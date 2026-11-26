Libertas Funding said on November 23 that it has passed $6 billion in cumulative financing for small and midsize U.S. businesses, a milestone built largely on revenue based financing and term loans. The Greenwich, Connecticut company hit the mark in its tenth year, and it says the latest billion arrived in about nine months.

For founders, the headline number is less important than what it signals. More owners are choosing capital that flexes with sales instead of fixed monthly payments or giving up equity. If you are planning growth for 2027, it helps to understand how this kind of funding works and when it makes sense.

What the Libertas Numbers Show

The pace is the striking part. Libertas needed five years to reach its first billion in funding. By contrast, its most recent billion took roughly nine months, which the company calls its fastest stretch yet.

The firm also says 2026 brought its largest group of new clients ever. Its products generally sit between $100,000 and $15 million, and it says approvals can land within a single business day. WebBank issues the term loans, and Libertas handles servicing through that bank partnership.

Libertas Funding growth milestones, per the company Milestone Time to reach First $1 billion About 5 years Most recent $1 billion About 9 months Cumulative total More than $6 billion since 2016

How Revenue Based Financing Works

With revenue based financing, a company receives a lump sum now and repays it from a set share of future sales. When sales dip, payments shrink. When sales climb, the balance clears faster.

Instead of a standard interest rate, these deals usually use a fixed repayment cap, such as a multiple of the amount advanced. That structure makes the true cost easy to miss. For a deeper primer, our explainer on revenue-based financing walks through the mechanics.

The appeal is clear for businesses with steady sales but little interest in selling shares. Owners keep full control, and there is no board seat attached. However, the effective cost can run higher than a bank loan, especially if revenue grows quickly and the cap is paid back fast.

Why Owners Are Reaching for Flexible Capital

Libertas says its clients used much of the last twelve months to reposition instead of pulling back. According to the company, many businesses restructured operations and held onto cash while they waited for steadier conditions. Now, it argues, those owners are ready to invest.

That matches what many founders feel on the ground. Cash timing is often the real constraint, not demand. Our coverage of small business cash flow found it had become the leading worry for owners this year, ahead of inflation.

Speed also plays a role. A traditional bank process can stretch for weeks. When an inventory deal or a new contract appears, a fast decision can matter as much as the price of the money.

Compare Your Options Before You Sign

Flexible capital is a tool, not a default. Before you accept any offer, put the numbers side by side and ask direct questions.

What is the total amount you will repay, in dollars?

What share of revenue is withheld, and how often?

Are there origination fees, early payoff rules or personal guarantees?

How would payments look in your slowest month of the year?

Then compare against government backed choices. The SBA’s loan programs often carry lower rates, though approval can take longer and paperwork is heavier. Founders who qualify for an SBA 7a loan may save meaningfully over the life of the debt.

Finally, model the best case and the worst case. If sales jump, revenue based financing can become expensive in a hurry. If sales slow, the flexible payment can be the thing that keeps payroll covered.

What to Watch in the Alternative Lending Market

A single company’s milestone does not define a whole market. Still, growth this fast suggests demand for quick, flexible capital is rising among small and midsize firms. Expect more lenders to compete on decision speed and on how clearly they explain total cost.

Keep an eye on pricing as competition increases. More players can push terms in borrowers’ favor. On the other hand, easy access can tempt owners to borrow for growth that is not yet proven.

The smartest move is to arrange funding before you need it. Build relationships with two or three capital providers now, keep clean books, and know your monthly revenue trend cold. When an opportunity shows up, you will be ready to move.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is revenue based financing a loan?

It is often structured as an advance repaid from a share of sales rather than a classic loan. Some providers, including Libertas, also offer term loans through bank partners.

Who is a good fit for this type of funding?

Businesses with consistent revenue that want growth capital without giving up equity. It suits owners who value speed and payment flexibility.

What is the biggest risk?

The total repayment can exceed what a bank loan would cost. Always calculate the full dollar amount you will pay back before signing.