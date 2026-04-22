Only 1.8% Are Willing—Choose To Be One

Most people want big outcomes. Few are willing to do the boring, repeatable work that creates them. That gap is the greatest edge in business and life. My view is simple: if you join the small group that shows up consistently, the field clears fast.

“If you are that person, that 1.8% of people, you’re not competing with 100% of people. You’re competing with 1.8% because nobody else really wants to put in that work.” — Erik Huberman

This matters because the market rewards consistency more than talent. Plenty of smart people won’t do the reps. Plenty of creative people tap out when results take longer than planned. Discipline beats potential when potential quits.

The 1.8% Advantage

The point isn’t hustle for hustle’s sake. It’s choosing habits that are so steady they look unremarkable—until they compound. Early in my career, I didn’t out-genius anyone. At Swag of the Month, we grew by doing what others skipped: clear offers, fast tests, clean follow-through. With Ellie.com, we hit a million in four months the same way—tight feedback loops, consistent execution, and focus on what moved revenue.

Consistency is a filter. It screens out the 98% who want the prize but not the process. That’s how you turn a crowded field into a small race.

What “Work” Actually Means

People hear “work” and picture 100-hour weeks. That’s a myth. Burning out isn’t a strategy. The edge comes from setting a plan, measuring it, and sticking to it longer than most can stand. It’s less sprint, more drumbeat.

Here’s what that looks like in practice. These are simple, repeatable actions that narrow the competition quickly.

Show up at the same time daily and tackle the highest-leverage task first.

Set weekly targets you can measure—leads, demos, content pieces, product fixes.

Kill distractions: fewer apps, fewer tabs, fewer meetings.

Do boring follow-ups: proposals sent, invoices collected, customers checked in.

Review results weekly and make one small improvement you’ll keep.

Boring works because boring scales. Flashy tactics make noise. Systems make money.

Why Most People Tap Out

We love novelty and hate plateaus. The first week of a plan feels great; week six feels dull. That’s where winners separate. When results lag, the common move is to switch strategies. The better move is to keep going and tighten the loop.

There’s also fear. Fear of looking small while you repeat the basics. Fear of missing the shiny new thing. Here’s the truth: you earn the right to innovate after you master the fundamentals. Skip that, and you end up busy, not effective.

Addressing the Pushback

“But what about balance?” Fair question. Balance isn’t hours; it’s clarity. If you choose three priorities and give them steady focus, you’ll do less thrash and get more life back. “But I don’t have the perfect plan.” You don’t need one. You need a plan you’ll keep. Momentum beats perfection.

How To Join the 1.8%

If you want to shrink your competition, commit to a process you can sustain for a year. Not a week. Not a month. A year. Track it. Share it with someone who will hold you to it. Remove one drag every week—an app, a meeting, a habit. Over time, the compound effect kicks in and the field thins.

My stance isn’t about talent or luck. It’s about choosing to be counted. The moment you do, the math shifts in your favor. You’re no longer competing with everyone. You’re competing with the few who chose, too.

The Bottom Line

Be the person who stays when it gets dull. That’s the whole game. Decide on a simple plan. Work it daily. Review it weekly. Improve it slightly. Keep going longer than feels comfortable. Do that, and you’ll find what looks like an unfair edge is just rare consistency.

Start today. Pick one metric that matters and track it for the next 30 days. Cut one distraction. Do one follow-up you’ve been avoiding. Join the 1.8% on purpose—and watch the competition disappear.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does the 1.8% represent?

It reflects the small share of people willing to do consistent, often unglamorous work. Compete there, and you face far fewer rivals.

Q: Do I need extreme hours to be in that group?

No. The edge is steady execution, not exhaustion. A clear plan, measured progress, and fewer distractions beat longer schedules.

Q: How do I keep going when results stall?

Shorten the feedback loop. Review weekly, adjust one variable, and stick with the system. Avoid jumping to a new tactic at every plateau.

Q: What metrics should I track first?

Choose a number tied to outcomes: qualified leads, sales calls completed, repeat purchases, or content shipped. Make it simple and visible.

Q: How can a team apply this without burnout?

Set fewer priorities, define weekly targets, and cut low-value meetings. Consistency plus focus creates momentum without running people into the ground.