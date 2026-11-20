National Retail Solutions entered a team in the November 21 ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk – North Jersey 2026 at Liberty State Park’s Flag Plaza in Jersey City, bringing its NRS Cares community initiative into an event focused on men’s health, cancer awareness, and support for families affected by prostate cancer.

The North Jersey gathering was part of ZERO Prostate Cancer’s national Run/Walk Series, the organization’s largest annual community fundraising effort and, according to ZERO, the country’s largest event series dedicated to men’s health.

The event’s announced program included a 5K run/walk, a one-mile walk, a children’s dash and a recognition ceremony honoring prostate cancer survivors and caregivers. The different activities offered people with varying abilities and personal connections to the disease an opportunity to get involved.

Prostate cancer is among the most common cancers affecting American men. Early detection is an important part of addressing the disease, while research and support services remain central to improving outcomes for patients and their families.

For many people, the issue is personal. A diagnosis can affect an entire household, with partners, children and relatives often taking on caregiving responsibilities. Events such as the ZERO Run/Walk create opportunities for those families to connect with others who understand the experience, while raising money and awareness for the broader cause.

Victoria Wilkerson, Business Development and Outreach Specialist at NRS, said the company’s involvement reflected how widely the disease affects families.

“Prostate cancer touches families in every community we serve, and most of us know someone who has faced it,” Wilkerson said ahead of the event. “Walking alongside our neighbors for a cause like this is what NRS Cares was built for.”

Recognizing Survivors and Caregivers

The North Jersey event placed particular emphasis on the people living with prostate cancer and those supporting them. Its recognition ceremony was designed to honor survivors and caregivers, adding a personal element to a day otherwise centered on running, walking, and fundraising.

The format also made the event accessible beyond experienced runners. Participants could choose the 5K, take part in the one-mile walk, or bring younger family members to the children’s dash.

That community-oriented approach is part of ZERO Prostate Cancer’s broader work. Its Run/Walk Series brings local communities together around men’s health, giving participants a way to support research, raise awareness, and recognize people affected by prostate cancer.

For NRS, entering a team was an opportunity to involve employees and their families in a cause that reaches across communities. The company has used its NRS Cares initiative to support charitable programs and organizations addressing a range of needs, rather than limiting its community involvement to a single cause.

NRS Cares Supports Causes Across New Jersey

The ZERO Run/Walk was one of several community initiatives associated with NRS Cares. The company’s charitable program has also worked with The Apostles’ House, Mighty Writers, Autism Speaks, and Bessie Green Community.

Earlier in October, NRS joined Jerusalem Lodge No. 26 F. & A.M. of Plainfield and the LUSOB (Let Us Share Our Blessings) Outreach Program to serve free meals at The Apostles’ House in Newark. Volunteers provided meals to shelter residents and other community members.

The Apostles’ House supports women, children, and families experiencing homelessness and housing instability, offering emergency shelter, food assistance, and other services. NRS had previously sponsored the organization’s Family Fun Day, making the meal service part of an ongoing relationship.

The two initiatives addressed very different concerns. The Newark gathering focused on food assistance and support for families facing housing insecurity, while the ZERO event brought attention to men’s health and the needs of people affected by prostate cancer.

NRS Cares supports charitable events, educational programs, and partnerships with organizations working in underserved communities. The initiative operates alongside NRS’s commercial business, which provides point-of-sale systems, payment processing and other services to independent retailers across the United States and Canada.





