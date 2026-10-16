Pavan Agarwal Brings AngelAi’s Mortgage Engine to Japanese Investors

Pavan Agarwal’s effort to put artificial intelligence at the center of mortgage lending is now facing a new question: will overseas investors buy U.S. mortgage assets originated through AI?

Sun West Investments Trust brought that question to Tokyo and Osaka in November, gathering more than 500 financial leaders over two days to discuss AI-driven finance and introduce Japanese investors to institutional-grade U.S. mortgage notes originated by Sun West Mortgage Company and powered by AngelAi®. The audience included real estate executives, fund managers, pension funds, and institutional investors.

Sun West Investments Trust, or SWIT, is a Delaware statutory trust established to give global investors access to AI-curated mortgage-backed assets. The trust announced its Japan strategy in July 2025 as part of a collaboration involving Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (NMLS 3277) and its technology affiliate, Celligence LLC. SWIT would acquire mortgage assets originated through AngelAi and offer them to Japanese investors seeking yield beyond Japan’s low-interest-rate environment. The initial investment target was set at $1 billion, with a long-term goal of $10 billion.

The case for AngelAi starts with its operating history inside Sun West. The company says AngelAi has processed more than $40 billion in mortgages over seven years and undergone 80+ regulatory audits involving HUD, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, USDA, and VA. The company says those audits produced no loan defects.

Agarwal has spent nearly two decades as CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., which was founded by his father in 1980. He also built Celligence alongside the mortgage business, developing AngelAi within an active lending operation rather than as a standalone technology product. That operating history gives SWIT an established lender and an audit record behind the technology used to originate the loans.

The structure is worth noting. SWIT describes itself as a separate trust, not a subsidiary of Sun West. The entities collaborate, with Sun West originating the loans and Celligence providing the AI technology, while SWIT acquires and holds the mortgage assets for investors. For investors conducting due diligence, that distinction determines which entity holds the assets and how the different parties are involved.

SWIT was established with global investors in mind, with Japan as its initial market and plans to expand from there into the U.S. real estate credit market. The company has positioned Japan as the beginning of a broader international strategy, although whether the model expands into other Asian markets remains to be seen.

For Agarwal, the Japan launch puts AngelAi’s approach to mortgage origination in front of a new investor base. The technology uses what the company describes as deterministic AI, designed to produce the same output from the same input every time. Inside U.S. lending, the goal has been to make mortgage origination faster and more consistent. SWIT now puts that same approach in front of investors evaluating U.S. mortgage assets from outside the country.

The next test is execution: whether SWIT can move from its first mortgage acquisition toward its $1 billion initial target and ultimately its $10 billion long-term goal, and whether Japan becomes the first market in a broader international expansion. SWIT completed its first bulk mortgage acquisition in July 2025, backed by investor Gary Y. Ito.