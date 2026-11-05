Proactive Customer Service Goes AI With Lorikeet Dreamweaver

Proactive customer service just got a new AI option, as Lorikeet launched Dreamweaver this week to give every customer a personal AI account manager. The Sydney-based company, which builds customer experience agents for regulated industries, says the tool reaches out by voice, SMS and email to move each customer toward a goal the business sets.

Why should a young company care? Dedicated account managers have long been a perk for enterprise clients and luxury buyers, because staffing them costs too much for everyday customers. If software can handle that job well, small teams could offer white-glove attention without hiring a large support staff.

How Dreamweaver Decides When to Reach Out

A business starts by picking a target, for example getting users active, keeping them around or raising what each one spends over time. From there, the agent runs regular check-ins and also responds to change. Falling usage or a half-finished signup can prompt a nudge.

Each time, it has three choices. It can message the customer on their preferred channel, create a task for a human teammate, or simply wait. Over time, it builds a memory of each person, including their past activity, the hours they usually respond and the channel they favor.

Notes from employees steer its next move. When a tactic succeeds with one person, the agent can reuse it across the entire customer base, so the system improves as the team uses it.

The Early Numbers From PayJoy

Lorikeet shared one early result. PayJoy, which lends to underserved consumers in emerging markets, saw a 30% jump in new customers tapping their credit line during the first two weeks. A PayJoy sales operations manager said the work shifted from chasing volume to following a strategy.

Telehealth brand Hims is also an early user, and its international lead described goal setup as fast. One pilot does not prove the model works everywhere. Still, a 30% lift in early activation is the kind of figure that gets a board’s attention.

Dreamweaver launch details (source: Lorikeet announcement via PR Newswire, Nov. 2026) Detail What Lorikeet reported Channels Voice, SMS and email Goal types Activation, retention, lifetime value Early result 30% lift in early credit use at PayJoy Launch offer $1,000 in credits for 100 early adopters Total funding raised More than $50 million

Guardrails That Keep Outreach Welcome

Automated outreach can turn into spam fast. According to Lorikeet, each outgoing message is screened for allowed hours, frequency caps and customer consent. It also uses a holdout group, a set of customers who receive no outreach, so the business can measure real impact.

Those controls matter for any company sending automated messages. Email marketing must follow federal rules, and the FTC’s CAN-SPAM guide is a good primer. Text and voice outreach carry their own consent rules, so confirm opt-ins before switching any agent on.

Regulated industries add another layer. Fintech and health companies must also respect privacy rules on what a message can reveal. Keep outreach short, avoid sensitive details and log every contact.

Human review still matters, too. If you deploy AI customer service tools, give customers a clear path to a real person.

Build a Proactive Customer Service Playbook This Week

You do not need a new platform to start thinking this way. The core idea is to contact customers before they get stuck, not after they complain. Here is a simple version any small team can try.

Start small on purpose. A subscription app, for example, might notice that most cancellations follow a week without logins. A friendly check-in on day five, with one useful tip, costs almost nothing and can save a share of those accounts.

Pick one goal, such as getting new users to finish setup within seven days.

Define two or three signals that show someone is stalling.

Write a short, helpful message for each signal and send it on one channel.

Hold back a small group so you can compare results honestly.

Review replies weekly and update the messages based on what works.

Once that loop works, an AI agent can take over the routine parts. Pair it with solid customer acquisition tracking so you know which channels bring customers worth keeping.

Who Is Behind Lorikeet

Chief executive Steve Hind, a Stripe alumnus, started Lorikeet alongside Jamie Hall, an early large language model researcher at Google Brain. The company has raised more than $50 million from investors including QED, Blackbird and Square Peg. Its customers include scale-ups in fintech, healthcare and insurance.

Dreamweaver is available now inside Lorikeet’s Concierge agents. If you test it or any similar tool, set up AI agent monitoring from day one so you can catch odd behavior early.

Proactive Outreach FAQ

Is proactive outreach annoying to customers?

It can be if messages are frequent or generic. Timely, specific help usually feels like good service rather than marketing.

What should I measure first?

Track one goal metric against a holdout group. That comparison shows whether outreach truly changes behavior.