10 Real Estate Professionals Making Their Mark

Every housing market has its own rules, and they can change from one street to the next. National headlines rarely explain why one home sells in a weekend while another sits for months. That answer usually comes from knowing a place well, which is still what separates good advice from guesswork. These are the real estate professionals doing that work in their own markets.

Brian Pearl Helps Buyers and Sellers Navigate South Florida’s Luxury Market

In Lighthouse Point, Brian Pearl recently represented the seller of a waterfront home that closed at full asking price in less than a month. In Boynton Beach, he represented a buyer purchasing a new-construction home in Valencia Del Mar. The deals reflect the different questions buyers and sellers bring to Pearl and longtime business partner Vincenza “Vini” Antonacci at The Pearl Antonacci Group at Compass.

For a waterfront seller, the question may be what a boater needs to know that listing photos cannot show. For a new-construction buyer, it may be whether a particular lot, floor plan, or package of upgrades justifies the premium. Pearl approaches those decisions from both sides of the table, drawing on more than two decades in South Florida real estate.

Pearl earned his real estate license in 2004 while attending Florida Atlantic University, where he studied business marketing. He began buying investment properties early in his career, and the housing downturn later tested his own decisions. That experience sharpened his belief that clients need candid advice, careful analysis, and steady attention when a transaction becomes complicated.

Today, Pearl and Antonacci work across Palm Beach and Broward counties, from Boca Raton and Delray Beach to Fort Lauderdale. Pricing, presentation, search behavior, digital marketing, and the likely buyer or seller all influence their strategy. The goal is to connect each property’s strengths with the people most likely to value them while keeping clients closely informed.

Pearl also plans to expand The Pearl Antonacci Group into additional South Florida markets. As the business grows, he remains focused on direct involvement, clear communication, and understanding what matters on each side of a deal. For buyers and sellers alike, his approach is built around matching market knowledge with personal accountability. That balance becomes especially important in competitive, high-value coastal markets.

Hope Mazzola: Why Real Estate Is About More Than the House

A home sale can look like a transaction on paper, but the reason behind a move is often deeply personal. Hope Mazzola has spent more than two decades in Westchester real estate treating those transitions with equal parts market knowledge, persistence, humor, and a habit of finding solutions when clients need them most.

Before real estate, Mazzola worked for more than 20 years in advertising, experience that later shaped how she markets properties and communicates value. Motherhood changed her direction. After leaving city life to raise three sons in Westchester, she looked for work that could remain meaningful while allowing her to stay present for her family. Caring for her mother after a stroke in 2002 also reinforced the importance of being a reassuring presence during major life changes.

That perspective became central to her real estate career. Mazzola describes herself as the answer person, the problem solver, and often “the person who knows the person.” Her local real estate work spans buyers and sellers at different stages, from first homes to luxury properties, new construction, land, and downsizing.

Her honors include Rookie of the Year in 2003, Westchester Magazine awards, and RealTrends recognition. Mazzola says she has ranked No. 1 in her market for many years. She also supports the Somers Lions Club, Bedford 2030, and the Westchester Community Christmas Day Dinner.

Her oldest son, Aaron, has joined the business, bringing fresh perspective and relationships. Mazzola hopes to help him build a team while strengthening community ties. People often say hope is not a strategy. Mazzola sees it differently: with planning, local knowledge, persistence, and follow-through, hope becomes something practical, even when circumstances feel uncertain or stressful. Her signature tagline, #ugottahavehope, captures that conviction. For Mazzola, Hope IS a strategy, and she intends to keep proving it every day.

Matthew Kirby-Smith Connects Brooklyn Roots With Practical Real Estate Experience

A neighborhood means something different when its streets hold decades of personal memories. That familiarity can shape the questions an agent asks, the details he notices, and the care he takes with people whose connection to a place began long before they considered selling or buying.

Matthew Kirby-Smith grew up in Park Slope, Brooklyn, watching his parents manage a three family brownstone. Rental income helped support their lives while they worked in nonprofit organizations. The experience gave him an early appreciation for property ownership as a financial foundation, alongside an understanding of the responsibility involved in caring for a building and its residents.

