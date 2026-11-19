The humble press release is being rebuilt for AI search, based on new PR Newswire research published November 17. The wire service polled 1,016 PR and comms pros in 30 countries and found that 70% now rely on generative AI to help write releases, compared with 57% a year earlier.

That matters to founders because AI assistants increasingly answer questions about companies before anyone visits a website. A well-structured announcement can become the source those tools quote. Skipping that channel means letting someone else describe your startup. Investors, reporters and customers increasingly start their research the same way.

Key Numbers From the 2026 Report

The fifth annual study tracks how teams plan, write, distribute and measure their news. Here are the headline figures.

Source: PR Newswire survey, November 2026 Finding Share of respondents Use generative AI when drafting releases 70% (57% last year) Write descriptive headlines to help AI tools surface news 57% Add multimedia at least some of the time 90% Reuse release content on other channels 83%

More respondents also plan to raise their release volume than in last year’s survey. Participants came from the Americas, EMEIA and Asia-Pacific.

The jump in AI use stands out most. A gain of 13 percentage points in one year shows how fast drafting habits are changing, even in a cautious field.

Why AI Citations Are the New Pickup

For years, success meant a reporter picking up your story. The report says teams now also judge results by search visibility, site engagement and mentions inside AI answers. Coverage still counts, but it is no longer the only scoreboard.

This mirrors a broader change in how buyers research. Platforms now turn community threads into product summaries, as seen with Reddit reviews, and assistants pull from whatever credible text they can find. A dated, factual announcement gives them something solid to cite.

You can measure this yourself. Each month, ask a few AI assistants what your company does and note whether the answers match your latest announcement.

How Founders Can Write Releases AI Can Use

PR Newswire president Matt Brown argued that trustworthy company news grows more valuable as people lean on AI tools. You do not need an agency to act on that. Clear writing, verifiable numbers and a consistent home for your news do most of the work. Start with structure.

Lead with a plain headline that names the company, the news and the number.

Put who, what, when and where in the first two sentences.

Include one verifiable figure, such as revenue growth or customer count.

Add a product image or short video with descriptive alt text.

Publish the release on your own newsroom page, not only on a wire.

Google’s guidance on creating helpful content rewards the same clarity. Write for a skeptical reader first, and machines will follow. Timing matters too, so tie releases to real milestones like a funding close or a major customer rather than minor updates.

Make One Announcement Work Five Times

With 83% of respondents repurposing release content, a single launch should feed your blog, LinkedIn posts, customer email and sales deck. That stretches a small marketing budget much further, since each format reaches a slightly different audience. It also repeats consistent facts across the web, which helps AI systems trust them.

If you already send a regular update, fold the news into it, a habit worth building when starting a newsletter. Consistency across channels turns one announcement into lasting visibility.

Here is a simple sequence. Post the release on your site in the morning, share a founder update with the key number at lunch, and email customers a short note by afternoon. Within a week, turn the same facts into a case study or sales slide.

Press Release FAQ for Founders

Do startups still need a wire service?

A wire widens reach, but the report’s findings suggest your own site matters too. Post every release on a newsroom page you control, and link to it from your homepage so visitors can find it.

Is it fine to draft with AI?

Most communicators already do. Verify every fact and figure yourself before anything goes out.

How long should a startup release be?

Short enough to scan in a minute. Lead with the news, support it with one figure, and link to deeper details on your site.

What Comes Next for Startup Announcements

Expect more startups to treat AI visibility as a measured goal alongside traffic and leads. Platforms are adding verified business profiles, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT Business Hub, which give founders another place to control their story. The teams that publish clear, accurate news early will shape how those tools describe them.

Also keep an eye on tools that track how often AI answers cite your brand. Test a few on a free tier before paying, and judge them on whether they change what you publish.