Most people don’t think about their familiar commute until something disrupts it. Staying alert and maintaining the vehicle can help prevent problems on the road.

The left turn onto that busy road is generally easy at 7 a.m. By 8 a.m., it’s backed up through the intersection and a delivery truck is completely blocking your view. A Springfield driver who makes that turn every day may well find themselves waiting longer than they’d like to see if it’s safe to pull out.

Motor vehicle accidents can also leave people with questions about injuries. Springfield personal injury lawyers can help address those concerns. For motorists heading to work or running errands, much of road safety comes down to habits that are easy to overlook.

Safe Driving on Roads That Feel Familiar

A driver may well know where the school crossing is, but that doesn’t mean students will always cross at the same time of day. They may arrive late, and parked cars can make them hard to see.

Parking lots have their own visibility issues. Someone backing out next to a much larger vehicle may not see a person walking down the aisle of spaces. The rear cameras help, of course, but the driver still needs to be aware of any potential hazards.

Modern cars also offer safety features intended to alert drivers to hazards. Blind-spot monitoring helps when changing lanes, and automatic braking systems may intervene when they detect a potential collision. Neither works perfectly in every situation.

Keeping Phones From Interrupting the Drive

An unread message can wait until the car reaches its destination. That may be harder to remember when the phone lights up at a red light, and the driver wants to know who’s calling.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) considers anything that takes your attention away from driving to be a distraction. That would include using your phone or adjusting the dashboard controls.

Some interruptions can be handled before you even start the engine. The driver can enter the address while still parked, then turn off any notifications. The passenger can adjust the GPS if the route changes.

If there’s a call that can’t wait, safely pulling over or parking helps you handle it without taking your attention off traffic.

Vehicle Checks Worth Making at Home

A low tire isn’t always obvious. It may look fully inflated in the driveway but be well below the recommended pressure when you actually check it with a tire gauge.

The correct pressure is listed on a sticker inside the driver’s door or in the manual. It’s best to take the reading when the tires are cold. A driver going on a weekend trip can also quickly check for damage or worn tread before loading the car.

Windshield wipers need the same pre-checks. Worn rubber could have cracked or picked up debris, leaving streaks on the glass. It’s far easier to replace the wipers at home than to find out you need a replacement in the middle of a downpour.

Don’t ignore warning lights just because the engine sounds fine. Some faults won’t be apparent while you’re driving and require a proper inspection.

Driving Through Rain in Springfield

An afternoon shower can quite easily turn into a downpour before you get home. Water sprays off large trucks, making lane markings harder to see. The posted speed may be too fast for present conditions.

It’s always important to leave enough room between cars to safely brake in time, but you need even more stopping room on wet roads. Leave a bigger gap and slow down to give yourself more time to come to a stop.

If drivers can’t see the road ahead clearly, they may need to pull over until the rain eases. It’s better to stop in a safe area away from moving traffic than one where oncoming drivers may not be able to see the vehicle.

When a Car Breaks Down

An engine that starts to overheat on the way home leaves the driver with a very practical problem: where can they stop without putting anyone at risk?

If the car can reach a suitable location, the driver can call roadside assistance from there. A charged phone and a flashlight are useful when a trip goes awry after dark.

Trying to inspect an engine next to fast-moving traffic can be another hazard. Emergency assistance may be required if the vehicle has blocked a travel lane or if someone’s been injured.

Keeping Road Safety Part of the Routine

A driver can’t control whether the next intersection will be blocked or whether the rain will come sooner than predicted. Keeping your vehicle well maintained and giving traffic your full attention will go a long way toward making those situations easier to handle.

FAQ

How can drivers prepare for unexpected traffic changes?

Drivers should watch for sudden traffic changes and leave plenty of room to react when other drivers stop.

How can drivers avoid distraction?

Set your destination before you leave and turn off all phone notifications. Make any necessary phone calls after you have parked.

What vehicle equipment should be checked?

Tires and wipers need regular attention. Also respond to any warning lights and follow the maintenance schedule.

How should a driver react if their car breaks down?

The priority is to get to a safe place if you can. Roadside assistance can help with any minor mechanical issues, but the driver should call emergency services if someone is injured or the vehicle poses an immediate danger to other drivers.