His professional path initially included sports marketing, technology procurement, and consulting. Returning to Brooklyn brought him back to real estate, where he secured an opportunity managing commercial office buildings with Jones Lang LaSalle. That work introduced him to construction, architecture, operations, and project management, with colleagues whose skills and responsibilities varied widely. Learning to hire capable people and solve problems together became central to his approach.

Today, Kirby-Smith is a licensed real estate salesperson and leads the Kirb Appeal Team at Compass. His residential sales experience combines with his earlier property management work to inform how he assesses properties and communicates with clients. His Brooklyn perspective also carries an appreciation for residents who have lived through the borough’s changes, and for the histories that give individual neighborhoods their character.

For Kirby-Smith, advising someone about real estate involves understanding both the property and the person making the decision. The lessons began in his family’s brownstone and continued through the practical demands of managing buildings. They now shape a residential practice grounded in local familiarity, careful coordination, and respect for the people who call Brooklyn home. Those responsibilities also taught him to appreciate the different skills a transaction requires.

Laura Thompson Vevurka Brings Experience, Leadership and a Client First Mindset to North Carolina Real Estate

Buying or selling a home is about more than showings and paperwork. It can mean navigating change, protecting an investment, and deciding what comes next. For North Carolina Realtor Laura Thompson Vevurka, the work centers on helping people make those decisions with clear guidance and a dependable advocate in their corner.

Vevurka brings more than 15 years of experience building businesses around personal relationships, communication, and client care. While owning a large salon and raising two children, she enrolled in real estate school during the pandemic. For two years, she managed both careers before selling the salon and committing fully to real estate.

Today, Vevurka serves as a Realtor and Chief of Operations at FAB Real Estate Services. She works across resale homes, new construction, land, and investment properties. Her firsthand experience as an investor, home flipper, and Airbnb owner gives her a practical perspective on evaluating opportunities and understanding the realities of property ownership.

Starting in a rapidly changing market required adaptability. When familiar approaches did not work, Vevurka learned to investigate options, communicate clearly, and keep looking for a workable path. She applies that same persistence whether a client is buying a first home, building a portfolio, selling property, or moving through a major life transition.

Nominated among the top 3 percent of agents in her region, Vevurka says her clients and their goals remain her highest priority. She is especially interested in making homeownership feel more attainable through education and creative problem solving. Vevurka also plans to share straightforward information through podcasting, helping people understand buying, selling, investing, and financing strategies.

For Vevurka, success is not simply another closing. It is helping people turn goals into informed decisions while building relationships that last beyond the transaction. The firm’s in house cash offer program gives sellers another option.

Diana Minshall Built Her Business on the Island She Kept Sneaking Off To

The last ferry to Nantucket was worth missing dinner for. Diana Carolyn Minshall spent childhood summers at her family’s house in Osterville, on Cape Cod, and she would slip away from the table and be on the water before anyone noticed she had gone. The island she kept sneaking off to is where she now runs her business.

She did not arrive on it as a newcomer. Minshall came to real estate in 2008 after an early career in finance and commercial real estate, established herself across Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia, then worked in New York, Colorado, and Palm Beach, where she sold for a large-scale luxury development. Those happen to be the cities where many Nantucket homeowners keep their other houses, so she brought the relationships with her.

She reached the island by invitation, to work alongside a developer with a design-build business, and her work there has included acquisitions and sales tied to development projects. Having sat on that side of the table, she advises differently. Pricing, in her hands, is an analytical exercise built on comparable transactions, property characteristics, positioning, and buyer behavior rather than an aspirational number.

Marketing gets the same deliberate treatment. She builds a story and an identity around a property, using lifestyle imagery, digital campaigns, private events, and media outreach, reaching qualified buyers who are not watching the local listings every day. Properties she has represented have drawn coverage in the Boston Herald and Mansion Global.

Founding Diana Minshall Real Estate let her keep all of that in her own hands. Independence means she answers to the client in front of her, prepares every file herself, and can say plainly when a house is wrong. Most of her business now arrives through repeat clients and referrals, which is the measure she watches.

