Sourced from a single deposit at the base of Kilimanjaro, Tanzanite is drawing American buyers who want rarity, transparency, and a story behind the stone.

Mount Kilimanjaro draws climbers from around the world, with people chasing a walk through rainforest, alpine meadow, and finally a glacier near Uhuru Peak. But something else worth noticing sits at the mountain’s base, something most Americans have never heard of: Tanzanite.

It comes from one place. A narrow strip of land near the Merelani Hills, in northern Tanzania, is the only known source of this gemstone on Earth. More than fifty years after its discovery, no one has found another deposit anywhere else. That scarcity has earned it a nickname in the trade: the Generation Gem.

How a Bushfire Started It All

The story traces back to the late 1960s, when a wildfire swept across part of northern Tanzania and exposed brilliant blue crystals in the ground. Maasai herders found them and carried them to local trading posts. Eventually the stones reached Harry Platt, then president of Tiffany & Co., who saw their potential right away. Tiffany named the gem after its home country, and Tanzanite has carried that name ever since.

“It’s a geological accident,” says Antony Zagoritis, managing director of The Rare Gemstone Company, a British-owned firm based in Nairobi that sources and cuts East African gemstones. “Everything we know today suggests there is only one significant deposit. Once it’s gone, there may never be another.”

Buyers Are Doing Their Homework

Shopping habits have shifted, and gemstones haven’t been immune. Instead of walking into a jewelry store and picking whatever catches their eye, many buyers now spend weeks online comparing carat weight, clarity, and cut before choosing a stone, then commissioning a custom setting. Some retailers even offer virtual design tools so a buyer can see a finished ring before it’s made. Searches for buying Tanzanite online, loose Tanzanite, and Tanzanite engagement rings keep climbing as more people look beyond the usual diamond options.

The Rare Gemstone Company also helps online buyers learn where their stones come from. For Antony Zagoritis, managing director of The Rare Gemstone Company, that connection to the source runs in the family. Founded by his father in 1974 after a chance encounter with an American geologist, the Nairobi-based business has spent more than half a century working with East Africa’s remarkable mineral wealth. Zagoritis joined in 1998 after studying business in Britain and gemology at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in California.

Today, the company specializes in the top 1% of colored gemstones, combining relationships with local artisanal miners, in-house cutting and goldsmithing, and a digital provenance system that traces participating stones from their geographic origins to finished jewelry. Miners photograph rough gemstones through a mobile application, creating timestamped records that follow each stone through processing and ultimately connect to microscopic laser inscriptions. For customers buying Tanzanite online, that traceability offers something beyond a traditional certificate of authenticity: a documented connection to the people and places behind their purchase.

The company’s approach has also attracted national attention. The Rare Gemstone Company was featured in an episode of Empowered, hosted by actress Meg Ryan, which aired across the United States over a year-long period. Its work with ethically sourced gemstones was also explored in a USA TODAY contributor feature, highlighting both Tanzanite and Tsavorite, the vivid green garnet often called “Africa’s emerald.” Together, the stories offer a closer look at how a family business rooted in East Africa is connecting American buyers with some of the world’s most extraordinary natural gemstones.

A Stone That Changes With the Light

Fine Tanzanite has a quality gemologists call trichroism: tilt it, and it can flash royal blue, violet, and burgundy from the same crystal. “It’s almost alive,” Zagoritis says. “As the light changes, the gemstone changes with it.”

Unlike diamonds, where precise cutting drives brilliance, colored gemstones live and die by color.

“In colored gemstones, color is everything,” Zagoritis explains, and industry estimates put color at roughly 80% of a stone’s value.

Buyers should know that heat treatment is standard and permanent for Tanzanite, and for larger or higher-value stones, an independent lab report is worth asking for.

Is It Worth the Investment?

Most people still buy Tanzanite because they love how it looks, but a growing number see it as a tangible asset, one that, by definition, can never be replicated once the deposit runs dry. Some compare it to Alexandrite or Paraíba Tourmaline, other rare stones that gained value once their sources ran out. Nothing is guaranteed, but scarcity has a track record in this market.

For many buyers, though, the real payoff isn’t financial. It’s holding something that formed hundreds of millions of years ago, in one specific place on Earth, and will never exist anywhere else again.