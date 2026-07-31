Physical AI: Kalanick’s Atoms Raises $1.7 Billion

One of tech’s most divisive founders just staged a massive return, as Travis Kalanick’s Atoms raised $1.7 billion led by Andreessen Horowitz. Ben Horowitz is joining the board, and Uber, the company that ousted Kalanick in 2017, joined the round too.

This is a physical AI story with a second-act twist. Atoms wants to point software and robotics at heavy industry, from food to mining. For ambitious founders, the raise is a loud reminder that a rough past does not have to end the game. It also marks one of the largest single checks of the year, and a clear vote for AI that works in the real world.

Inside Kalanick’s $1.7 Billion Atoms Bet

Atoms is a holding company built on top of CloudKitchens, the ghost-kitchen venture Kalanick started after leaving Uber. Earlier this year he acquired Pronto, a heavy-industry automation firm, and set his sights on automating mining next. Bain Capital and Fifth Wall also joined the round.

The scale is striking for a company that has shared few product details. Kalanick frames the mission as digitizing the physical world, treating manufacturing like compute and real estate like storage. He has described the goal as building a wheelbase for robots, a base layer that many machines can run on.

Atoms funding round at a glance Detail Figure Amount raised $1.7 billion Lead investor Andreessen Horowitz Notable backer Uber Focus Industrial and physical AI Board addition Ben Horowitz

Why Uber’s Return Investment Matters

The most surprising name on the cap table is Uber. The ride-hailing giant forced Kalanick out in 2017 after a wave of workplace scandals. Now it is backing his next act, which says a lot about how quickly capital forgives a proven builder.

Ben Horowitz summed up the mood in one blunt line.

“Travis Is Back.”

For founders, the signal is clear. Investors chase conviction and range, and they will reconnect with a founder they once cut loose if the vision is big enough.

What Physical AI Actually Means

Physical AI puts software brains inside machines that act in the real world. Think robots that sort, build, haul, and inspect, guided by models that learn on the job. It is the messy, high-stakes cousin of the chatbots most people picture.

The money is following the machines. Our profile of a physical AI startup tackling construction showed the same pull. Investors increasingly want AI that leaves the screen and moves atoms, not just words, because that is where huge, untapped markets still sit.

The Comeback Lesson for Ambitious Founders

Here is the part worth pinning above your desk. Kalanick left Uber under a cloud, yet he kept building for years before this raise. Persistence, not perfection, put him back in the arena.

That lesson scales down to any founder. You will make mistakes, and some will sting for a long time. What matters is whether you keep shipping, the way the teams behind new construction robots keep grinding through hard problems. Reputation is rebuilt through results, not apologies alone.

How to Ride the Physical AI Wave

You do not need $1.7 billion to play. Look for a narrow, painful task in a physical industry and solve it completely. Logistics, farms, warehouses, and job sites are full of them, and incumbents are often slow to modernize.

Then get close to the capital that funds this work. Many deep tech startups now reach corporate investors through fast-track programs. Robotics money is flowing hard, with robotics funding data showing billions poured into the sector this year alone. A focused pitch aimed at one industry beats a vague one aimed at all of them, especially when hardware is involved.

What to Watch as Atoms Hires and Builds

Kalanick signaled that much of the money will go toward hiring, so expect an aggressive talent grab across software and mechanical engineering. Watch which industries Atoms enters first, because that will hint at where physical AI pays off soonest. Mining and food are the early targets.

Also watch the skeptics. Atoms has made big claims with few shipped products so far, and heavy industry is unforgiving. Ambitious founders should study both the vision and the follow-through, then hold their own pitch to the same standard of proof. Big money buys time, but only results build a lasting company.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is physical AI? It is AI built into machines and robots that sense and act in the real world, rather than only generating text or images.

What does Atoms do? It aims to automate heavy industries like food production and mining using robotics and industrial AI.

Why did Uber invest in Kalanick’s new company? Uber joined the round as a backer, reconnecting with its co-founder nearly a decade after he stepped down as CEO.

How can a small founder enter physical AI? Solve one narrow, costly problem in a physical industry, then seek deep tech investors who understand hardware timelines.