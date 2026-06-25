Retail Crypto Demand Builds Among Advisors

Retail interest in digital assets is rising again, and financial advisors are feeling the pull. From the rollout of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to broader access on mainstream brokerages, the market is shifting fast as investors seek new sources of return and diversification.

Across the United States and other major markets, the discussion has moved from whether crypto belongs in portfolios to how to size it, what vehicles to use, and how to manage risk. The turning point came when U.S. regulators cleared spot bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, followed by steps to allow ether products later in the year. Those actions pulled crypto into the core of retail platforms and model portfolios.

“Demand for digital assets from retail investors and their advisors is likely to keep increasing.”

Why Interest Is Rising

Access has improved. Spot bitcoin ETFs allow investors to buy exposure in regular brokerage accounts without setting up wallets or exchanges. That convenience matters to retirement savers and to advisors who need audit-ready tools.

Market structure has also matured. Liquidity on major venues has improved, spreads have narrowed, and custody options now resemble the standards used for traditional assets. While volatility remains high, the path to entry is simpler and clearer than in prior cycles.

Macro drivers play a role. Inflation concerns, currency questions in some markets, and the search for non‑correlated assets push investors to consider small allocations. Advisors report more client questions during price rallies, but interest has held up even during pullbacks as ETFs keep daily flows visible.

Advisors Balance Demand and Duty

Advisors face a split mandate: respond to client interest while meeting fiduciary and compliance standards. Many are testing small sleeves in risk‑tolerant accounts or offering model ranges with strict rebalancing rules.

Common approaches include capped positions, staged entry plans, and education on tax and custody. Some firms apply “permissioned access,” allowing exposure only after clients complete risk questionnaires and sign disclosures.

Typical advisor allocations discussed range from 1% to 3% for suitable clients.

ETFs are favored for audited reporting and easier rebalancing.

Direct ownership is more common among self‑directed clients.

Regulation and Market Access

Regulatory clarity has widened the gate. Approval of spot bitcoin ETFs brought large asset managers and market makers into daily flows, with tens of billions of dollars moving through these funds since launch. Europe and parts of Asia offer competing products, adding to global participation.

Compliance teams now have better rulebooks for advertising, suitability, and custody. That said, rules vary sharply by country, and some markets still restrict retail trading or promotions. Cross‑border advisors must tailor advice to local regimes.

Risks That Could Slow Growth

Volatility remains the top concern. Sharp drawdowns can exceed those seen in equities, testing client tolerance and long‑term plans. Advisors stress the need for clear risk budgets and automatic rebalancing to avoid outsized positions after rallies.

Operational risk is another factor. While ETFs reduce key‑management exposure, they introduce tracking and fee considerations. Direct holders face wallet security, exchange reliability, and potential tax complexity.

Policy shocks could also bite. Adverse rulings, sudden enforcement actions, or tax changes may hit prices and access. Advisors watch custody standards and stablecoin rules for signs of tightening or relief.

What to Watch Next

Product expansion is accelerating. If ether spot products gain traction, multi‑asset crypto sleeves could become more common in advisor platforms. Tokenized funds and short‑duration stablecoin strategies are being tested for cash management and settlement.

Education is a major gap. Firms are rolling out training on portfolio fit, valuation frameworks, and client communication. Clearer materials on how crypto interacts with a 60/40 portfolio may help reduce confusion and mis-sizing.

Data quality is improving. Better benchmarks, on‑chain analytics, and transparent ETF flow reports give advisors tools to measure risk and behavior, not just price.

The message from markets is direct: client curiosity has turned into measurable flows, and wealth managers are adapting. If volatility can be managed and rules remain stable, small, rules‑based allocations are likely to spread. Advisors will watch fees, liquidity, and policy signals, but the direction of travel is clear—the menu has widened, and retail investors want a seat at the table.