Ollama Raises $65M as Its Open AI Runner Hits 8.9M Users

Ollama, the tool that enables developers to use their own hardware to work with open AI models, raised tens of millions in Series B funding. It raised $65 million to be exact, which Theory Ventures helped to lead. After this funding round, this brought the total funding up significantly, resulting in at least $88 million. Soon thereafter, 8VC, Benchmark, and Y Combinator also joined.

The raise matters because it lands on a clear trend. Founders want AI that is cheaper, private, and under their control. Ollama sells exactly that, and its growth suggests the market agrees.

Inside Ollama’s $65 Million Round

Ollama’s developer count is now at 8.9 million, which a recent report calls the “largest developer network in the open model ecosystem.” Usage has doubled since January, and the platform adds nearly one million installs each week. It also reports its integrations being at more than 67,000.

Adoption reaches the enterprise, not just hobbyists. Out of the entirety of the Fortune500, Ollama is used in at least 85% of it. That footprint mirrors the wider push toward vertical tools, from AI in construction to finance and healthcare.

Ollama growth snapshot Metric Figure Series B raised $65 million Total funding $88 million Developers 8.9 million Weekly installs Nearly 1 million

Why Local AI Is Gaining on the Cloud

Open models have closed much of the gap with closed ones. As a result, running AI locally is now good enough for a lot of real work. That change is the core of Ollama’s pitch.

Tomasz Tunguz, general partner at Theory Ventures, framed the stakes plainly.

“As open models close the gap for most real work, the platform where AI runs becomes one of the most valuable positions in software.”

The Cost Question Every Founder Faces

Cloud AI bills can spike fast as usage grows. Running open models locally can cap that cost, because you are not paying per token to an outside provider. For an early team, predictable spending is a real advantage.

Control is the second benefit. When you host the model, sensitive data does not leave your systems, which lowers privacy risk. Founders weighing tools should compare local and cloud options the same way they would weigh compliance software before a deal, as buyers did with compliance software this year.

Regulated Industries Are Driving Adoption

Ollama highlights customers in government, healthcare, and finance. These sectors face strict rules about where data can live. Local AI fits that need, because it keeps information on controlled hardware.

The demand signal is useful for founders in any regulated niche. If your customers worry about data leaving their walls, a local-first approach can win trust quickly. Meanwhile, the race to build more AI data centers shows how much compute the broader market still wants.

Where Open Models Go From Here

Ollama plans to invest the money in its product, its open-source community, and more cloud compute. That mix lets developers start locally, then scale to larger models when they need power. It is a practical on-ramp for growing teams.

Watch two signals next. First, whether install growth holds near one million per week. Second, whether more enterprises standardize on open models. If both hold, the case for local AI gets stronger, and cloud pricing may feel new pressure.

The founder takeaway is simple. Test an open model on a real task this month, then compare the cost and control against your current cloud bill.

Ollama and Open Models: Founder FAQ

What does Ollama actually do? It lets you run open AI models on your own machine with one command, then scale to larger models in the cloud when needed.

Is local AI cheaper than cloud AI? Often yes at scale, because you avoid per-token fees. However, you take on hardware and setup costs, so compare both.

Why do regulated companies like it? Local AI keeps sensitive data on controlled systems, which helps meet privacy and compliance rules.