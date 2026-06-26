Why the Touchstone Education founder believes lasting security comes from diversification, asset ownership, and reducing dependence on a single paycheck

Most people would never build a house on a single support beam. They would not invest all of their savings in one company. They would not drive across the country with no spare tire.

Yet when it comes to income, many households operate with a level of concentration they would never accept elsewhere.

One job. One paycheck. One source of financial security.

Paul Smith believes that may be one of the most overlooked risks in modern life.

The co-founder of Touchstone Education — a globally operating wealth education institution independently valued at between £225 million and £275 million by BDO Consulting AG — has spent more than four decades building wealth through property, business ownership, and investing. He started with £170 and a one-bedroom flat in London at age 17. He built the portfolio while holding a full-time corporate career, rising to Managing Director of a multi-billion-pound international business. And he was still handed a cardboard box by a security guard at 39.

For Smith, the issue is not whether employment is valuable. It is. The problem is that employment income remains dependent on circumstances beyond people’s control.

The Fragility of a Paycheck

A career can provide stability for years, even decades. Promotions, bonuses, and rising salaries can create the feeling that everything is moving in the right direction.

Then life intervenes.

A company restructures. An industry changes. A health challenge emerges. An economic downturn arrives. Suddenly, an income stream that once felt permanent no longer exists.

Smith experienced redundancy during his own corporate career, an experience that reinforced an idea he had already begun exploring through property investment. No matter how successful someone becomes in a traditional role, employment income generally stops when employment stops.

That reality led him to think differently about wealth.

Instead of focusing exclusively on how much money a person earns, he became interested in how many independent sources of income a person controls.

Why Wealth Looks Different Than Income

Smith draws a sharp distinction between being rich and being wealthy, one he has made for decades and still teaches at every Touchstone programme. Being rich, in his definition, means exchanging time for money. It means selling your hours. Being wealthy means owning assets that generate income whether you are working or not.

Someone can earn a substantial salary and remain entirely dependent on continued employment. Wealth, in contrast, comes from ownership, property, businesses, investments, assets that continue producing income independently of the owner’s daily effort.

Smith believes ownership changes the financial equation in important ways. It introduces leverage. It creates options. Most importantly, it reduces dependence on a single source of earnings.

That philosophy sits at the center of Touchstone Education’s training programs.

Building a Second Foundation Before Leaving the First

One aspect of Smith’s message stands apart from many entrepreneurial success stories. He does not encourage people to quit their jobs and hope everything works out.

In fact, he advocates the opposite approach.

For years, he built investments while maintaining full-time employment. Property projects were completed in the evenings, on weekends, and in whatever spare time remained after work.

The strategy was intentionally gradual.

Rather than replacing one income source immediately, Smith focused on creating additional sources alongside it. Over time, those investments grew into meaningful assets capable of producing cash flow independently.

Today, that measured approach remains a central lesson for Touchstone students.

The Three-Legged Stool Approach

Smith often uses a simple analogy to explain diversification: if you are going to milk a cow, make sure your stool has more than one leg. One leg and it falls over. He has carried that image through more than four decades of investing and still opens with it when he speaks to Touchstone students today. A stool supported by one leg cannot stand.

He believes income works the same way.

When every financial obligation depends on a single paycheck, any disruption becomes more dangerous. Multiple income streams can provide flexibility during difficult periods and create opportunities during favorable ones.

Property is often the starting point because there are many ways to participate. Some strategies require significant capital. Others are designed for people beginning with limited resources and experience.

The objective is not to follow a single formula but to identify approaches that fit individual circumstances.

Property Is the Beginning, Not the End

Although Touchstone focuses heavily on property education, Smith does not view property as the final destination. Instead, he sees it as an entry point.

Property can create cash flow, build equity, and provide capital that can later be deployed elsewhere. As investors gain experience, Smith encourages broader diversification across multiple asset classes and geographic markets.

That may include businesses, equities, commodities, digital assets, and other investments.

The goal is not simply accumulating more assets. It is to reduce concentration risk while increasing long-term resilience.

Education as a Risk-Reduction Tool

Many people assume investing is primarily about finding opportunities. Smith believes it is equally about avoiding mistakes. That is one reason education, coaching, accountability, and community support play such a significant role within Touchstone Education.

Students are not simply given information. They are encouraged to develop practical skills, carefully evaluate opportunities, and make decisions within a supportive environment.

In Smith’s view, knowledge reduces uncertainty, and uncertainty is often where the greatest risks emerge.

A Different Definition of Security

For many people, security means finding the right employer. For Smith, security comes from something broader. It comes from creating assets, building multiple income streams, diversifying across opportunities, and developing systems that continue producing value over time.

Property may be the starting point for many investors, but the larger objective is creating a financial life that does not depend entirely on a single source of income.

The question Smith encourages people to ask is simple: if one source of income disappeared tomorrow, what would remain? The answer, he believes, often reveals the difference between earning money and building lasting financial security.