Nazma M. Rosado: Boosting Venture Capital and Private Equity Profitability Through Consulting

How Nazma M. Rosado is bringing unique insights and distinct experience to the field, and reaching new heights as a result.

Decision-making is an incredibly trying and often difficult process, regardless of the context. Even something as simple as choosing what to eat for dinner can prove taxing for people nationwide on a near-nightly basis. But when you’re talking about the bets that venture capital and private equity firms make, where billions of dollars are on the line, the decision-making process grows infinitely more daunting. Knowing how to navigate such uncharted terrain can be extremely difficult, and it’s only made all the more so by the immense amount of financial pressure placed on such decisions.

Few people understand this tension better than Nazma M. Rosado, Principal Consultant at Avion Consulting, who brings nearly three decades of leadership experience in healthcare, pharma, and biotech. Rosado specializes in executive coaching, organizational development, and change management, helping businesses to make these kinds of high-impact, long-term decisions in more effective and educated ways.

Through her work, Rosado actually argues that firms can close performance gaps by treating management consultants as strategic partners rather than emergency responders.

“Engage consultants not as troubleshooters when something has gone wrong but as collaborators who amplify the message, strengthen leadership, and surface the organizational and cultural shifts required to win,” she says.

Rethink the Role: From Fixer to Force Multiplier

One of Rosado’s chief principles in her work as a consultant is to encourage people to reconsider their view of a consultant’s role. The most obvious and frequent mistake she sees teams make is failing to seek a consultant’s guidance until it is already too late. Many firms rely solely on operating partners from finance and sector roles, then call in consultants late in the cycle. Unfortunately, this can result in immense blind spots in organizational design, leadership capability, and culture.

“Operating partners do what they do very well,” Rosado details. “They optimize valuation levers and efficiency. What they typically do not bring is deep expertise in org design or executive coaching. That is where a consultant can make the operating partner even better.”

As such, Rosado believes that consultants should be brought in far earlier in the process to lay the groundwork for more effective decision-making, rather than being thrust into an already high-pressure situation at such a late date. This applies to both early-stage company investments and mature platforms, as the founder may not yet be equipped to lead an expanding enterprise.

Rosado’s role is to help turn that gap into an advantage, building leadership capacity quickly and credibly. She aspires to “give founders the capabilities they need to lead an organization instead of assuming replacement is the only path.”

Capture Quick Wins Across the Investment Lifecycle

Firms often ask what a consultant can deliver in the first 30 to 90 days. Rosado points to parallel processing with operating partners as the fastest win. In pre-investment due diligence, operating partners can focus on market analysis and customer validation, while consultants assess scalability, cost structures, and leadership bench strength.

“You are doubling your effort in the same amount of time,” she explains, adding that risk modeling benefits from both lenses.

Post-acquisition, the same division of labor applies. Operating partners value creation and cost optimization while consultants build the talent strategy, clarify incentive structures, and shape a high-performing culture. As an exit approaches, consultants prepare the organization for the change itself, help leadership refine the narrative for investors, and ensure the company is lean, scalable, and resilient.

“They frame the asset externally,” Rosado states. “We make sure the people are ready internally to lead into the next chapter.”

Protect the Asset That Drives the Model: People

When any kind of business undergoes a substantial transition of leadership or team members, it can result in further casualties. Such difficulties can make people feel uncomfortable and unintentionally push them away.

As Rosado points out, “In times of great change, your best people are the first to leave.”

Her solution to this common problem has been to identify top performers early and make active investments in their growth. Through these methods, Rosado uses coaching to stabilize momentum and reaffirm to these high-performing people that they will still be valued, no matter how much things shift.

“Sometimes firms snap back like a rubber band,” Rosado adds. “Instead of immediately replacing a VP, identify what that person needs to be upskilled on. They already know the product and the business. Why start over?”

In many ways, this same people-first logic applies to founders. Not all want a buyout; many simply long for a supportive infrastructure that can help them remain onboard as effective stewards of the company. Rosado’s advice is to test assumptions, ask what success looks like for the founder, and design a plan that aligns incentives with the value creation roadmap.

Build Resilience Through Partnership, Not Solo Speed

So much has shifted within the business landscape over the past several years, and the next decade is primed to continue this evolution in stark ways. Nazma M. Rosado believes that the next decade will reward firms that balance financial mechanics with organizational readiness. Consultants who work across industries bring pattern recognition that anticipates friction before it slows execution.

“Partner to go further, not just do it yourself faster.”

That means doing the prep work that accelerates decisions, pressure-testing structures for scalability, and aligning culture to purpose so leaders can carry the plan when conditions change. To make this repeatable, Rosado is shaping a fit-for-purpose toolkit she calls Legacy Lift. It is designed to meet a company where it is, preserve what makes it special, and scale what drives value. The point is not to force every portfolio company into a single model, but to combine coaching, organizational design, and change management so leadership, process, and culture move in one direction.

Firms that adopt this posture will likely see stronger underwriting at entry, steadier execution in hold, and cleaner stories at exit.

“Be proactive in obliterating potential problems. If the goal is maximum profit as quickly as possible, start by being planful about how the people and the structure will deliver the plan.”