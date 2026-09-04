Merchant of Record Push Opens Emerging Markets Faster

Payments company dLocal has launched dMoRe, a merchant of record service aimed at companies that want to sell into fast-growing consumer markets without opening an office there. The announcement landed on August 26, 2026, and it targets a bottleneck founders know intimately.

Here is the growth angle. Most teams do not stall in a new country because demand is missing. They stall because entity registration, tax filing and local payment methods take longer than the market opportunity stays open, and a merchant of record model is built to remove exactly that delay.

What a Merchant of Record Actually Takes Off Your Plate

The provider becomes the legal seller for your transactions in a given market. Your customer buys from them, and they carry the responsibility that comes with that position.

In practice, that bundle covers tax collection and remittance, local compliance, payment localization and chargeback handling. You keep the product, the brand and the customer relationship.

dMoRe layers that legal wrapper on top of dLocal’s existing payment rails, so there is no separate integration to stitch together. The company positions it first for gaming and software companies, where digital delivery makes cross-border selling straightforward.

The Timeline Change That Matters Most

dLocal says a launch that could previously take as long as a year can compress to roughly eight weeks. Strip away the marketing polish and the claim is really about entity setup, which is the slowest step in almost every expansion plan.

dLocal figures cited in the dMoRe announcement Measure Figure Typical launch window As little as 8 weeks Previous timeline Up to a year Local payment methods on the network More than 1,000 Reported conversion lift Up to 25% Local processing volume growth More than 100%

Eight weeks changes what you can test. A quarter is a survivable experiment, whereas a year is a bet most young companies cannot fund twice.

Two Launches in One Week Is a Signal

dLocal was not alone. Paysafe also introduced a merchant of record solution built with FastSpring, covering tax calculation and remittance, localized payments and chargeback management.

When two payment platforms ship the same category in the same week, they are responding to demand rather than inventing it. Small and mid-sized sellers keep asking for a way to go global without a legal department.

That demand also reflects a messier trade environment. Founders already absorbing the end of the de minimis exemption have limited appetite for another compliance project.

Where the Growth Case Gets Real

Local payment methods are the unglamorous conversion lever. Card penetration varies enormously by country, so a checkout offering only Visa and Mastercard quietly rejects a large share of willing buyers.

dLocal reports conversion improvements of up to 25% and local processing volume growth above 100% for merchants using its local payment reach. Treat vendor numbers as a ceiling rather than a forecast, then run your own test.

Still, the direction is right. Every market you enter with the wrong payment mix looks like weak demand when it is actually a broken checkout.

Language and support hours belong in the same bucket. A localized checkout paired with English-only support at US business hours will still leak customers, so budget for the follow-through.

The Costs Nobody Puts in the Press Release

Merchant of record services charge more than plain payment processing, because they are absorbing tax and compliance risk on your behalf. Model that spread against the cost of an entity, an accountant and a local filing calendar before you decide.

You also give up some control. Refund policy, invoice branding and customer data handling run partly through the provider, and switching later means renegotiating your entire billing relationship.

Watch trade policy too. Digital goods dodge most border friction, but physical sellers eyeing new markets should read the current US Canada tariffs before assuming a payments fix solves logistics.

How to Test One Market Without Betting the Company

Pick a single country where you already see organic traffic or waitlist signups. Real demand beats a market-size chart every time.

Then set a clear decision date and two metrics: local conversion rate and gross margin after the provider’s fee. If both clear your threshold in one quarter, expand. If not, shut it down without sentiment.

Sequence it with your calendar as well, since a launch that collides with your holiday ecommerce planning will get starved of attention exactly when it needs the most.

Merchant of Record Questions Worth Asking First

Who owns the customer relationship? You do, in practice, though the provider is the legal seller on the transaction.

Does this work for physical products? These launches target digital goods first, so physical sellers should confirm coverage before planning around it.

What happens if I want to move in house later? You would need your own entity, tax registration and processing relationship, which is why the exit plan belongs in the first conversation.

Expansion has always been a distribution problem wearing a compliance costume. Anything that shortens the gap between demand and a working checkout deserves a real test this quarter.