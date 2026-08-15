Printseekers Ships Its 1 Millionth Print-on-Demand Wall Art Order

Printseekers, a print-on-demand company built around wall art, has shipped more than one million orders since launching as a formal business in 2021 — a milestone that puts a number behind a strategy most competitors don’t attempt: building an entire fulfillment company around a single product category instead of spreading across many. The team’s roots in wall art trace back to 2012, nearly a decade before the company was formally registered as Printseekers.

“Crossing a million orders tells us sellers are looking for a partner who takes one category seriously, instead of being adequate across fifty,” said Andris, CEO of Printseekers. “That’s the bet we made when we built this company, and the order volume is the clearest evidence yet that it’s paying off.”

Printseekers now offers more than 40 wall-art products — including canvas, framed canvas, posters, framed posters, peel-and-stick wallpaper, and metal prints — produced entirely in-house across archival matte, semi-gloss, and textured paper finishes, and stretched cotton and polyester canvas. Every order ships white-label under the seller’s own brand, with an average production turnaround of 48 hours, and sellers on Shopify, Etsy, and WooCommerce are assigned dedicated account managers rather than routed through a general support queue. The company also supports direct API and CSV-based order submission for sellers managing storefronts outside those core integrations.

That in-house setup is central to how Printseekers describes its rise: a single set of machines and color profiles to manage and continuously recalibrate, rather than an open-ended number of external print partners each with their own variance — a structure the company credits with keeping color calibration consistent across a catalog that now spans more than 40 SKUs, from framed canvas to peel-and-stick wallpaper.

The milestone lands as the broader print-on-demand market continues to expand quickly. The global market was valued at roughly $10.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $57.5 billion by 2033 — a compound annual growth rate of 23.6%, according to research firm Grand View Research. That growth is being driven largely by independent sellers building brands without holding inventory or financing manufacturing runs, a customer base Printseekers has built its production and support model around serving. It’s also intensifying competition among fulfillment partners, which Printseekers argues favors specialists over generalists as the category matures: a defective canvas print is costlier to replace, and far more visible to an end customer, than a flaw on a smaller, lower-visibility item.

Sellers on the platform have pointed to consistency and catalog depth in their own public reviews. “I really like the variety of frame styles and sizes,” said TheSuccessCity, a Printseekers merchant. Another seller, Vaira Viksne, wrote: “The print quality is great, and the integration with Shopify was smooth and hassle-free.”

Printseekers also offers a free sample program for prospective sellers, shipping physical posters and canvases in multiple finishes so print accuracy, paper weight, and framing quality can be evaluated firsthand before any bulk commitment, along with bulk pricing, custom product requests, and worldwide shipping for sellers scaling beyond its standard catalog.

“A million orders isn’t the headline for us — it’s the byproduct of treating one category seriously instead of spreading across many,” said Andris. “Wall art doesn’t forgive an inconsistent print the way a lower-visibility product might, so that’s where we’ve put everything.”

It’s worth noting, in the interest of a complete picture rather than a purely promotional one, that no supplier at this scale bats a thousand — sellers researching any fulfillment partner should weigh the full spread of public reviews, not just the positive ones a company chooses to highlight, before committing a storefront to it. That’s true of evaluating any vendor, and it’s part of why sample programs like Printseekers’ exist in the first place: to let a seller form their own judgment before scaling up.





