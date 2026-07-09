How to Optimize Workflows Using an Outbound Sales Tool

Some business people think that doing manual outbound avoids a lot of business costs. Partly, it’s true because sales reps who do so don’t contribute greatly to the company’s software costs. But the truth of the matter is that, in the long run, manual outbound is actually much more expensive.

According to a Forrester study, many sales reps spend about 14 to 51 weekly hours on admin tasks. They basically lost about two full workdays each week. On top of that, based on Saleforce’s 2023 data, only 28% of these sales reps’ time is spent actually selling. Most of them primarily focus on data entry, research, list building, and other non-selling tasks.

If you want to improve some parts of your outreach that eats up a lot of your time, then using an outbound sales tool could be a good decision. It’s a tool that can help improve the way you find prospects, clean data, personalize outreach, and automate follow-up.

Keep reading to learn the steps on how to optimize your outreach’s workflows using an outbound sales tool.

Map Your Current Workflow Before Automating

One reason why some sales leaders or companies prefer doing manual outbound is that they sometimes blame the outbound tool first. When the workflow feels slow, the real problem is usually the entire process around it.

For instance, if no one really has an idea on who owns follow-up, the workflow will feel ineffective and inefficient even if the outbound tool is working as designed. Using an AI-powered outbound sales tool for startups has a positive ROI in the long run. But the tool doesn’t do much if the process isn’t mapped out first.

That’s why to prevent that from happening, make sure to conduct these steps first to better understand how the workflow really works:

Document Your Current Workflow

When you document your workflow, you create a baseline for automation. The most useful approach here is to capture what actually happens. Shadow real work and record the actual steps. Make sure to also take into account the tools, time gaps, objections, and decision points.

To that in particular, you can collect call notes, screenshots, email snippets, or perhaps even short templates so the process is based on tangible evidence instead of just memory. Also, consider mapping the customer journey backward. Doing this helps you understand what really moved the prospect forward.

Identify the Bottlenecks and Friction Points

What makes this documentation useful is that your team can spot inefficiencies like unclear follow-up and inconsistent lead qualification. Once you’re done mapping out the current workflow, make sure to look for a part where it slows down or creates extra steps that just adds another hassle to your team.

But what exactly are those bottlenecks? They can show up in different forms. They can appear as repeated delays or tasks that stay “in progress” for too long. It’s a major red flag when waiting takes longer than the actual execution. That usually means the process is being held hostage by review or decision delays.

Decide Which Parts Are Worth Automating First

Focusing on simply what feels annoying doesn’t help you decide which part of the workflow is best to automate first. One way to practically find out what deserves to prioritize is by scoring each process by ease of automation and business value. Then, automate whatever step or item has the highest score.

There are also some things to avoid. Make sure you don’t automate anything that depends too much on frequent judgement calls or something that keeps changing every week. Ask yourself some questions that serve as filters. How often does this process happen? How much time does it eat up? High-frequency tasks usually have the best payoff.

Automate Lead Sourcing, Enrichment, and Routing

On average, doing manual prospect research costs businesses 47 minutes per lead. Sales reps can spend up to 37% of their time browsing LinkedIn and other company sites. Their primary job is to generate meetings. However, admin or research burns out the majority of their paycheck. Indeed, it’s a financial drain.

For that reason, here are the three aspects of outbound sales that are worth automating so that you reduce the hours spent on manual research:

Source Dynamically Using Intent Signals

Based on some industry reports, those companies that use AI may increase their sales-ready leads by about 50%. It may also reduce their acquisition cost by up to 60%. Static contact lists age fast. Instead of buying pre-built lists, automate your sourcing.

Doing so allows you to monitor some real-time buying intent signals. Namely, those signals are website activities, funding announcements, and job changes. These will tell you who are currently active in the market and so are highly likely to purchase.

Enrich with a Waterfall Approach to Build Actionable Context

Collecting raw data, such as a person’s name and their company, is almost useless. It’s not enough to move forward. So, once a lead is sourced, the next thing to do is to automate enrichment through a waterfall setup.

It’s called the “waterfall” approach because enrichment happens in sequence. You stack multiple data sources sequentially to pull in direct dials, firmographics, and technographics. With this process, you can tag leads like “Enterprise – uses AWS – decision-maker” for better date accuracy. You’ll know if they match your ideal customer profile.

Route Based on Behavior and Enriched Attributes

Default routing just means leaving money on the table. It ignores rep skills and capacity and lead quality. If an enterprise lead is worth $5 million, it could land on a junior sales rep who only handles SMBs.

To avoid that, the prospect’s behavior and enriched attributes are the two critical inputs here. Who are they and their company size? Did they visit your page several times? Did they request a demo? Make sure to do routing that matches prospects to the sales reps who can most likely close them.

Build Smarter, Multi-channel Outreach Sequences

Using one channel is now a dying strategy. It’s no longer enough to rely on one medium to engage with prospects. Instead of just email, a better approach today is to also use channels like LinkedIn, phone calls, and sometimes even direct email or video. Some research-based sales guides say that this strategy can drive response rates two to three times more than doing just a single-channel strategy.

With an outbound sales tool, you can design multiple-channel sequences. First, design the ideal sequence plan. Make sure you define the order of channels you use before starting outreach. Then, use channel stacking strategically.

For example, you can email first, then LinkedIn, then call, then follow-up email. Each touchpoint should refer back to the last one. You can then let the tool automate some repetitive steps. It can handle scheduling, reminders, and even repeat sends for you.

Here’s an example sequence template you can create:

Day 1: Email 1 and LinkedIn profile view.

Day 2: LinkedIn connection request with a note.

Day 5: Call and voicemail drop.

Day 7: Email 2 (you can either use relevant social proof or a case study here).

Day 10: Call and InMail.

Day 14: Breakup email.

Note that this is just an example. Adjust this based on your goals, target audience, and outreach channels. Using an outbound sales tool, there’s no need for spreadsheets. It moves each task to the next step. The sales rep will have an idea on what to do next.

Final Thoughts

Understandably, manual outbound looks cheaper on the surface. No subscriptions or platform fees. But there’s a hidden cost, and it could be brutal. Companies that use an outbound sales tool are actually spending smarter. It handles the data slog in order for your team to do what they’re actually paid to do, which is to sell. So, map your workflow and automate the repetitive tasks, and watch the results improve.