Tiana Ponti Morales Builds Trust Through Real Estate Guidance

Real estate decisions often become complicated when a client is selling one home while buying another, relocating from another state, or trying to understand a fast-moving local market. The agent’s value in those moments is less about a polished pitch and more about asking the right questions early.

Tiana Ponti Morales, a real estate agent with Lamacchia Realty serving Palm Beach and Broward Counties, built her practice around that idea. Before real estate, she spent 11 years as a buyer for national retailers and earned a master’s degree in marketing. She says that background sharpened the negotiation and planning skills she now brings to clients.

Her approach is intentionally direct. Morales describes it as “anti-realtor”: consultative, data-driven, and willing to address difficult issues instead of telling clients what they want to hear. BeachesMLS data supplied for her 2026 production shows a 98.88 percent sold-to-list ratio, while area market data shows lower averages.

Marketing is another part of the system. Morales uses social-first content, identifies the visual angle most likely to attract attention, works with Zillow Showcase, and reaches out directly to other agents. She has also built a local Instagram presence around Delray Beach and Palm Beach County, pairing real estate information with neighborhood and lifestyle content.

The results include more than 87 five-star reviews, Top Producer status at her brokerage in 2025 and 2026, and a 2025 ranking among the top 1.5 percent of agents nationally. Her goal is to expand again with a more deliberate team structure while keeping the client experience personal from the first conversation through closing. For Morales, growth still starts with the same principle that shaped her business from the beginning: earn trust through education, keep the advice grounded locally, and let the relationship follow with every client conversation and decision along the way.

Veronica Peter Finds Market Insight in the Open House

The questions asked at an open house can reveal what a market report has yet to capture. A buyer’s hesitation, a seller’s concern, or a conversation about pricing offers a view of how people are making decisions. For an agent willing to listen closely, those exchanges become useful working information.

Veronica Peter, a REALTOR serving the San Francisco Bay Area, makes that contact central to her practice. She has helped buyers and sellers since 2018 and describes her working style as “boots on the ground.” Hosting open houses gives her opportunities to hear directly from people actively considering their next move.

Peter uses those conversations alongside market information when preparing a listing or representing a purchase. Her reasoning is straightforward: published data can arrive after the decisions that produced it. Listening to buyers and sellers adds context to the numbers, including their concerns and perspectives. That is especially relevant to her work with first-time buyers, move-up buyers, and local professionals working in the tech industry.

Her business structure also shapes the experience. As a solo agent, Peter works closely with clients herself rather than handing them to a junior agent. She prefers meeting people organically and developing relationships that continue beyond one transaction. Referrals and repeat clients form a meaningful part of that practice, reflecting her emphasis on sustained personal contact.

Peter reports more than $85 million in career sales and recognition by RealTrends Verified in 2026 among the top 1.5 percent of agents nationally. Yet the clearest explanation of her method is found in the everyday work behind a listing: showing up, asking questions, and noticing what people need to understand before acting. Her approach keeps the conversation close to the people making the decision, with firsthand observation informing how she prepares for their purchase or sale in the Bay Area.

Jill Greising-Murschel and Tony Greising-Murschel Turn Their Own Relocation Story Into a Boise Real Estate Resource

Relocating a family is rarely just about finding a house. It means learning neighborhoods, understanding a new community, and making decisions before a place fully feels familiar. Jill Greising-Murschel and Tony Greising-Murschel understand that uncertainty firsthand because their real estate work grew from their own move to Idaho.

Before settling in Boise in early 2020, the couple sold their belongings in Minnesota, traveled full time in an RV for more than two years, visited 43 states, and later traveled through five countries. When they chose Boise as home, that experience eventually became the foundation for Thrive in Boise, their husband-and-wife real estate team with Boise Premier Real Estate.

Their roles naturally complement each other. Jill brings a background in content creation, digital marketing, lead generation, and community-focused information. Tony focuses heavily on property searches, negotiations, contracts, builder relationships, and transaction details. Together, they work with families moving to Boise, Eagle, and Meridian, including buyers arriving from across the country.

