PR Tools for Founders: Honeyjar Brings AI to Comms

Honeyjar, a startup building PR tools for founders, wants to hand senior-level communications know-how to people who have never worked in PR. TechCrunch covered the company on October 12, 2026. The company is part of the Startup Battlefield 200 cohort heading to TechCrunch Disrupt.

The pitch is simple, and the skepticism is fair. Most early-stage teams cannot afford a retainer, yet a launch with no press plan often disappears. A recent piece on PR for AI search explains why earned coverage now shapes how AI systems describe your brand, which raises the stakes.

Who Is Behind Honeyjar and What It Automates

Chief executive Michelle Masek and communications chief Nadia Jamshidi each bring decades of experience. Before this venture, Masek headed comms and marketing at Obvious Ventures. Their product drafts announcements, identifies journalists worth pitching, and surfaces speaking opportunities.

Jamshidi describes the long-term goal as covering the full workflow, from reading market signals to deciding when and how to launch. Masek says the audience includes what she calls unassigned communicators. That group includes marketing leads, investors, and creators who handle messaging on top of their real titles.

Early Traction and What It Signals

The company reports that its waitlist drew 10,000 signups within 24 hours. Beta testers span a neighborhood social network, a robotics delivery company, a venture firm, and two communications agencies. That mix suggests demand from both operators and professionals.

Meanwhile, consider what the beta list implies. Companies with existing comms staff are testing the product, which suggests it may suit teams that want speed more than teams starting from zero. A solo founder should ask for a trial that reflects that reality.

Still, a waitlist is not revenue. Founders should treat signup counts as a measure of interest, not proof that the product works. The real test is whether pitches written with the tool earn replies from reporters.

Where AI help fits in a startup comms workflow Task Good fit for AI drafting Keep human First draft of an announcement Yes Final facts and tone Building a media target list Yes Relationship context Crisis response Limited Strategy and approval Deciding if you are ready for press Advisory only The decision itself

The Human-in-the-Loop Promise

The company insists it is no substitute for PR specialists. Nothing goes out automatically, so the founder reads, edits, and sends each piece personally, and Masek said she never wants humans taken out of the process. The team is also training the product on the judgment of working PR professionals through an effort it calls the Comms Lab.

One design choice stands out. In some cases the tool may tell a founder they are not ready for press coverage. That candor could save a young company from burning a good story too early. Meanwhile, it runs against the usual software habit of saying yes to everything.

The Inbox Problem Reporters Already Face

TechCrunch raised a fair concern: AI-assisted pitching could flood journalists with additional weak pitches. If every founder sends a polished but generic email, the polish stops mattering. Reporters respond to relevance, timing, and a real news hook. Proof of audience interest helps too, and Instagram’s AI assistant can show which of your posts already earn attention.

So use automation for research and drafting, and invest your own time in the angle. The Public Relations Society of America publishes professional standards that are a useful reference for what credible outreach looks like. Before you hit send, ask whether the pitch would interest a reporter who had never heard of you.

A Practical Test Plan for Your Next Launch

Pick one announcement and run it two ways. Write the first version yourself, then generate a second with the tool, and compare clarity and specifics. Track opens and replies for each over two weeks.

Define success before you start. For example, aim for a set number of reporter replies, or for a target amount of time saved per announcement. Write the goal down so you cannot move the goalposts later. Also decide who approves messages, because a fast tool without a clear owner invites mistakes. Finally, keep a record of which reporters you contacted so you never pitch the same person twice in one week.

Visibility also works best when paired with a distinctive voice. Our breakdown of a bold marketing study shows why cautious, generic messaging tends to lose attention.

Common Questions About AI PR Software

Will AI PR tools get me press coverage?

They can speed up drafting and research, but coverage still depends on having real news and a sharp angle. No tool changes that.

Is it safe to publish AI-written announcements?

Only after a human checks every fact, name, and number. You remain responsible for what goes out under your company name.

Watch for two signals next: how many waitlist users convert to paying customers, and whether reporters push back on AI-assisted outreach. The takeaway for founders is blunt. Use the tool to save time, not to skip the thinking.