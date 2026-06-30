Regulator Warns Big Tech On Child Safety

A sharp warning over children’s access to social media is renewing pressure on major platforms to follow the law and protect young users. The message, delivered in a recent comment that called out tech firms for weak compliance, puts the focus back on whether companies are doing enough to keep underage users off their services and limit harmful content.

“It’s clear big tech are not doing enough to comply with the law — there are still too many children on social media.”

The complaint speaks to a long-running tension. Rules in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union require tougher safeguards for minors. But questions remain over how to verify age, how to respect privacy, and how to enforce rules across global platforms. The latest criticism signals that regulators and the public want faster progress.

A Growing Compliance Gap

Age limits have existed for years, often setting a minimum age of 13 to open an account. Newer child-safety and privacy rules demand stricter defaults for teens, clear data limits, and safer design choices. Yet parents and schools still report that preteens use popular apps, often by entering a false birthdate.

Surveys across several countries have found that many children below official age thresholds access major platforms. Educators describe classrooms where social apps shape friendships and conflict. Mental health groups have urged platforms to reduce exposure to self-harm, hate, and harassment, and to dial down algorithmic pressure that can keep kids online for hours.

Enforcement has lagged behind expectations. Authorities have opened probes, announced draft codes, and warned companies of penalties. Still, the experience for many families has not changed much. The warning this week reflects that frustration.

Why Age Checks Remain Hard

Verifying a child’s age online is not simple. Companies can require IDs, but that raises privacy and access concerns. Many parents do not want to upload documents. Teenagers rarely have them.

Some platforms test AI age estimation. These systems can guess age from a face image or behavior patterns. Critics say that such tools may be inaccurate, create bias, or invite new data risks. Even the best methods can be fooled with borrowed IDs or altered photos.

Design fixes can help. Features like private-by-default accounts for teens, limited messaging from strangers, and fewer push notifications can reduce risk. But they do not solve the core problem of underage sign-ups.

Platforms’ Responses And Critics’ Concerns

Companies say they remove millions of accounts each year for age breaches and offer families new controls. Safety teams highlight prompts that steer teens away from sensitive content and tools for time limits and content filters.

Safety advocates argue that controls are easy to bypass and often hard to find. They say enforcement surges after public scrutiny, then fades. Some experts urge independent audits that measure real-world outcomes, not just features announced in blog posts.

Parents also want simpler settings and clear labels. They report confusion about what protections apply to a 12-year-old versus a 16-year-old, and which app store or device settings override app-level tools.

What Families And Schools Are Seeing

Preteens still report using social media despite age limits.

Teachers see online conflicts spill into classrooms.

Parents struggle to match controls across apps, devices, and browsers.

Teens say they want connection but feel pressure to stay online.

What Comes Next

Expect tighter scrutiny from regulators. Possible steps include required risk assessments, faster takedowns for harmful content aimed at minors, and stronger design standards for teen accounts. App stores may tighten age ratings and require proof for teen-specific features. Third-party identity services could gain ground, but privacy rules will shape how they operate.

Platforms face a strategic choice. They can invest in clearer age checks, simpler family tools, and outside testing. Or they can wait for enforcement actions that may be costlier and more disruptive. Either way, the message from regulators is plain: claims about safety must match the daily experience of children and parents.

The core debate has not changed. Society wants children to connect and learn online while avoiding harm. The latest warning puts the onus on tech firms to show their systems work at scale, not just on paper. The coming months will show whether new design changes, audits, and rules can reduce underage access and make social media safer for young users.