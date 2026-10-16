Rethinking Hormonal Skin Aging: Inside an Estriol Cream Built Around the Patient

SKNV’s Sivora Cream pairs a bioidentical estrogen with hydrating ingredients and leaves out common irritants found in commercially available formulations. It reflects a broader bet that dermatology prescriptions should be made to order.

For many women, the first signs of hormonal skin aging are easy to miss. The skin feels drier by the end of the day. Moisturizers that once worked stop working. Over a few years, it looks thinner and less resilient. Dermatologists link much of this to the decline in estrogen that accompanies menopause, a shift associated with reduced collagen, lower hydration, and loss of elasticity.

Treatment options have not always matched the specificity of the problem. Over-the-counter products address surface hydration. Systemic hormone therapy involves a broader risk-benefit conversation that is not right for every patient. Between those poles sits a smaller category of prescription topicals, and one of the newer entries is Sivora Cream.

What it is

Sivora is a prescription-only cream from SKNV, a Sincerus Pharmaceuticals company, containing 0.3% estriol, a bioidentical estrogen. The formula also includes hyaluronic acid, ascorbic acid (vitamin C), and aloe vera. The intent that dermatologists desire is to support skin hydration, elasticity, and collagen production in skin affected by hormonal aging, addressing dryness, thinning, and lost firmness together rather than with separate products.

Estriol is a weaker estrogen than estradiol, and topical estrogens have been studied for their effects on skin in postmenopausal women. Hyaluronic acid is widely used for its water-binding properties, and vitamin C is a long-established ingredient in dermatologic skincare.

The formulation argument

What distinguishes Sivora is less about a novel active ingredient and more about what is left out. The cream is free from propylene glycol, an excipient common in topical products that is a recognized contact irritant and allergen for some patients. For women whose skin is already thin and reactive, that detail can decide whether a treatment is tolerable.

A different manufacturing model

Sivora is made by SKNV LLC, an FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility, and sits within what the company calls a vertically integrated prescription system. In practical terms, SKNV custom-manufactures its medications in-house and offers prescribers choices in potency, vehicle, and inactive ingredients, including the option to avoid specific irritants or allergens for individual patients.

The company says that customization is the point. Its stated philosophy is a rejection of one-size-fits-all dermatology, and it frames mass-produced alternatives as prioritizing scale over skin sensitivity. SKNV also says its products are dispensed in the dermatology office, which removes a trip to the pharmacy. The company reports that more than 1.8 million prescriptions have been filled and that a majority of the dermatology clinicians who prescribe SKNV do so regularly.

What the evidence does and does not say

Readers should understand the regulatory context. Medications made by outsourcing facilities, including SKNV’s, are exempt from FDA premarket approval requirements, which means Sivora has not been through the clinical trials required for an FDA-approved drug. SKNV’s own materials state this plainly, and its descriptions of estriol’s benefits refer to general information about the ingredient rather than to trial data on its specific formulation.

That is not unusual for the category, but it shapes how clinicians weigh the product. Prescribers evaluate the published literature on topical estrogens, the patient’s history, and their own experience, and they remain responsible for the decision.

What patients can expect

SKNV is careful about expectations. “Consistency matters, and progress can look different for everyone,” the company says in patient materials, adding that the prescribing provider remains the first point of contact for questions along the way.

For women who have run out of options for skin that has changed with age, the draw is a prescription built around their skin rather than around a product line. Whether that approach earns a lasting place in dermatology will depend on what clinicians see in their patients over time, and on the published data that follows.