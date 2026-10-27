Neuroscientist Akshay Parchure Studies the Science Behind Chronic Pain, Opioids and Vision Loss

Born in India and trained in biomedical sciences and neuroscience, Parchure has spent more than nine years in the lab working on questions that touch millions of American families, from how the brain handles pain to how pressure inside the eye damages sight.

Chronic pain, the opioid crisis and slowly fading eyesight are problems many American families know firsthand. Far fewer people know about the laboratory work that tries to explain why they happen in the first place.

For Akshay Parchure, that work is the job. A neuroscientist, Parchure works as a lab manager and staff scientist at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, where his current research focuses on vision and retinal disease.

His research has moved through some of neuroscience’s most complex questions: whether the brain’s reward circuitry shapes how we feel pain, how to get treatments past the brain’s natural defenses and how pressure inside the eye damages the retina.

“People tend to think of pain, addiction and vision loss as separate problems,” Parchure said. “In the lab, they all come back to the same question: how does the nervous system work? It’s high time we stopped viewing the brain as a simple, linear machine and started understanding it as a dynamic, complex system.”

What does laboratory neuroscience actually do for patients?

Before a new treatment can be tested in people, scientists need to understand the biology it is meant to change. That early, or preclinical, research maps how cells, circuits and the brain behave in health and disease. It is the foundation that drug development and clinical trials build on.

Parchure has built his career in that early-stage research. His training began in the biomedical and molecular biosciences and later expanded into psychology and neuroscience. His published and presented work covers neuroscience, ophthalmology, pain, opioid pharmacology, blood-brain barrier research and stem-cell technology, including three-dimensional cell culture.

Findings from that work have appeared in journals including Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science, the Journal of Vision and The Open Pain Journal.

Does the brain’s reward system play a role in pain?

Parchure’s graduate research at the University of Texas at Arlington focused on nociception, the nervous system’s detection of painful stimuli, along with reward pathways and the effects of opioids. He investigated whether the brain’s reward circuitry, long associated with pleasure and motivation, also plays a role in how pain is processed.

The question sits close to one of the country’s most pressing public health issues. Many people living with chronic pain turn to opioids, which are a legitimate treatment but can lead to dependency and misuse.

For his 2017 master’s thesis, Parchure studied the lateral habenula, a small brain region linked to reward and motivation. In experiments with rats, he found that inflammatory pain increased electrical activity in the region and that electrically stimulating it reduced pain responses in both behavioral and electrophysiological tests. He presented the work at the Society for Neuroscience annual meeting that year. The findings support further investigation of the lateral habenula’s role in pain processing and its potential relevance to future treatments.

His doctoral dissertation, completed in 2020, examined the tail of the ventral tegmental area, a region that helps regulate the brain’s dopamine system. He found that inflammatory pain increased electrical activity there and in two connected regions: the nucleus accumbens, a key part of the brain’s reward system, and the anterior cingulate cortex, which helps process the emotional side of pain. The results suggest this network may play an important role in relaying pain information, though further research is needed to fully understand it.

“Pain is a complicated warning system. It’s an experience the brain constructs, not a direct readout of physical damage,” Parchure said. “Understanding the link between reward and pain helps us develop treatments that target new areas of the brain and reduce dependence on medications that are open to abuse over the long term. It can also help break the cycle of chronic pain and, hopefully, lead to treatments tailored to individual patients.”

From India to a U.S. research career

Parchure grew up in India and left in 2007 to pursue higher education. He earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in biomedical sciences from the University of Central Lancashire and a master of research in medical and molecular biosciences from Newcastle University, both in the United Kingdom. He then came to the United States to attend UT Arlington, where he earned a master’s degree in psychology and a doctorate in experimental psychology, with research focused on neuroscience.

His work there drew early recognition. For 2019-2020, he was nominated by Dr. Morteza Khaledi, dean of the university’s College of Science, and awarded the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Excellence in Science membership.

He went on to UT Southwestern Medical Center, where he worked on the blood-brain barrier, the protective layer that keeps harmful substances out of the brain but also blocks many medicines from reaching it.

The United States is at the forefront of global scientific research,” Parchure said. “It offers an unmatched combination of resources, collaboration and opportunity. The research culture here values mentorship and cross-disciplinary exchange, and I strive to apply those values in my work every day.”

Why does pressure inside the eye matter for Americans’ vision?

At the University of Utah, Parchure’s research has focused on how changes in intraocular pressure, the fluid pressure inside the eye, cause damage to the retina. Elevated eye pressure is a major risk factor for glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness. More than 3 million Americans have glaucoma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that number is expected to reach 6.3 million by 2050 as the population ages.

“The retina is where vision begins,” Parchure said. “Photoreceptors and retinal ganglion cells can’t repair themselves, so vision loss from retinal damage is permanent. That’s why it’s so important to understand how and when that damage starts and spreads, especially for patients with diabetes, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration or inherited retinal diseases.”

He has also contributed to studies of how the brain processes visual information and how the activity of neurons affects perceptual sensitivity, or how well we detect what we see.

Leading a lab and teaching the next generation

Beyond the bench, Parchure manages laboratory operations and has built experience in teaching, project management, scientific writing, mentoring and public presentations.

As lab manager, he develops standard operating procedures and documentation, oversees health and safety compliance and manages inventory. He also handles animal training and care, data analysis and immunohistochemistry, and trains lab staff. He has helped supervise two graduate students and three undergraduate rotation students.

What comes next

Parchure wants his work in pain, the blood-brain barrier and vision to keep building toward better treatments and patient outcomes, and to help sustain the country’s leadership in neuroscience and biomedical research.

“This country has given me opportunities I never could have imagined, and I hope to reach a position where I can give back even more,” Parchure said. “For now, I’m adding tiny drops of water to the vast ocean that is neuroscience and vision research. I hope it all adds up to a therapy that not only eases someone’s discomfort but also improves their daily life.”





