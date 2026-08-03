Preventive Health Startup Function Draws a Major Growth Round

Preventive health company Function just closed $450 million in growth financing from General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund, the Austin startup announced in late July. The company, valued at $2.5 billion in an oversubscribed round last fall, wants to prove that catching problems early costs less than treating them late.

For founders, the check is interesting, but the growth story underneath it is the real lesson. Function built a membership brand, wrapped it around clear customer value, and then raised capital tied directly to that value. That sequence is worth studying no matter what you sell.

A Membership Model Built for Prevention

Function sells a subscription, not a one-time test. Members get access to more than 160 biomarker lab tests, plus MRI and CT imaging across over 200 locations, at-home blood draws, and personalized guidance in a single plan.

The traction backs the pitch. Since 2023, the company reports more than 500,000 members and over 100 million completed lab tests, which shows real demand rather than a thin launch. The table below captures the scale.

The model also creates repeat contact. Members return for regular testing, which gives Function ongoing data and a steady reason to stay subscribed. That loop is exactly what growth teams dream about.

Function by the numbers (company figures, July 2026) Metric Figure Growth financing $450 million Last valuation $2.5 billion Members 500,000+ Lab tests completed since 2023 100 million+ Biomarker tests offered 160+

Why the Funding Structure is the Real Story

Notice where the money came from. General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund backs proven customer acquisition rather than unproven ideas, so the capital scales with paying members instead of diluting founders round after round.

That structure rewards one thing above all. When a company knows what a customer is worth and what one costs to win, it can fund growth like a machine. So Function’s raise is really a bet on its acquisition math.

For a growth-minded founder, the signal is clear. Investors increasingly pay for durable unit economics, not just a compelling vision deck.

This approach is spreading for a good reason. It lets proven businesses grow without repeatedly trading away equity, which keeps founders in control as they scale toward the next stage.

The Category-Creation Playbook Founders Can Borrow

Function did not enter a crowded market and undercut on price. It framed a new category around proactive testing, which lets it own a story instead of fighting on features.

You can borrow that move at any size. Name the problem in the customer’s words, then position your product as the obvious answer, the way strong preventive health brands frame early action as discipline rather than fear.

Category creation also gives your marketing room to breathe. When you define the terms, comparison shopping gets harder, and loyalty gets easier.

Language is the lever here. Function talks about optimizing health rather than diagnosing illness, and that framing attracts people who feel well but want to stay that way. The words you choose quietly shape the market you end up serving.

What it Means for Your Customer Acquisition

Start with the number Function clearly obsesses over. Know your customer lifetime value and your acquisition cost cold, because that ratio decides how aggressively you can grow.

Then build offers that deepen the relationship over time. Memberships, bundles, and recurring plans lift lifetime value, a pattern also visible in fast-scaling cardiovascular technology ventures raising on strong retention. As Fierce Healthcare reported, Function plans to use the capital to expand its tech-enabled model, which only works if retention holds.

Finally, treat health and benefits as a growth lever, not just a cost. Founders can even shape their own team’s coverage with tools like ICHRA health benefits while they scale.

What to Watch as Prevention Scales

The next test is retention at a much larger size. Prevention only pays off when members stay for years, so churn will reveal whether the model truly compounds.

Regulation and trust will also shape the path. As more companies push imaging and testing to consumers, clear communication about results becomes a brand asset rather than a legal afterthought.

Competition will arrive quickly, as well. Larger health brands and retailers are eyeing the same members, so Function has to keep its experience sharp to hold its lead.

For founders selling anything recurring, the message is encouraging. Build real value, prove your acquisition math, and capital tends to follow the momentum you create.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Customer Value Fund?

It is a financing structure that funds proven customer acquisition. The capital scales with paying customers, which limits founder dilution.

Why did Function raise $450 million?

The company wants to expand its tech-enabled preventive model. Growth financing lets it acquire members faster while keeping ownership intact.

What can founders learn from this deal?

Know your acquisition math and build recurring value. Investors increasingly reward strong unit economics over vision alone.

Photo by Nguyễn Hiệp: Unsplash