Lean teams that run their day out of Microsoft To Do now have a deadline, because Microsoft says it will shut down the To Do apps on June 30, 2027. Its shutdown will happen on the web, Mac, Windows, Android, and iPhone. The company tucked the news into a Planner update during its Ignite week, and the reaction has been loud on Hacker News, Reddit and tech sites since GeekWire and Windows Latest flagged it. Work accounts get pointed to Planner, while personal accounts are told to pick another app.

For founders, the issue is bigger than a checklist app. It is a live lesson in how fast a free tool can disappear and what that costs a small team that never planned an exit.

The Shift Microsoft Is Making

Microsoft is folding personal task management into Planner for work and school users. A refreshed My tasks view arrives starting in December 2026, with a list layout, starred items and a separate view for assigned work.

Existing To Do lists won’t migrate. Work users can still see old tasks inside Planner until the June cutoff, and then that view goes away. Microsoft has promised an option for users to export data, though it has not published details, and it notes that an export does not guarantee you can import the file somewhere else.

Home users, even those paying for Microsoft 365 Personal or Family plans, get no Planner access. That group needs to choose a new app on its own.

What Planner Will and Will Not Replace

Planner is built for shared projects, so some familiar To Do habits do not carry over. Here is a quick comparison based on Microsoft’s own guidance.

Microsoft To Do versus Planner for work accounts (source: Microsoft Support) Capability To Do today Planner path Desktop apps Windows and Mac apps Web and Teams only Offline use Available on desktop No equivalent offline mode Reminders Per-task reminders Due-date notifications Shared lists List sharing Plans and assignments; old shares do not move File attachments Supported Not yet on private plan tasks

Microsoft also says list groups, printing and emailing a list have no planned equivalent. If your team leans on any of those, start testing workarounds early.

The Hidden Cost of Free Productivity Tools

Every startup accumulates tools that cost nothing and quietly become critical. A shared grocery list for the office, a sales follow-up list, a hiring tracker. When the vendor changes direction, the switching cost lands on your team at the worst possible time.

This is the same pattern founders saw when model access was cut in our story on vendor lock in with OpenAI and Cursor. The fix is not to avoid free tools. Instead, keep an inventory of where your work lives and how you would get it out.

A Migration Plan That Takes One Afternoon

You have seven months, which is plenty if you start with a plan instead of a panic. Keep a fallback channel ready too, a lesson the recent Outlook outage made painfully clear. Break the work into three passes.

Audit: list every To Do list, who shares it and which automations or Power Automate flows touch it.

Decide: work accounts can test Planner now; personal users can trial apps like Todoist, TickTick or Apple Reminders.

Rebuild: recreate only the lists you still use, and note recurring tasks by hand since they often break in transfers.

Also, check your admin settings. If Planner is switched off in your Microsoft 365 tenant, staff will need access turned on. Microsoft’s Planner guidance for admins covers licensing and access, and some premium features cost extra.

Reading Microsoft’s Direction

The retirement fits a broader push to center Microsoft 365 around shared work and Copilot. We saw that strategy when the company made Copilot for business the new front door to Office apps. Simple, standalone tools are giving way to connected platforms.

That shift has upside for teams that live in Microsoft 365. Tasks, chats and documents can sit closer together. Yet it also raises dependence on one vendor, a risk highlighted during the recent Outlook outage. Weigh both sides before you consolidate everything.

A good test is to imagine losing one platform for a full week. Which tasks, client notes and deadlines would vanish with it? If the answer makes you nervous, keep a lightweight backup list outside the Microsoft ecosystem.

Microsoft To Do Retirement FAQ

Does Microsoft delete my tasks when the apps shut down?

The retirement of the app, as Microsoft puts it, does not, schedule deletion for your task data on its own. Access through the apps ends, though.

Do integrations stop on the same date?

No. The backend service, the APIs and syncing have separate, later retirement dates that Microsoft has not announced yet.

Does classic Outlook Tasks go away too?

No. Classic Outlook’s built-in Tasks keeps running and stays synced with Exchange.

Use this deadline as a nudge to clean house. A tidy task system, owned by your team and easy to move, is worth more than any single app.