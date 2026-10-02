Robot Vision System Startup Inbolt Raises $12.5M

Paris-based Inbolt has raised $12.5 million to give industrial robots a better sense of sight. Shift4Good led the round, announced on September 30, and three other backers joined: Ora Global, BNP Paribas Développement and Bridges Climate Transition Partners. The total raised now stands at $34 million.

Running a young company is hard enough without betting on technology that only works in a lab. Inbolt’s story is a useful reminder that customers pay for tools that make existing equipment smarter. If your business touches manufacturing procurement software or factory work, this one deserves a closer read.

What the Inbolt Vision System Does

Most factory robots follow a fixed path. If a part sits a few millimeters off, the robot may miss it. Inbolt adds an AI-powered 3D camera system that lets the robot see its surroundings and adjust as it works.

Think of it as giving the robot a pair of careful eyes. Instead of repeating the same motion blindly, it checks its position and corrects itself, which cuts down on rework.

The product works with robots from FANUC, ABB, KUKA, Yaskawa, Comau and Universal Robots. That compatibility matters because factories rarely replace working machines. Instead, they look for upgrades that fit what they already own.

Inbolt by the numbers Measure Figure Funding this round $12.5 million Total funding $34 million Robots deployed 200+ Factories 100+ across three continents Customers named Ford, Bosch, Toyota, Stellantis, Beko and Flex

Why a Robot Vision System Wins Over Replacement

Buying a new fleet of robots is expensive and slow. A vision layer, by contrast, improves machines that are already on the floor. For a plant manager under pressure to cut errors, that is an easier decision to approve.

The same logic applies to your own product. Ask whether customers would rather replace what they have or add something that makes it work better. In many industries, the add-on wins because it carries less risk.

It also helps to be honest about the downside. A new layer of technology means new training for staff, and some plants will hesitate. Founders who acknowledge that fear and offer support tend to earn trust faster.

Lessons for Founders Selling to Big Customers

Inbolt counts large manufacturers among its customers, and that did not happen overnight. Selling into industry means long trials, strict quality standards and patient buyers. If that sounds familiar, you may find it helpful to read about the humanoid robot market, where the gap between demos and real deployments is just as wide.

Here are three habits worth borrowing:

Prove value in one narrow use case before you widen the pitch.

Support the equipment your customers already use, instead of asking them to switch.

Collect a few named customers early, because big logos reduce doubt for the next buyer.

Notice that none of these habits require a huge budget. They require patience and a clear story, and both are things a small team can offer.

The Bigger Picture for Industrial Automation

Robots are spreading beyond car plants. Inbolt says it is entering electronics manufacturing and data centers, which are areas where precision and speed matter. The International Federation of Robotics tracks how industrial robot adoption is changing worldwide, and it is a good place to follow the trend.

Data centers are a telling choice, because the AI boom is driving a wave of new construction. Equipment that can work precisely in those spaces has a growing market.

Smaller automation stories are growing too. For example, construction robotics startups are tackling hard manual jobs with the same think-small approach. That pattern should encourage anyone building in a physical industry.

If you are early in your own journey, take heart. Industrial buyers are demanding, yet Inbolt’s customer list shows that a young company can earn their trust. Progress in hard industries is slow, but steady proof tends to compound.

What Inbolt Plans Next

The company opened a Detroit office this year and plans to expand in Asia Pacific. It also wants to win more work in electronics and data center projects. Co-founders Rudy Cohen, Albane Dersy and Louis Dumas lead the effort as CEO, COO and CTO.

Expanding into new regions is rarely easy, since each market has its own buyers and rules. Hiring local sales and support people early usually helps.

Watch for new customer announcements and for how quickly the U.S. team grows. In addition, see whether rivals add similar vision tools to their own platforms. The takeaway for your business is simple. Make the thing your customers already own work better, and you will rarely have to fight for attention.

Common Questions About Robot Vision

What is a robot vision system?

It is a set of cameras and software that let a robot see objects and adjust its movements in real time.

Can vision work with older robots?

Often it can, which is why compatibility with many robot brands is a selling point.