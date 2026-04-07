MGM Tests All-Inclusive Las Vegas Bundle

MGM Resorts has introduced a two-night “all-inclusive” bundle starting at $330 at the Luxor and Excalibur in Las Vegas. The offer lands as travelers face higher resort fees and food prices on the Strip. The timing suggests MGM wants to reassure budget-minded visitors while filling rooms in slower weeks.

The package frames value in a market where headline rates often hide extras. It also places two budget-friendly resorts at the center of a price experiment that could shape how visitors plan short stays.

“MGM’s new Las Vegas ‘all-inclusive’ bundle starts at $330 for two nights at Luxor or Excalibur. We ran the numbers to see if it’s actually worth it.”

What the Bundle Promises

MGM positions the offer as a simple way to book a weekend or midweek escape without chasing separate deals. The language suggests room, some food and drink value, and convenience. What matters is what “all-inclusive” covers—and what it does not.

Las Vegas packages often exclude common charges. Resort fees, taxes, and parking can add up fast. If those are not folded into the $330 price, the final bill may feel very different from the headline.

How Typical Costs Compare

To gauge value, it helps to look at ballpark costs for a two-night stay for two adults at Luxor or Excalibur:

Rooms: Standard rates often swing between $45 and $130 per night per room, depending on day and demand.

Resort fees: Properties on the Strip frequently add nightly fees, plus tax.

Food and drinks: Casual meals can range from $15 to $30 per person per meal. Cocktails often run $12 to $20.

Incidental spending: Shows, ride-shares, and gaming vary widely by traveler.

At $330 for two nights, the base room cost works out to about $165 per night. If resort fees and taxes sit on top, the total rises. If the package includes food or drink credits, the math improves, especially for guests who plan to dine on property.

Who Might Benefit

The offer could make clear sense for certain travelers. Couples planning to eat mostly at MGM venues may extract more value if credits are included. First-time visitors who want a simple booking path may also welcome predictable pricing.

Midweek travelers might find the best deal. Weekends tend to push rates up across the Strip. If the $330 price is available on high-demand nights, the package becomes more compelling.

Fine Print That Could Swing the Value

Several details can turn a good-sounding deal into a basic discount:

Resort fees and taxes: If excluded, they add to the final bill.

If excluded, they add to the final bill. Dining limits: Credits may be per day, per room, or tied to select venues and hours.

Credits may be per day, per room, or tied to select venues and hours. Blackout dates: Events and holidays may be off-limits or priced higher.

Events and holidays may be off-limits or priced higher. Refund rules: Prepaid bundles often have stricter change or cancellation policies.

Prepaid bundles often have stricter change or cancellation policies. Room type: Entry-level rooms at Luxor or Excalibur vary in size and condition.

Travelers should confirm what “all-inclusive” actually includes. If the package folds in daily dining credits and waives or offsets fees, it can beat piecemeal bookings. If not, a la carte booking with a separate food budget may win, especially for guests who like off-Strip dining.

Industry Context and Strategy

Las Vegas operators have leaned on fees and dynamic pricing for years. Higher food costs have pushed visitors to seek value, prepay credits, or chase loyalty perks. Bundles like this can boost occupancy while guiding guests to spend on property.

For MGM, putting Luxor and Excalibur at the heart of the offer is strategic. These hotels appeal to price-sensitive travelers and large groups. A simple package can help keep those guests inside the MGM ecosystem for meals and entertainment.

What to Watch Next

The package’s real test will be guest reviews and repeat bookings. If customers feel the total price matches the promise, demand will follow. If not, competitors could answer with clearer, fee-inclusive deals.

Travelers should check:

Whether resort fees and taxes are included.

The exact amount and rules of any food and drink credits.

Availability across weekdays and peak weekends.

Cancellation and change terms.

The headline price of $330 for two nights will draw attention. The value depends on inclusions and timing. For guests who plan to dine on site and travel midweek, the math can work. Others may save more by booking rooms and meals separately. The broader signal is clear: as Vegas prices rise, clarity and true inclusions are the new selling points. If MGM leans into that, expect rivals to respond—and for short-stay bundles to get sharper in the months ahead.