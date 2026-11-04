Money 101 Makes the Case for a More Practical Financial Education

The 12-episode program brings together everyday money management and long-term financial planning in an effort to make personal finance easier to understand.

There is a difference between knowing what a credit score is and knowing what to do when yours needs attention. The same is true of understanding a mortgage, evaluating insurance or preparing for retirement. Definitions are easy enough to find. Working out what they mean for your own circumstances is considerably more demanding.

That distinction is central to Money 101, the financial education program presented by DeFi Tax, with Janna Scott providing technical instruction and Aria Cissney serving as course host.

The course takes participants through 12 episodes, beginning with personal money management and continuing into credit, borrowing, taxes, business, investing, real estate and retirement. Along the way, learners complete exercises intended to put the information to use. Rather than simply explaining a budget, for example, the program asks participants to develop one.

Scott’s contribution involves the more technical aspects of the curriculum, including subjects that can be difficult to understand without some familiarity with financial terminology. Her work is complemented by Cissney’s role as host, guiding participants through the material as the lessons progress.

“People are expected to make important financial decisions throughout their lives, often without ever being given a clear foundation for understanding how money actually works. With Money 101, we wanted to make financial education practical and approachable, so people can better understand the decisions in front of them and feel more prepared to navigate their financial lives,” Scott said.

The program was developed with Mark Crawford, whose experience in finance and marketing informed its creation. Money 101 does not assume participants have studied economics, worked in finance or previously received formal instruction in managing money.

That starting point affects the way the material is presented. Before introducing investing or property ownership, the course examines the relationship between income, expenses, savings and borrowing. Participants can then approach later subjects with an understanding of the obligations and considerations involved.

A discussion of credit, for instance, is followed by material concerning credit history and borrowing costs. Lessons about debt address repayment approaches and the implications of different lending terms. The intention is to make the information usable when participants encounter similar questions outside the course.

“Financial education can feel overwhelming when you are trying to piece everything together on your own. Money 101 was designed to take people through those fundamentals in a way that feels clear, relevant and easy to follow, from everyday money habits and credit to investing, major purchases and long-term planning,” Cissney said.

One challenge in teaching personal finance is that people rarely arrive with the same knowledge or experience. Someone may be comfortable managing household expenses but unfamiliar with investment accounts. Another may understand borrowing yet have little experience with insurance or taxes.

The self-paced format allows participants to work through unfamiliar subjects without having to keep pace with a classroom. The course also includes case studies, quizzes and action plans, culminating in a personal financial plan.

That final component is particularly relevant to the program’s educational approach. Financial decisions are connected, even when people encounter them at different points in their lives. An increase in income may create opportunities to save or invest, but it can also change tax considerations. Purchasing a home introduces costs beyond the mortgage. Starting a business may require a different understanding of cash flow and financial obligations.

The ability to consider those relationships is more useful than memorizing a collection of unrelated terms.

Money 101 is not designed to recommend a particular investment or prescribe how every participant should manage their finances. Its purpose is to explain the considerations behind different decisions and provide a foundation for evaluating them.

The program also has an initiative intended to extend access to college students. More than 10,000 subscriptions have been designated for donor-supported distribution through participating educational institutions, with no cost to the schools or students receiving them.

The arrangement could introduce financial instruction to students who have not previously had access to a comparable course. It also places the material within reach of people who may soon be managing housing expenses, employment income, borrowing and other financial responsibilities.

Scott and Cissney’s roles reflect the different demands of making such instruction useful. The material must be technically sound, but it must also be presented in a way that someone without a financial background can follow.

Money 101 brings those elements together through its combination of instruction and practical work. Its effectiveness will ultimately depend on what participants understand, retain and apply after completing the program.

For someone who finishes a lesson on borrowing and can make a more informed comparison between two offers, or who completes the course with a clearer picture of their financial obligations, the benefit is immediate and personal.

Those are modest outcomes compared with the extravagant promises often associated with financial products. They are also the kinds of decisions that make up much of everyday financial life.