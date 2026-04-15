A plan to remove Winston Churchill from British banknotes has triggered an immediate political backlash, while the RSPCA is urging designers to feature urban animals, including rats and pigeons. The debate centers on who and what should represent national identity on cash used across the United Kingdom, and why the designs should change now.

Many elected officials argue Churchill’s place on currency is part of how the country remembers World War II and the fight against fascism. Animal-welfare advocates counter that modern notes should reflect how people live today, including the shared spaces humans have with wildlife in cities.

“Politicians are furious Churchill will be replaced on banknotes.”

Background: How Britain Picks Faces for Its Money

Bank of England banknotes typically pair the monarch on the front with a historic figure on the back. The current polymer £5 note, introduced in 2016, features Churchill. Past notes have highlighted writers, scientists, and artists, such as Jane Austen and Alan Turing.

The Bank usually selects themes, invites nominations, and consults advisory groups before finalizing designs. The goal is to represent achievement across fields and eras. Any move to remove Churchill would fit within this established refresh cycle, though the choice of a replacement often stirs debate.

Featuring animals would mark a shift. While British coins and notes have long shown national symbols and heritage, the use of specific urban wildlife as the main imagery would be new for the current series.

Animal Advocates Press for Urban Wildlife

The RSPCA’s push for rats and pigeons reflects a broader campaign to change how people see animals that live alongside humans. Supporters say rats and pigeons are intelligent and adaptable, playing roles in the city’s ecosystem, even if they are often disliked.

Advocates argue that putting these species on banknotes could:

Promote respect for wildlife in towns and cities.

Prompt better public policy on humane control and sanitation.

Spark education about coexisting with animals many people see every day.

They also note that several countries include native animals on currency to celebrate biodiversity. Bringing that idea to the UK, they say, would align designs with environmental values and modern life.

Political Fury and Fears of Erasing History

Opponents in Parliament view Churchill as a symbol of national resolve. They say removing him risks downplaying a leader tied to a defining moment in the 20th century. Some warn the switch could set off recurring fights over which historical figures “deserve” a place on money, turning banknotes into cultural battlegrounds.

Critics also question whether rats and pigeons would divide public opinion. They argue that notes should unite the country with figures who earned lasting recognition across politics, science, culture, or service.

What’s at Stake for the Bank of England

The Bank faces more than a design call. Its choice will signal what values Britain wants to feature in daily life. It must balance tradition, education, and public acceptance with a desire to refresh and broaden representation.

Past selection rounds have tested public sentiment through nominations and shortlists. A similar approach could help here, ensuring any decision rests on clear criteria. If the Bank leans toward animals, it could pair wildlife with a theme, for example urban ecology or public health, to provide context and avoid confusion.

Public Opinion, Practicalities, and the Path Forward

Public reaction will matter. People handle notes every day, and the images become a kind of shared story. Surveys, school programs, and museum tie-ins could build support for whatever the Bank decides.

Designers also must consider security features and how images read at small scale. Detailed portraits of people have long worked well on polymer notes. Animal portraits would need testing to make sure they are clear and hard to counterfeit.

The coming months will show whether the plan to replace Churchill holds and if animal imagery gains ground. The central question is simple: should banknotes honor past heroes, reflect present-day life, or do both? A transparent process, clear criteria, and public input may decide the outcome. For now, the dispute has opened a wider conversation about identity, memory, and the everyday objects that carry them.