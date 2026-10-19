NFIB Small Business Optimism Index Slips to 97.9: Plan Ahead

The NFIB small business optimism index slipped to 97.9 for September. That leaves it a hair below the 98.0 average it has posted over 52 years. The National Federation of Independent Business published the number on October 13, and it marks a drop of 0.8 points from August.

A tenth of a point below average sounds trivial. However, the details underneath say more than the headline does. If you run a small company, this survey is a live read on how your peers feel about hiring, expanding, and spending. Pair it with the small business outlook survey we covered earlier this month, and a pattern starts to show.

What the Optimism Index Measures and What Changed

The index comes from a monthly survey of owners, and the full NFIB survey data sits on the group’s site. September’s reading is small in isolation. Still, two components did most of the damage: owners expect business conditions to get worse, and fewer of them think now is a good moment to expand.

September small business readings at a glance Measure September reading Change Optimism Index 97.9 Down 0.8 points Uncertainty Index 90 Up 1 point Owners naming inflation as top problem 20% Up 4 points Owners naming labor quality or supply as top problem 26% Up 3 points

For context, the long-run average for the optimism index is 98.0, so this is a soft dip rather than a collapse. Direction matters, though. Two of the biggest worries moved up at the same time.

Why the Uncertainty Reading Deserves More Attention

The Uncertainty Index sits at 90, while its historical average is 68. In plain terms, owners are far less sure about what comes next than they usually are. That gap is large, and it has a practical effect on behavior.

When owners feel unsure, they delay big purchases. They hold off on new hires, pause equipment upgrades, and negotiate harder with vendors. As a result, a founder who sells to other small businesses may see longer sales cycles even when demand has not disappeared. Plan for slower approvals rather than lost deals.

There is a silver lining. Uncertainty often shows up before a reset, and owners who keep their plans flexible tend to act first when conditions clear. Keep a short list of projects you can launch within thirty days.

Inflation and Labor Quality: The Two Costs Owners Cite Most

One in five owners now calls inflation their biggest problem, which is four points higher than in the prior month. Meanwhile, 26% point to labor quality or availability, up three points. These two pressures hit different lines of your budget, so they deserve separate responses.

Inflation squeezes margins when you cannot raise prices quickly. Read our September inflation report coverage and decide which contracts allow price adjustments. Labor problems, on the other hand, slow output and raise turnover costs. Cross-training and clearer role definitions often help more than a new job posting.

A Simple Way to Plan Through Mixed Signals

Here is how to think about it. A slightly weak index does not call for panic, but it does call for a short checklist. Run through these three questions this week.

Cash: How many months of expenses can you cover if sales dip by 15%?

Pricing: Which customers could absorb a modest increase, and which need a longer runway?

Hiring: What result would trigger your next hire, so you are not guessing?

Debt deserves a second look too. If you carry variable-rate borrowing, review our guide to business loan rates and stress test your payments. Set your triggers in writing now, while the numbers are calm.

How the Mood Plays Out Across Different Businesses

Not every company feels a dip the same way. A local service business with steady repeat customers may barely notice it. A firm that sells equipment or consulting to other small businesses is more exposed, because its buyers are the ones delaying purchases.

Restaurants and retailers face another version of the story. Customers still show up, but input costs can rise faster than menu or shelf prices. In addition, hiring pain hits hardest where schedules are tight. If that sounds like your shop, a part-time bench of trained backups can protect service levels.

Online and subscription founders have more room to move. You can test a small price change on new customers first, then watch churn for a month. This approach gives you real data without risking your base. As a result, you adjust with evidence instead of fear.

Quick Answers on the Optimism Index

Is a reading of 97.9 bad news?

Not by itself. It sits just under the long-run average. The concern is the direction, plus the high uncertainty level.

What should I watch in the next report?

Look for the uncertainty reading and the share of owners planning to expand. If both improve, confidence is likely recovering. If they worsen, expect owners to keep tightening spending into the holidays.

The takeaway is steady and practical. Treat the dip as a prompt to tidy your cash plan, not a reason to freeze your growth. Founders who set clear triggers now will move faster when confidence returns.