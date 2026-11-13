Non-Dilutive Funding Lesson: CoreWeave Makes Customers Pay First

CoreWeave is leaning on customer prepayments to pay for its next wave of data center capacity, according to third-quarter results the AI cloud provider shared on Tuesday. The company expects around $9 billion in customer deposits and prepayments during the next few months, and its CEO said it will steer clear of unsecured bonds at today’s rates.

That might sound like a story only Wall Street cares about. In practice, it is one of the oldest forms of non-dilutive funding, and founders running service firms, software tools, or product brands can use the same move at a far smaller scale.

The Numbers Behind CoreWeave’s Shift

Growth is not the issue. The company booked $3.66 billion for quarterly revenue, a 168% jump from a year earlier. Yet it still lost $709 million that quarter, while interest costs reached $846 million, so debt is not cheap.

CoreWeave third-quarter 2026 figures Metric Figure Quarterly revenue $3.66 billion Revenue growth, year over year 168% Net loss $709 million Interest expense $846 million Contracted backlog $132.5 billion Prepayments, as well as deposits are expected over the next few months About $9 billion

Some of its bonds traded at yields above 15% last month, which shows how lenders view the risk. The company’s earnings release lays out the full picture for anyone who wants the detail.

Why Upfront Cash Beats Expensive Debt

Here is the core logic. When a customer pays before you deliver, you fund growth without selling equity and without paying interest. Over $3 billion of CoreWeave’s expected prepayments relate to new contracts for what they’ve already built in terms of capacity, so that cash doesn’t need to be spent on new hardware at all.

CoreWeave also borrows against specific signed contracts rather than its general credit. In August, it secured a $2.6 billion facility designed for shorter customer deals, and it can draw on it in stages as needs arise. Rivals such as IREN and Nebius have taken a similar route with large prepayments from Microsoft.

For a smaller company, the lesson is simple. Your signed contracts are an asset, and they can sometimes finance growth that an investor would charge far more for.

The Tradeoffs Hidden in Prepaid Deals

Prepayments are not free money. When a customer locks in a price today, you may be stuck with it even if demand and your pricing power climb later. CoreWeave is hedging that risk by moving more capacity into shorter contracts.

Those shorter deals pay much better. According to the company, short-term capacity is selling above $40 million for each megawatt annually, while multiyear contracts lasting four or five years land between $20 million and $25 million. It also raised prices roughly 25% for the month of July, then added another 10% before the quarter ended.

However, lenders favor long contracts because they value steady, predictable repayment. The whole setup also depends on demand holding up, which echoes wider worries about AI debt across the industry.

How to Apply This in a Small Business

You do not need a data center to borrow this playbook. Consider a few practical versions:

Offer an annual plan with a modest discount in exchange for payment up front.

Require deposits on custom work before you buy materials or book contractors.

Sell prepaid service bundles or credits that customers draw down over time.

Ask a lender about financing tied to a large signed contract.

Consider a simple example. A web design studio charging $6,000 per project could ask for half at signing. Across ten projects a year, that brings in $30,000 of working capital before the first contractor invoice arrives.

Before you launch any of these, check how upfront cash will appear on your balance sheet. Prepaid revenue stays a liability until you deliver, so spend it with that obligation in mind.

Rates Still Shape the Math

CoreWeave’s approach reflects a broader reality for borrowers of every size. Credit remains pricey, and the most recent Fed interest rate decision did little to ease that for small companies. In that climate, money your customers hand you in advance is often the cheapest capital on the table.

Still, treat it with discipline. Track prepaid balances separately, forecast delivery costs, and keep enough reserve to issue refunds if a project slips. Customers who prepay are trusting you, and protecting that trust matters more than the cash itself.

Common Questions About Prepaid Funding

Is a customer prepayment the same as a loan?

No. You owe the customer delivery rather than repayment with interest, although you may owe a refund if you fail to deliver.

Does prepaid revenue count as income right away?

Under accrual accounting, it is usually recorded as deferred revenue and recognized as you deliver. Ask your accountant how the rules apply to your business.

How big a discount should an annual plan carry?

There is no universal number. Start small, compare it with what borrowing the same cash would cost, and test whether customers respond.