No Script, No Character: Risa Hayase, the Japanese Actress Who Performs as Herself

Theater-trained and based in Los Angeles, Japanese actress Risa Hayase spends hours in front of a camera with no text to hold her up. Something she was not looking for came out of it.

“I have a dream and I want to change my life, but I don’t have the courage to do it. I wish I could be more like Risa.”

The message showed up in the middle of a stream, among comments scrolling up and down the screen.

“It surprised me a lot, because I hadn’t realized someone could see me that way,” she says. At the same time she understood that plenty of people are dealing with similar fears, and she counts herself in: she gets scared too, every time she tries something new.

Two suitcases

When someone writes to her like that, Risa Hayase tends to tell the same story. That she came to the United States with two suitcases and cried from the fear. At her first audition in English the nerves wiped out almost everything she could remember about what happened inside the room.

“Everyone feels afraid when they try something new. But once you take that first step, you may find a way forward on your own, or someone may appear who is willing to help you.”

That is the line she repeats. She doesn’t dress it up.

What holds up without a text?

In a stream there is no script and everything happens in the moment. On top of the regulars, more than a hundred new viewers join each time, people arriving for the first time, and there are sessions that stretch past five hours.

“Creating a story through conversations with the audience takes more mental energy and focus than people might expect,” Risa Hayase explains.

She looks for common interests among the people connected and asks open questions, the kind anyone can step into. That is where something she learned in theater shows up: building an atmosphere on the fly.

She explains it with an image borrowed from the stage. When she watches a play, there are moments when the whole room gets absorbed in one actor’s scene. It comes from presence, from tension, from the way someone breathes right before saying something that matters. “I believe those same qualities are important in a livestream.”

Anyone who hears her talk about the craft notices she doesn’t separate the two worlds. She uses the same vocabulary for both.

From eighth place to first

In January her agency ran an internal competition, Fly to Hollywood. She started somewhere around eighth.

She kept streaming every day. She tried new topics, changed outfits and makeup, started collaborating with other creators. She finished first and was honored at a red carpet event that brought together livestreamers and creators from several countries. What she takes from those months has little to do with the ranking. “I learned the importance of continuing to work toward a goal even when things are not going as planned.”

One in four internet users worldwide watches live content every week, according to the We Are Social and DataReportal survey published by Statista. Risa Hayase works inside that enormous number and what she describes is not enormous at all. She talks about people who come back.

Rumi, Zoey, and a room full of children

Away from the screen she plays characters. She performs as Rumi and Zoey, from KPop Demon Hunters, hired by Funky Divas & Dudes Co., Pure Imagination Co., and OC Party Co. for in-person fan events. She also appeared at a donation event supporting foster children and volunteered at a summer camp.

“I do not want to show children only what it means to be a strong woman. I also want to show them that it is possible to have weaknesses, face them, and keep moving forward.”

At an audition, Risa Hayase says, there is always the sense that she is being judged. With the people who watch her that doesn’t happen. They stay with her even when things are not going well, and they stopped being an audience a while ago.

Family is the word she uses.