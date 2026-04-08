New Tariffs Rattle US Furniture Makers

Fresh tariffs announced by the Trump administration have set off a wave of uncertainty across the US furniture trade, as owners brace for higher costs, pricing shifts, and supply chain moves. Importers, manufacturers, and retailers are scrambling to assess what the measures mean for orders placed months ago and for consumer prices heading into the next buying season.

The move arrives as furniture companies balance thin margins, uneven freight costs, and slower discretionary spending. Many rely on overseas vendors for parts or finished goods, while others see tariffs as a chance to regain share for domestic production.

“New tariffs from the Trump administration have furniture entrepreneurs on high alert.”

How We Got Here

The furniture sector has been through tariff cycles before. Starting in 2018, Washington imposed Section 301 duties on a wide range of Chinese imports. Many furniture categories faced added rates that later rose to as much as 25 percent. Importers shifted purchasing to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Mexico, while some US plants expanded capacity.

Those earlier actions reshaped sourcing but also added costs for hardware, upholstery materials, and finished case goods. Some companies trimmed features or changed wood species to keep retail prices steady. Others moved to just-in-time ordering and smaller runs to manage risk.

What Entrepreneurs Are Watching

Owners say the immediate concern is the gap between quoted prices and landed costs if the new duties take effect before shipments arrive. Smaller firms, which cannot hedge or spread risk across many suppliers, feel especially exposed.

Open purchase orders that arrive after new duty dates may face unexpected fees.

Vendors could refuse to share the added cost, squeezing importer margins.

Retailers may ask for price holds, delaying pass-through to consumers.

“We can’t simply tack on 10 to 25 percent at retail overnight,” said a Midwest importer, who asked not to be named to avoid straining supplier ties. “If the hit lands mid-season, promotions and floor sets are already locked.”

Industry Impact and Consumer Prices

Past rounds suggest price pressure builds over several months. Large chains may absorb some increases in the short term, while independent stores could raise tags sooner. Manufacturers that rely on imported parts, like metal mechanisms or specialty fabrics, may face indirect cost increases even if they build frames domestically.

Analysts say substitution is possible but slow. Moving a sofa program to a new plant can take quarters, not weeks, as teams approve fabrics, frames, and finishes. Freight rates have eased from pandemic highs, offering a partial offset, but fuel and insurance remain volatile on some routes.

Winners, Losers, and Strategic Shifts

Domestic factories see openings in motion upholstery and wood bedroom sets if import prices climb. Yet they also wrestle with labor shortages and lead-time discipline. Nearshoring to Mexico has gained traction for mid-priced goods thanks to shorter transit and tariff-free treatment under regional trade rules, though capacity is finite.

Importers with diversified sourcing across Asia and Latin America may navigate the change better than single-country buyers. Retailers with private-label programs are pressing vendors now for contingency quotes from alternate origins, even if final moves wait for the official tariff schedule.

What Comes Next

Much depends on the exact product lists, rates, and effective dates. Companies are modeling scenarios that range from targeted duties on select categories to broader lists that hit parts and finished goods alike. Trade lawyers advise reviewing customs classifications and considering tariff engineering within legal bounds, such as adjusting assembly steps or materials.

If rates mirror earlier actions, shoppers could see gradual price increases on popular categories like dining sets, occasional tables, and recliners. Promotional events may shift to lower-margin items, and some retailers could extend financing offers to soften sticker shock.

Signals to Watch

Executives point to three near-term indicators:

Supplier willingness to share costs or extend terms.

Backlog changes as buyers pull forward orders ahead of duty dates.

Transit time reliability, which can make or break planned price changes.

For now, the sector is bracing for a busy negotiating period. Long-term contracts may be rewritten, and some collections could be paused while teams test new sources. As one retailer put it, “We’ve lived this movie before, but the cast and timing are different.”

The key takeaways are clear: plan for cost pressure, protect cash, and keep options open. If tariffs expand, expect a slow pass-through to price tags, more nearshoring talk, and renewed investment in US lines where it pencils out. The next few weeks of policy detail will tell furniture buyers how hard they need to pivot—and how quickly.