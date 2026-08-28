Pitch Competition Wins: 5 Lessons From Veteran Founders

VetsinTech named the winners of its most recent Startup Pitch Contest (which marks its sixth annual contest) August 26, 2026, after five veteran-founded companies presented at Andreessen Horowitz’s San Francisco office on August 20. J.P. Morgan sponsored the event, and $40,000 went out across three prizes.

I used to tell founders that contests were a distraction from selling. I was wrong about that, and this event is a clean example of why. Look past the prize money and you find a repeatable playbook for getting in front of people who write real checks.

VetsinTech 2026 Startup Pitch Contest results Place Company Prize Focus First Hardshell $25,000 AI data security Second Bandelier Technologies $10,000 Quantum sensing and imaging Third Hyperios Technologies $5,000 Space domain awareness

1. Chase the Room, Not the Prize Money

The grand prize was $25,000. The venue was a16z’s office, and the judging panel was stacked with investors and tech executives. One of those things changes your company, and it is not the check.

Founders routinely skip competitions because the payout looks small next to a seed round. That math misses the point. A pitch that lands in front of five investors at once is cheaper than five separate coffee meetings you have to beg for.

So filter events by who sits in the audience. If the sponsor list and judging panel read like your target cap table, apply. If they do not, spend the week selling instead.

2. Pick a Problem Your Own Background Explains

The two cofounders of Hardshell, which won the grand prize, were Andrew Schoka and Hunter Moore. The company helps enterprises by using proprietary data alongside AI, while keeping this data securely stored in its own place.

What this platform does is tests for potential weaknesses where there’s a higher risk for exposed data, observes the ways in which AI finds and uses business data, and then implements security measures to stop leakage without slowing the model down. That is a narrow problem described in specific terms, and specificity wins pitch rooms.

Judges are pattern matchers under time pressure. Because of that, the founder who can explain why they personally understand the problem gets a credibility shortcut nobody else in the lineup receives. Notably, AI cybersecurity is exactly the kind of category where that lived experience reads as an unfair advantage rather than a nice story.

3. Aim at a Buyer With Money Already Allocated

Look at all three winners. According to the aforementioned PRNewswire press release, Bandelier Technologies, which took second place and $10,000, commercializes “quantum sensing, imaging, and networking” work that started in US national laboratories. The press release also details that it targets “defense, national security, and commercial” detection and navigation use cases.

The press release cites that Hyperios Technologies took third and $5,000 for “physics-aware AI,” as well as for “sensor-fusion software” built “for space domain awareness and missile warning.” Its pitch is that it improves detection using sensor networks that already exist, so buyers do not have to fund new hardware first.

Every one of those companies sells to a customer with a standing budget line. That is not an accident, and it is the single easiest thing to copy from this lineup.

4. Treat the Winnings as Proof, Not Payroll

Twenty-five thousand dollars does not fund a team. It does something more useful. It gives you a dated, third-party signal that a panel of operators and investors picked you out of a competitive field.

Put that signal to work immediately. Update your deck, tell your existing investors, email the buyers who went quiet last quarter, and use the award as a reason to reopen the thread.

Prize money is also the cleanest capital you will ever raise. If you want more of it, the calendar is full of non dilutive funding competitions that cost you nothing but a few hours of preparation.

5. Enter Where Your Category Is Getting Hot

Entrants had to be founded by a US military veteran and had to provide a tech-focused solution in cybersecurity, enterprise SaaS, AI, fintech, or space. Judges also weighed volunteerism and community impact, which is a criterion most competitions never mention out loud.

Veteran-owned firms make up roughly “5.3 to 5.4% of U.S. businesses,” as cited by US Census Bureau data. That is a small enough pool that a dedicated contest gives veteran founders far better odds than an open call would.

Find the version of that edge in your own profile. Then apply the same screening you would use on accelerators, because the questions that separate the best startup accelerators also separate the competitions worth your Tuesday from the ones that are not. Founder and CEO of VetsinTech, Katherine Webster, framed this year’s cohort as veteran entrepreneurs taking on an unusually wide range of problems with real discipline, and discipline is what the judging rewards.