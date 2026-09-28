Payment Fraud Prevention Gets a $16M Boost From IPID

Instant payments move fast, and that speed is exactly the problem a startup called IPID just raised money to fix. The company announced a $16 million Series A on September 24, led by Foundation Capital with Citi and HSBC joining as strategic investors.

If your business has ever sent a payment to the wrong account, or waited nervously to confirm a client’s bank details were real, this news is for you. IPID exists because the faster money moves, the less time anyone has to catch a mistake before it becomes expensive.

What IPID Actually Does

IPID stands for International Payments Identity, and the company verifies bank accounts and flags payment risk across more than 50 countries. Co-founder and CEO Damien Dugauquier built it around a simple problem: institutions often send money before they fully know who is really on the other end.

Dugauquier’s point is simple. Banks routinely approve a transfer without fully knowing who sits on the other end of it, and that gap only gets more dangerous as instant payment systems spread, because once money moves, there is little time to pull it back.

The company is headquartered across Singapore and New York, which mirrors where instant payment adoption has grown fastest over the last few years. Both markets have pushed hard toward real-time transfer rails, and both have watched fraud losses climb right alongside the convenience.

The Fraud Numbers Driving the Round

The urgency here is not hypothetical. Authorized push payment fraud, where someone is tricked into approving a payment themselves, could cost the global economy as much as $331 billion by 2027, based on projections from data and analytics firm LSEG.

IPID’s Series A at a glance Detail Figure Round size $16 million Series A Lead investor Foundation Capital Strategic backers Citi, HSBC Countries covered 50+ Projected fraud losses by 2027 $331 billion

Existing investors QED Investors, Monk’s Hill Ventures, and Quona Capital also joined this round, which tends to signal that the company’s early numbers are backing up its pitch. When existing backers keep writing checks alongside new strategic names like Citi and HSBC, it usually means the product is already proving itself with real customers, not just a good deck.

Why This Matters for Growing Businesses

You do not need to be a bank to feel this problem. Any business that pays contractors, vendors, or overseas teams already juggles the same risk on a smaller scale, usually with far fewer safeguards than a large institution has. A single fake invoice from someone posing as a regular supplier can drain a small company’s account before anyone notices the account details changed.

As more payment platforms push toward instant transfers, the old habit of double checking a wire the next morning stops working. Tools like this one, and the broader push around vendor risk management, are becoming table stakes rather than nice extras.

Foundation Capital’s Zach Noorani said IPID has become something close to a standard for account verification among the institutions already using it, which is worth watching if payment tools ever make their way down to small business platforms. A stolen or delayed payment does not just disappear quietly either, it shows up fast in your own cash flow management once a client or supplier notices the mistake.

What to Do With This Right Now

Start by tightening your own payment verification habits, even without fancy software. Confirm new vendor banking details through a second channel, like a phone call, before sending a first large payment.

If you rely on alternative business lending or newer fintech platforms to move money, ask directly what verification steps they use behind the scenes. A good provider should be able to explain it in plain language, not just point to a compliance page.

Where IPID Goes From Here

IPID plans to use this funding to grow into the United States and Europe, and to deepen its payment intelligence network across the countries it already covers. Watch for partnerships with the banks and payment processors your own business already uses.

As instant payments keep expanding, expect more tools like this to move from bank-only infrastructure into the platforms small businesses touch every day. The businesses that build good verification habits now will not need to scramble when that shift finally reaches their own banking app.

FAQ: Payment Fraud Prevention for Growing Businesses

What is authorized push payment fraud?

It happens when someone is tricked into approving and sending a payment themselves, often through a convincing fake invoice or impersonation, rather than having funds stolen without their knowledge.

Why does instant payment technology increase fraud risk?

Once a payment settles instantly, there is little to no window to catch and reverse a mistake or a scam before the money is gone.

How can a small business protect itself without enterprise tools?

Verify new vendor or contractor banking details through a second communication channel, and set an internal rule that no first-time large payment goes out same day.