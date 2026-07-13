Remote Work Trends Hold Steady Despite RTO Mandates

Remote work is not going away, even as the headlines shout otherwise. New Census-based data reported by Fortune shows flexible arrangements have barely budged in two years, despite a run of return-to-office mandates from large employers. The telework rate sat at 23.7% of employed adults in early 2025, up from 17.9% in October 2022.

For founders, that gap between mandate and reality is a hiring signal. While big companies pull workers back, small teams can still win talent by offering the flexibility most professionals now expect. Because the preference is durable, the advantage is real.

“The telework rate barely changed over the last two years, even as major return-to-office mandates rolled out.”

What the New Data Shows

The numbers point in two directions at once. Job postings have tilted back on-site, yet actual work habits have held steady. In other words, mandates make news, but they have not reset how America works.

Here is the posting mix from early 2026, alongside worker sentiment. Notice how employer demand and employee preference diverge.

Work arrangements and preferences, early 2026 Measure Share Fully on-site job postings 77% Hybrid job postings 19% Fully remote job postings 4% Professionals ranking hybrid as top choice 55%

That 4% figure looks small, but demand for those roles is fierce. When most listings require an office, remote and hybrid openings attract outsized attention from strong candidates.

The divergence is the real story. I’ve followed trends like these over the years, and what I’m observing is just how much it has evolved. That being said, today employers are writing more on-site listings, yet workers keep arranging flexible setups in practice. That tension will not resolve overnight, and it leaves room for nimble companies to meet people where they already are.

Small Companies Hold the Flexibility Edge

Size shapes strategy here. Nearly 75% of companies with fewer than 500 employees offer remote or flexible options, according to the same research. Among large enterprises, only about 17% do.

That contrast is your opening. A founder who cannot outbid a corporation on salary can often out-offer it on autonomy and trust. Flexibility, as we noted in work from home, is a package of habits, not just a location.

So use it deliberately. Advertise your flexibility in job posts, because for many candidates it outweighs a fancier title elsewhere.

Make the offer concrete. Name your policy in the listing, whether that is two anchor days or fully remote with quarterly meetups. Candidates trust specifics over vague promises, and clarity up front filters for people who thrive in your setup.

How Founders Should Set Their Own Policy

Flexibility without structure creates chaos, so write the rules down. Define core hours, response expectations, and which meetings are mandatory. Clear defaults let people work freely without guessing.

Management style has to change too. Remote teams need outcomes, not oversight, a shift we detailed in remote work management. Because you cannot watch a screen, you learn to measure results.

Lean on the right tools to make it work. A shared doc for decisions, one channel for quick questions, and clear deadlines beat constant check-ins. Because good async habits reduce meetings, your team gets more focused time and you get better output.

Retention is the payoff. About 76% of companies report greater retention when they allow remote work, and lower churn saves real money for a lean startup.

The Signal to Watch in Hiring

Keep an eye on where policies drift next. If more large firms tighten mandates, the talent they push out becomes your pipeline. The official Bureau of Labor Statistics telework data is a good gauge to track quarter by quarter.

There is a catch to manage, though. Distributed teams widen your security surface, so plan for it early. We flagged the common gaps in hybrid work security gaps.

The bottom line for founders is direct. Remote work is stable, talent still wants it, and small teams can turn that into an edge if they act with intention.

Remote Work Trends: Quick Answers

Is remote work declining in 2026? Not really. Job postings tilt on-site, but the actual telework rate has held near 24% for two years.

Do small businesses offer more flexibility? Yes. About 75% of firms under 500 employees offer remote or flexible options, versus roughly 17% of large enterprises.

Why should founders care? Flexibility helps small teams attract and keep talent they might not win on salary alone.