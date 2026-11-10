Olya Romanenko on Building GroSuccess Through Customer Education

GroSuccess founder Olya Romanenko shares how conversations at farmers markets helped her develop her own approach to explaining an unfamiliar product, answering difficult questions, and helping gardeners make well-informed decisions.

When Olya Romanenko began selling GroSuccess products at farmers markets, she brought her own flowering houseplants to the stand. They gave visitors a reason to stop. Some asked whether the plants were real. Others wanted to buy them.

The plants opened the conversation, but Romanenko soon noticed herself discussing much more than the bottles on her table. Visitors showed her photographs, described unsuccessful growing attempts, and asked what they should do differently. Some wanted to understand the ingredients. Others needed encouragement to try gardening again.

“I treated every conversation as a customer discovery opportunity,” she says.

As founder and CEO of GroSuccess, Romanenko introduced Plant Wonder and Plant Wonder + Boron, liquid plant-care formulas derived from lowland black peat containing humic and fulvic acids. Those unfamiliar ingredients required explanation. But the conversations also taught her how differently customers approached the same product, and how much she needed to understand before recommending it.

Learning What Brought People to the Stand

Romanenko recognized three broad groups among the visitors. Some were drawn to her houseplants, some examined the product labeling, and others admitted they had struggled to keep plants alive.

She related to their interest and frustration.“Raised on a farm, the primal connection to earth, the life it creates, the sustenance it gives us all, has been at my core since childhood,” Romanenko said.

Romanenko adjusted her questions to the person in front of her. For visitors discouraged by previous gardening attempts, she wanted to understand what they hoped to grow and their growing conditions.

“I asked what they wanted to grow, where they planned to grow it, and whether they had photos. Then our conversation expanded beyond fertilizer to light, water, soil, temperature, and pH. Their answers determined whether I focused on ingredients, plant care, or solving a specific growing problem,” she added. But the main question and the most important one was “Did they grow plants?”

For someone who had repeatedly struggled, she asked what they wanted to try and whether they could show her photographs. Their answers helped her understand what needed to explain before the conversation turned into a purchase.

“Their answers determined whether I focused on ingredients, plant care, or solving a specific growing problem,” she said. Someone asking about humic and fulvic acids needed a different conversation from someone wondering why a houseplant was declining. Romanenko noticed herself discussing light, watering, soil, temperature, and pH alongside the products.

“These people would come back for my consultations almost every week. They asked questions about what to do next and how everything was connected, or simply shared their progress and expressed gratitude,” she continued.

Knowing When an Answer Needs More Evidence

Romanenko’s legal background influenced how she prepared for those exchanges. “I have a law degree and worked with evidence in criminal cases. My background taught me to study any subject from different perspectives and to have evidence to support my every word,” Romanenko said.

Her advice to founders introducing an unfamiliar product reflects that preparation: understand its composition, how it is manufactured, what testing is performed, and what its limitations are.

One customer nevertheless caught her off guard. He wanted to know whether the products could increase lotus and water lilies blooming in a pond.

Romanenko did not know whether they would produce that result. She acknowledged the uncertainty, and they continued talking about other plants in his backyard. She recalls that he eventually bought Plant Wonder for his roses.

“His question showed me that even when you think you know everything, there may still be something you do not know. Simply admit when you do not know,” she

Being Willing to Recommend Against a Purchase

“I personally do not like it when someone is trying to sell me something. Provide me with information and let me decide. My approach is to learn about the customers and their needs and see whether I can add value,” Romanenko said.

That principle mattered when a visitor wanted several bottles of Plant Wonder for her azaleas. According to Romanenko, learning the intended use prompted her to explain that the product was unsuitable for those plants. The customer put the bottles back and thanked her for being honest.

“For me, it is not about losing this particular sale. It is about plant health and business integrity,” she added.

When visitors were hesitant, Romanenko offered product cards so they could consider buying online later. “I did not try to persuade them that it was what they needed,” she continued.

Listening Beyond the Sale

Romanenko began noticing recurring questions across her conversations at the market.

“As we spoke, the patterns emerged: fragmented advice, overwhelming volume of information, little actionable guidance, product confusion, and a steep learning curve for newcomers,” she says.

She began organizing the problems she repeatedly heard into categories. Those conversations now inform the advice she gives founders preparing to introduce an unfamiliar product.

“Beyond the sale, pay attention to customers’ questions, hesitation, knowledge, and reactions. They reveal what customers understand, what concerns them, and what builds confidence.”