Because many clients begin their search from another state, the team has built its process around clear communication, video calls, virtual tours, and practical relocation content. Their Boise Relocation Guide and local educational content are designed to answer questions before a buyer ever boards a plane.

The couple has also expanded into luxury and new construction, including work in Eagle and Meridian. Yet their personal experience remains central to the brand. They remember what it felt like to arrive without decades of local history.

For Jill and Tony, that perspective turns real estate into something broader than a transaction. It is about helping another family understand a place, make a confident decision, and begin building a life there. Their aim is to keep growing that resource while expanding their work in luxury homes, new construction, and builder relationships throughout Treasure Valley.

Luisa Zepeda: Opening Doors Through Collaboration and Community

For Luisa Zepeda, real estate has always been about more than a transaction. It is about the moment a family receives the keys to a home and begins imagining what comes next.

With more than 24 years in the industry, Zepeda leads Brilla Real Estate, an independent brokerage serving those in the Greater Los Angeles area as well as surrounding counties. Her career began unexpectedly. While working as a bilingual marketing assistant for a commercial real estate team, she pursued a real estate license. Soon afterward, she became a community sales manager for a homebuilder, discovering the joy of helping buyers reach a milestone.

That feeling still guides her work. She founded Brilla Real Estate to create a business rooted in opportunity, respect, and collaboration. Its guiding phrase, “El Sol Brilla Para Todos,” means the sun shines for everyone. For Zepeda, the message is deeply personal.

Her father supported five daughters through long days at a swap meet, while her mother, a devoted homemaker, raised and guided them. Together, her parents taught Zepeda perseverance, sacrifice, and the importance of creating opportunities for future generations.

Zepeda also believes real estate professionals should help shape their industry. She served as chair of the California Association of REALTORS’ 2026 REimagine! Conference & Expo Advisory Board, previously held a district vice president role with Women’s Council of REALTORS California, and completed the California Association of REALTORS Leadership Academy.

Those experiences reinforce a philosophy she brings to clients and colleagues alike: collaboration over competition. She values sharing resources, treating people with dignity, and helping others find a path forward, even when the market becomes difficult.

Through Brilla Real Estate, Zepeda hopes to build a recognizable company that people are proud to join, while creating a story that inspires other families to pursue opportunities of their own with confidence, purpose, and hope.

Paul J. Cervone: A Realtor Who Treats Real Estate as a Lifelong Relationship

The real estate industry rarely rewards patience, but agents who build careers measured in decades tend to treat each client as the start of a relationship, not the end of one. Paul J. Cervone, a Realtor licensed in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and a Top Producer with Lamacchia Realty for eight of his nine years there, has built his practice around exactly that idea.

Cervone has helped more than 500 families move across the United States during his 15-plus years in the business. His credentials reflect a broader, advisory style of real estate. He holds the MRP designation for serving military families through the VA loan benefit, the ABR designation for first-time and other buyers, and most recently earned the Certified Real Estate Consultant credential. Each one points to the same belief: a home transaction deserves a strategic guide, not a salesperson.

Cervone came to real estate after years as a strategic business leader in big-box retail. The customer-centric instincts he developed there transferred naturally, and once he relocated from Albany back to Massachusetts, he became licensed and went to work. Early on, he absorbed the toolset deliberately through coaching, training, and surrounding himself with rainmakers and thought leaders who pushed him to grow. The discipline shows in the result: a Meghan Martin Humanitarian Award, eight consecutive years in the Presidents Club and Presidents Club Elite, recognition in Boston Magazine, Boston Agent Magazine, RIS Media, Top Agent Magazine, Daily Grit and Real Trends, and over 130 five-star Google reviews.

What sets Cervone apart is a steady commitment to positivity, empathy paired with logic, and refusal to treat clients as transactions. His motto, “Service Excellence Always In All Ways,” captures the standard. His goal is to keep showing that a great Realtor is not replaceable, even in the age of AI.