Michael Antonovych Helps Businesses Ask Smarter Questions, No Code Required

Michael Antonovych has spent his career making technology practical and people-focused. He worked across education, software development, and operations, where he consistently tackled a familiar problem: businesses had more data than ever, but teams still struggled to get clear answers when it mattered most.

At Brightgrove, he led international growth and built strong systems that supported both clients and staff. That experience later inspired him to launch SolaraCloud, a platform that lets users ask questions in plain language and receive fast, helpful answers without needing to write code

Image: Turning questions into insights with SolaraCloud’s simple, user-driven approach. | Unsplash

As founder and CEO of both SolaraCloud and 28software, Antonovych helps businesses turn information into action. His tools reflect how people naturally think, so teams can move faster, stay focused, and make confident decisions.

A Background in Practical Education

Antonovych’s interest in accessibility began with his work in education. In 2016, he joined Sigma Software Group and built Sigma Software University from the ground up. What started as internal training for employees expanded to include university students and even younger learners curious about programming.

He collaborated with educators and employers to create programs focused on practical skills. He helped launch Ukraine’s national IT-Eureka hackathon and formed partnerships with top universities. These initiatives provided students with clear paths from learning to employment and offered valuable hands-on experience.

Antonovych believed that education should lead to something useful. By focusing on real-world applications, he helped bridge the gap between classroom and industry in ways that continued to shape how Sigma Software approached talent development.

Scaling with Structure at Brightgrove

In 2017, Antonovych joined Brightgrove as Chief Operating Officer. His task was to grow the company’s international operations while maintaining quality. Under his leadership, Brightgrove opened offices in Germany and expanded in North America. Within 18 months, the company secured two Fortune 500 clients, and U.S. revenue grew to 25 percent of the total.

Image: Using data to drive growth and streamline operations. | Unsplash

He also made improvements inside the company. He increased billable hours from 70 to 85 percent and cut idle time by more than half. Recruitment became faster and more consistent through the use of data-informed hiring systems.

Antonovych focused on building systems that supported teams and helped them grow efficiently. That mindset would carry into his later ventures.

From Consulting to a New Kind of Platform

After Brightgrove, Antonovych began consulting. He worked with several tech companies, many of which had strong systems in place. Yet he kept hearing the same problem. Sales teams, HR managers, and operations leads had questions they couldn’t easily answer. They either waited for analysts or gave up.

This inspired him to create SolaraCloud. The platform enables users to ask direct questions in plain language and receive clear, meaningful answers. Users don’t need to learn new systems or write code. The platform handles the complexity behind the scenes.

SolaraCloud adapts to the user, rather than asking users to change their habits. This approach enables teams to act quickly and stay informed.

Designed Around Real Team Needs

SolaraCloud allows different teams to create their workspaces. Legal, marketing, operations, and other departments can connect their data sources and set up workflows that align with their existing operational processes. Teams don’t need engineers to build reports or manage updates.

Image: SolaraCloud makes complex data easy to access and use | SolaraCloud

The impact has been measurable. A consulting agency using SolaraCloud reduced 320 hours of reporting to a single-click process, saving $180,000 per year. A gaming studio improved its customer support response time from 30 minutes to 2 minutes, resulting in savings of over $300,000.

Antonovych and his team continue to update the platform based on direct user feedback. This helps them improve the product without sacrificing ease of use.

Global Experience Shapes Product Design

Antonovych’s experience leading international teams helped shape how SolaraCloud works. At Brightgrove, he managed teams across Germany, North America, and Eastern Europe. Each region came with different business norms and levels of technical fluency.

These experiences taught him the importance of prioritizing flexibility. SolaraCloud supports various team structures and compliance needs. Most users are up and running in a matter of weeks. The platform can adapt to multiple workflows without requiring teams to modify their existing processes.

By focusing on adaptability, Antonovych created a product that fits how businesses work, not the other way around.

Tools That Do What They Promise

Antonovych believes the best tools are the ones people use. He has always focused on function over flash, whether building learning platforms or enterprise-level software.

Image: SolaraCloud pulls insights from your files in seconds. | SolaraCloud

SolaraCloud continues that philosophy. Its interface is clean and intuitive. Users don’t need training or technical backgrounds to see results. Companies in consulting, retail, insurance, and gaming use the platform because it saves time and reduces friction in their workflows.

For Antonovych, the success of a product is measured by how much easier it makes someone’s day. That mindset has earned SolaraCloud a place in a growing number of industries.

A Clear Vision for the Future

Antonovych and his team are focused on improving SolaraCloud while staying true to its original purpose. The next phase encompasses three primary objectives.

First, the platform will expand its understanding of user questions, improving its ability to interpret a broader range of natural language input. Second, SolaraCloud will roll out new features tailored to industries like legal, insurance, and consulting. These sectors rely heavily on data but often lack user-friendly tools. Third, the company plans to simplify access for small and medium-sized businesses through faster setup and more flexible pricing options.

Each step supports a larger goal: helping more teams use data effectively without needing additional resources or technical skills.

Changing How People Use Information

Antonovych believes technology should help people think clearly and work more efficiently. SolaraCloud provides users with direct access to their data and the flexibility to ask specific questions at their own pace.

This shift in control helps businesses move faster. Teams no longer wait days for reports or answers. They can test ideas, confirm facts, and make decisions in real time.

Antonovych has built more than a platform. He has built a way for people to work smarter by providing them with the tools to ask better questions and obtain clear answers. That approach has already made a significant difference in how companies approach data, and it continues to shape the future of workplace technology. To learn more about his work with SolaraCloud and 28software, connect with Michael Antonovych on LinkedIn.