won’t necessarily be the ones that adopt the newest models or deploy the largest number of agents.

They will be the organizations that build governance into their systems from the beginning.

“Managing AI systems means owning the outcomes they produce, not just the decision to deploy them,” Pradeep says.

The future of leadership may no longer be defined solely by how effectively executives manage people.

It may be defined by how effectively they manage an increasingly autonomous workforce that never sleeps, never asks for a raise, and never stops making decisions.