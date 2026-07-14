Natalie Romano: Stop Hiring Heroes. Start Building Systems

When revenue forecasts rely on a single top performer, a vacation, resignation, or missed quota can disrupt the entire go-to-market motion. That’s why Natalie Romano believes in establishing a successful system that elevates each team member to the same level, rather than relying on a single, uniquely successful individual to help meet those goals.

Over several years, Natalie Romano has established a well-renowned career in sales and CX leadership. Today, she is the Head of Customer Sales and Engineering at Avaya. One of the core beliefs she formed during this time is that the future of sales and CX leadership success depends on building systems that enable consistent, high-quality performance across the entire team.

While having a ‘hero’ worker who carries the team in many ways may be beneficial in the short term, it can have dire consequences in the long term. This kind of overt over-reliance on high performers concentrates knowledge, client trust, and deal strategy in ways that expose organizations to operational risk the moment that the individual steps away.

Romano details, “If success depends on that one individual, we haven’t built a process; we’ve inherited a fragility that limits what the organization can become.”

When the Hero Becomes the Bottleneck

Early in her career, Romano experienced the potential pitfalls of hero-based work firsthand. She was leading a sales specialist team, in which one individual was managing 40% of the high-value customer opportunities. This was beneficial right up until it wasn’t. When that high-performing individual took a three-week break, the entire pipeline stalled. The rest of the team was left scrambling for clear answers, as no one else knew the account status or the next steps needed to move opportunities forward.

This led Romano to realize the importance of systems and structures in the workplace. Had the team had a successful system in place, the absence of a single team member wouldn’t have caused such chaos. To address these issues, the rest of the team initially tried to replicate the top performer by simply adopting the traits they believed made the performer so successful.

However, this ultimately fell flat, as the defining elements of that hero’s success were not easily transferable or replicable; they were unique to that person. Thus, the real turning point came when the team abandoned the hunt for such heroes and instead built a shared operating model that elevated every contributor, not just the exceptional few.

The Hidden Costs of Hero Culture

Hero-dependent teams appear efficient from the outside. Internally, they erode performance. “When 20% of the team is carrying 80% of the weight, burnout becomes inevitable,” Romano says.

There’s also a data problem. Heroes may become complacent and rely on instinct. Bypassing critical CRM steps and operating on gut feel. Leaders don’t want individuals who feel exempt from the larger system; they want valuable contributors to it. Especially in an AI-augmented environment, this hero behavior can prove contradictory to a successful system.

“The credibility and integrity of that data is critical to your success,” Romano explains.

A 90-Day Blueprint for Building Systems

Making such a change can feel like an insurmountable task for sales leaders, which is why Romano advises breaking it all down into structured phases.

First, define the blueprint. Rather than imitating a top performer’s personality, extract their workflow to identify the discovery questions they consistently ask, the collateral that advances deals, and the frameworks that clarify value.

“That playbook can be leveraged by the rest of your team, while still allowing them to make it their own.”

Second, align technology with the playbook. If the CRM does not prompt the next step, reinforce competitive positioning, or guide a seller through closing criteria, it isn’t supporting execution. Lastly, shift management from closing deals to coaching the process until you can achieve repeatable results.

Systems Outlast Stars

Heroes may be valuable to sales teams in the short term. Still, their separation from the rest of the group and unparalleled gravitational pull with clients can actually turn into a negative. Systems present a viable answer to these issues, creating the resilience organizations need to navigate uncertainty.

Such a structure can preserve institutional knowledge, ensure continuity when people transition roles, and allow teams to scale without sacrificing quality or customer experience. High performers still have space to thrive and innovate, but their insights are captured, codified, and distributed so the entire team benefits.





