Protect Yourself From Financial Abuse By Being Proactive

Financial abuse often hides behind marriage vows and shared accounts. That truth hit hard in a recent call with “Jackie,” a woman whose husband was arrested after physical violence and who now threatens to cut her off from money. I believe this is the moment to stop treating abusive spouses like financial partners. Safety and financial control must come first.

Dave Ramsey’s approach to money is simple: get control, get out of debt, build wealth. But control is not possible when an abuser holds the purse strings. In cases like Jackie’s, the traditional advice to combine finances does not apply. When there’s abuse, separate your money. Now.

The Hard Truth: This Isn’t a Marriage, It’s Control

The Ramsey Show hosts put words to what many victims struggle to admit: respect, trust, safety, and shared decision-making are gone. Without those, there is no partnership to protect. What remains is power and fear. As the hosts told Jackie:

“If you lose love, respect, communication, trust, you don’t have a marriage. Safety.”

I agree. This is not about saving a “home.” It’s about saving a life and a future. Staying for appearances teaches children that danger is normal. One line cut through the fog:

“Jackie, staying with a dangerous man is breaking their hearts.”

My Position: Act Fast, Act Quietly, and Act Legally

The right next step is to secure money, secure safety, and secure counsel. Victims often think they must wait until everything is perfect. They don’t. A clean, simple plan beats a perfect plan that never happens. The show laid out a clear path:

“I would drive to the bank and… create a new checking account and… take half of the money that is in that joint checking account.”

That is not greed. That is survival. It also prevents an abuser from draining accounts, opening new debt, or threatening “zero dollars.”

Create your own checking and savings accounts at a bank he cannot access.

Move half of joint funds immediately, then secure a safe place to stay.

Freeze your credit with all three bureaus to block new loans or cards.

Consult an attorney for restraining orders, alimony, and next steps.

Each action builds a wall between you and future harm. Start with the step you can take today.

Evidence of Escalation and Why Hope Is Not a Plan

Jackie’s husband opened a secret account, took money from a family member, and used it for gambling, alcohol, and drugs. He laughed about “ruining” her and threatened to cut off access. Then he got violent. The hosts were blunt for a reason:

“The rules don’t matter if he controls all the purse strings and you get zero dollars.”

Some will argue for counseling or time. In healthy relationships, I’d agree. But this is not a communication problem. It’s abuse, addiction, and financial manipulation. As one host said:

“There’s one thing we know about abusers, they don’t have a change of heart.”

That’s why I support the advice to leave, secure money, and let the courts handle the rest. This is not punishment. It’s protection. Police reports and documented threats matter. Use them.

What I Want Readers to Do

If you are in danger, leave and call for help. Then take back the money power. Even if you’re not ready to end the relationship, you can protect your credit, open your own account, and build a small emergency fund. And if you’re a friend watching this play out, don’t tiptoe. Offer a room, a ride, a bank branch, and a lawyer’s name. Direct help matters more than advice.

The Ramsey plan is about discipline and hope. In abuse, the first discipline is safety. The first hope is freedom from control.

Show your kids what courage looks like. Show yourself, too.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What should someone do first if an abusive spouse controls the money?

Open a separate bank account at a new institution, move half of joint funds, and freeze your credit. Then find a safe place to stay and contact an attorney.

Q: Is it wrong to take half from a joint account?

No. Joint funds belong to both parties. Securing half prevents a financial chokehold and ensures you can cover housing, food, and legal help while the courts sort things out.

Q: How can I protect my credit from an abusive partner?

Place a freeze at all three credit bureaus, remove yourself as an authorized user, and monitor reports. Change passwords on banking, email, and cloud accounts.

Q: What if I’m afraid to leave because of the kids?

Children learn from what they see. Creating safety and stability teaches strength. Courts can address support, while you set a new model for a healthy home.